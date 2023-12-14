PDC World Darts Championship day one predictions and betting tips: Buntz can show he belongs in the big time

Where to watch the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship

Every day of the Alexandra Palace spectacular is live on Sky Sports Arena.

2024 PDC World Darts Championship day one predictions

Kevin Doets and Cameron Menzies make unconvincing favourites on day one of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship and at least one of them could fall at the first.

Dutch ace Doets has reached a Players Championship final this year and in the spring reached round five of the UK Open.

But Stowe Buntz, a three-time winner on the ever-improving CDC Tour this year, showed he was born to be on the big stage at last month's Grand Slam.

The American was a big outsider in his group, which he went on to win courtesy of victories over Peter Wright and Stephen Bunting. He then toppled Andrew Gilding in round two before Bunting got his revenge in the quarters.

Defending champion Michael Smith awaits the winner of this match in the last game on the opening night at Ally Pally.

Menzies will live and die every dart up on the Palace stage against Rusty-Jake Rodriguez and he has admitted he can let his emotions get the better of him.

Staying focused remains his biggest issue and young RJR3 is definitely in the sort of form to get the Scot flustered.

Rodriguez has finished the year well with a belated win on the Challenge Tour and then a class run through qualifying for this tournament. He beat Arron Monk, Mensur Suljovic and Josh Payne before averaging almost 107 in seeing off George Killington to book his berth in the main draw.

