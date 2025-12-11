Paddy Power World Darts Championship day two: Voltage in for a shock at the Palace

Paddy Power World Darts Championship day two start time & TV info

Former world champion Rob Cross and well-fancied Dutch star Gian van Veen make their Alexandra Palace bows on day two of the 2026 Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2026 day two acca

Mervyn King to beat Ian White

King still has a winning desire in him, albeit on a lesser tour, and can show his resolve in this battle of the old timers.

Ryan Searle to beat Chris Landman

Dutchman Landman was humbled by Hong Kong’s Lok Yin Lee a year ago, and world number 19 Searle should have few issues seeing him off.

Damon Heta to beat Steve Lennon

In 34 Pro Tour floor events in 2025, poor Lennon has only once got past round three which isn't the kind of form to worry The Heat.

Pays 5-2 with Paddy Power

Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2026 day two predictions

Best bets

Cor Dekker +1.5 sets v Rob Cross

2pts 5-6 general

Man Lok Leung +1.5 sets v Ricky Evans

2pts 5-6 general

Mervyn King to beat Ian White

2pts 6-5 general

Six English players are in action on day two of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship and three of them could be going home.

Ian White's showdown with Mervyn King guarantees one home casualty, though it's the fates of Rob Cross and Ricky Evans which are more intriguing.

Cross, the 2018 champion and number 17 seed, has endured a fairly miserable back end to 2025 and cannot be going into his showdown with Norway's Cor Dekker brimming with confidence.

Voltage started the year with a nine-darter in the Premier League, victory at the first Players Championship heat and the Dutch Masters and a run to round six of the UK Open. But since then little has gone right for the former world champ, who failed to qualify for the Grand Slam and then lost in round one to Sebastian Bialecki at the Players Championship Finals.

Dekker, the Dutchman who defected to Norway a few years back, is a Q-School qualifier who hasn't had a stellar year at all. But victories over Peter Wright, Chris Dobey and Jonny Clayton to reach the Swiss Darts Trophy semis in September illustrate that The Sheriff is perfectly capable of shooting down a big gun or two.

Dekker can take Cross the distance and Man Lok Leung can do the same to Evans.

The Hong Kong star became a crowd favourite at the Palace last year when he held himself together to beat Van Veen in the upset of the first round. He lost to Gabriel Clemens 3-1 in round two.

A soft-tip star, the Hong Kong ace has won twice on the Asian Tour in 2025 and teamed up with Lok Yin Lee to beat the US and Sweden to reach the last eight of the World Cup.

He throws at his own pace, on his own terms, and that will never delight 'Rapid' Ricky, who throws only at one pace - breakneck.

Evans hasn't had a bad year reaching a pair of quarter-finals - one on the floor, the other at the Grand Slam - but he is far too unreliable in games not played at his pace.

The White v King dust-up features two players who have plenty to talk about having enjoyed decades in the game.

White, 55, is the slight favourite to beat his 59-year-old opponent, but King might be just worth the punt here.

The former world semi-finalist and seven-time major runner-up has reached two Challenge Tour finals this year - winning one - and that's a tough school.

Diamond, meanwhile, has hardly won a game over the second half of the year.

Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2026 betting odds

Odds Luke Littler 10-11 Luke Humphries 9-2 Gian van Veen 14-1 Gerwyn Price 16-1 Josh Rock 16-1 Michael van Gerwen 20-1 Bar 40-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top sports betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2026 FAQs

When is the Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2026 ?

The Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2026 will take place from Thursday December 11, 2025, to Saturday, January 3, 2026.

Where is the Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2026 being held?

The tournament will be again held at London's iconic Alexandra Palace.

Who is the favourite to win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2026 ?

2025 champion Luke Littler is the 10-11 favourite to retain his title.

