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Paddy Power World Darts Championship: Expect a ruthless display from the Machine
PDC World Darts Championships
Paddy Power World Darts Championship: Consistent Springer should sail through
PDC World Darts Championships
Paddy Power World Darts Championship: The Titan to hammer in the maximums
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PDC World Darts Championships
Tom Clark: Luke Humphries the missing SPOTY nominee out to spoil Littler's party
Opinion
2025 PDC World Darts Championship predictions and betting tips: Check out our 33-1 title tip plus get up to £265 in free bets
PDC World Darts Championships
Home
Sport
Darts
Paddy Power World Darts Championship: Expect a ruthless display from the Machine
PDC World Darts Championships
Paddy Power World Darts Championship: Consistent Springer should sail through
PDC World Darts Championships
Paddy Power World Darts Championship: The Titan to hammer in the maximums
PDC World Darts Championships
World Darts Championship preview featuring Steve Palmer and Henry Hardwicke
Video
Paddy Power World Darts Championship: The Titan to hammer in the maximums
PDC World Darts Championships
World Darts Championship preview featuring Steve Palmer and Henry Hardwicke
Video
PDC World Darts Championship final predictions, betting tips and odds: Get 80-1 on Michael van Gerwen to win with Paddy Power
PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship semi-final predictions, betting tips and odds
PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship quarter-final predictions, betting tips and odds
PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day 13 predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day 12 predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championships
Paddy Power PDC World Darts Championship day 11 predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championship day ten predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championships
Paddy Power World Darts Championship day nine predictions and betting tips
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Paddy Power World Darts Championship day eight predictions and betting tips
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PDC World Darts Championship day two predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championships
PDC World Darts Championship day one predictions and betting tips
PDC World Darts Championships
Tom Clark: Luke Humphries the missing SPOTY nominee out to spoil Littler's party
Opinion
2025 PDC World Darts Championship predictions and betting tips: Check out our 33-1 title tip plus get up to £265 in free bets
PDC World Darts Championships