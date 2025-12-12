Paddy Power World Darts Championship day three: Luke Humphries to come out firing

Paddy Power World Darts Championship day three start time & TV info

Date Saturday, December 13

Afternoon session Starts 12.30pm

Evening session Starts 7pm

Venue Alexandra Palace, London

Competition PDC Tour

TV Sky Sports

Luke Littler is through to the second round at Alexandra Palace and the man who beat him in the 2024 final, Luke Humphries, will attempt to join his rival when he faces Ted Evetts on Saturday night.

Two-time champion Gary Anderson is also in action at Ally Pally in the afternoon session, and popular veteran Paul Lim toes the oche when he takes on Jeffrey de Graaf.

Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2026 day three acca

Luke Woodhouse to beat Boris Krcmar

Krcmar's two wins over Woody back in 2022 must give the Croatian a confidence boost but Woodhouse is a different player now.

Wessel Nijman to beat Karel Sedlacek

Two recent Pro Tour wins have come at the perfect time for Nijman to suggest he can take care of his doughty Czech opponent.

Luke Humphries Over 4.5 180s vs Ted Evetts

Seeing Luke Littler nail seven maxes in his opener should inspire his great rival to put on a show against Super Ted.

Pays 10-3 with Coral and Ladbrokes

Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2026 day three predictions

Best bets

Jeffrey de Graaf -1.5 sets vs Paul Lim

4pts 6-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

David Davies to beat Mario Vandenbogaerde

3pts 2-1 general

Andrew Gilding to beat Cam Crabtree

2pts 20-21 BoyleSports

Luke Humphries and Gary Anderson are the big names gracing the Alexandra Palace stage on day three of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship, but they are strictly undercard performers next to the legend that is Paul Lim.

Four years after the venerable Singapore Slinger, now aged 71, last trod the boards at the Palace, he's back.

He will have the crowd on his side and will never lack self-belief, but surely this is one match too many for the veteran and Swedish opponent Jeffrey de Graaf is taken to send him packing with room to spare.

On the plus side, at least pensioner Lim won't have to cough up for a bus fare to Heathrow.

There is a massive amount of affection for Lim, whose famous Lakeside nine-darter back in 1990 was pinned a few months before De Graaf was born.

He has qualified via a fifth-place finish on the highly competitive Asian Tour but his numbers weren't particularly exciting and De Graaf – the pick on the handicap – is definitely on the up.

The Dutch-born ace is up to number 49 in the world after a fine year in which he beat Gary Anderson en route to round four 12 months ago and reached two Players Championship finals, winning one.

The day opens up with a fascinating scrap between Belgium's Mario Vandenbogaerde and Welshman David Davies, who works as an NHS manager and could leave Super Mario feeling under the weather.

Vandenbogaerde clearly has more experience than Davies, who basically took a punt on going to qualify for the worlds, a gamble that landed spectacularly.

Davies, who has won on the Challenge Tour this year, beat Steve West, Jarred Cole and Shane McGuirk to take the one spot available, with a handful of mid and high-90 averages thrown in.

With ex-world champ Mark Webster in his corner, Davies is being well tutored and maybe doesn't know how good a player he is.

They are followed on stage by veteran Andrew Gilding and 22-year-old Cam Crabtree, a generational clash which the older man can take.

Goldfinger rarely dips in level, be it on the stage or the floor, and while Crabtree won plenty of admirers at the Grand Slam, where he beat Jonny Clayton, this is going to be a test of his patience and stagecraft.

Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2026 betting odds

Odds Luke Littler 10-11 Luke Humphries 9-2 Gian van Veen 14-1 Gerwyn Price 16-1 Josh Rock 16-1 Michael van Gerwen 20-1 Bar 40-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2026 FAQs

When is the Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2026 ?

The Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2026 will take place from Thursday December 11, 2025, to Saturday, January 3, 2026.

Where is the Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2026 being held?

The tournament will be again held at London's iconic Alexandra Palace.

Who is the favourite to win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2026 ?

2025 champion Luke Littler is the 10-11 favourite to retain his title.

