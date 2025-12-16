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PDC World Darts Championships

Paddy Power World Darts Championship: Expect a ruthless display from the Machine

Paddy Power World Darts Championship: Expect a ruthless display from the Machine

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PDC World Darts Championships
Paddy Power World Darts Championship: Consistent Springer should sail through
Paddy Power World Darts Championship: Consistent Springer should sail through
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PDC World Darts Championships
Paddy Power World Darts Championship: The Titan to hammer in the maximums
Paddy Power World Darts Championship: The Titan to hammer in the maximums
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PDC World Darts Championships
World Darts Championship preview featuring Steve Palmer and Henry Hardwicke
World Darts Championship preview featuring Steve Palmer and Henry Hardwicke
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Video
PDC World Darts Championship final predictions, betting tips and odds: Get 80-1 on Michael van Gerwen to win with Paddy Power
PDC World Darts Championship final predictions, betting tips and odds: Get 80-1 on Michael van Gerwen to win with Paddy Power
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship semi-final predictions, betting tips and odds
PDC World Darts Championship semi-final predictions, betting tips and odds
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship quarter-final predictions, betting tips and odds
PDC World Darts Championship quarter-final predictions, betting tips and odds
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day 13 predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day 13 predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day 12 predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day 12 predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
Paddy Power PDC World Darts Championship day 11 predictions and betting tips
Paddy Power PDC World Darts Championship day 11 predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day ten predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day ten predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
Paddy Power World Darts Championship day nine predictions and betting tips
Paddy Power World Darts Championship day nine predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
Paddy Power World Darts Championship day eight predictions and betting tips
Paddy Power World Darts Championship day eight predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day seven predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day seven predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day six predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day six predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day five predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day five predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day four predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day four predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day three predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day three predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day two predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day two predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day one predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day one predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
Tom Clark: Luke Humphries the missing SPOTY nominee out to spoil Littler's party
Tom Clark: Luke Humphries the missing SPOTY nominee out to spoil Littler's party
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Opinion
2025 PDC World Darts Championship predictions and betting tips: Check out our 33-1 title tip plus get up to £265 in free bets
2025 PDC World Darts Championship predictions and betting tips: Check out our 33-1 title tip plus get up to £265 in free bets
icon
PDC World Darts Championships
Paddy Power World Darts Championship: Expect a ruthless display from the Machine

Paddy Power World Darts Championship: Expect a ruthless display from the Machine

icon
PDC World Darts Championships
Paddy Power World Darts Championship: Consistent Springer should sail through
Paddy Power World Darts Championship: Consistent Springer should sail through
icon
PDC World Darts Championships
Paddy Power World Darts Championship: The Titan to hammer in the maximums
icon
PDC World Darts Championships
World Darts Championship preview featuring Steve Palmer and Henry Hardwicke
icon
Video
Paddy Power World Darts Championship: The Titan to hammer in the maximums
icon
PDC World Darts Championships
World Darts Championship preview featuring Steve Palmer and Henry Hardwicke
icon
Video
PDC World Darts Championship final predictions, betting tips and odds: Get 80-1 on Michael van Gerwen to win with Paddy Power
PDC World Darts Championship final predictions, betting tips and odds: Get 80-1 on Michael van Gerwen to win with Paddy Power
icon
PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship semi-final predictions, betting tips and odds
PDC World Darts Championship semi-final predictions, betting tips and odds
icon
PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship quarter-final predictions, betting tips and odds
PDC World Darts Championship quarter-final predictions, betting tips and odds
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day 13 predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day 13 predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day 12 predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day 12 predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
Paddy Power PDC World Darts Championship day 11 predictions and betting tips
Paddy Power PDC World Darts Championship day 11 predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day ten predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day ten predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
Paddy Power World Darts Championship day nine predictions and betting tips
Paddy Power World Darts Championship day nine predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
Paddy Power World Darts Championship day eight predictions and betting tips
Paddy Power World Darts Championship day eight predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day seven predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day seven predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day six predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day six predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day five predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day five predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day four predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day four predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day three predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day three predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day two predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day two predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day one predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championship day one predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championships
Tom Clark: Luke Humphries the missing SPOTY nominee out to spoil Littler's party
Tom Clark: Luke Humphries the missing SPOTY nominee out to spoil Littler's party
icon
Opinion
2025 PDC World Darts Championship predictions and betting tips: Check out our 33-1 title tip plus get up to £265 in free bets
2025 PDC World Darts Championship predictions and betting tips: Check out our 33-1 title tip plus get up to £265 in free bets
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PDC World Darts Championships