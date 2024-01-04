Luke Humphries favourite for next year's World Championship after seeing off Luke Littler in final

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Luke Humphries is a best-price 9-2 to successfully defend his Paddy Power World Darts Championship title after winning the tournament for the first time on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old overcame the challenge of teenage sensation Luke Littler in a thrilling final and has been chalked up as favourite across the board for the next edition.

Humphries is as short as 11-4 with one bookmaker for the next World Championship, having averaged 103.67 on his way to a 7-4 victory. The champion saved his best darts for the latter stages of the event, thrashing Dave Chisnall 5-1 in the quarter-finals, before producing a 108.74 average as he whitewashed Scott Williams 6-0 in the semis.

The seventh set proved crucial against Littler in the final. The 16-year-old, an unseeded pre-tournament 66-1 chance who had demolished all his previous opponents on his World Championship debut, had a dart at double two to go 5-2 up in sets. When that dart fell low, Humphries pounced, winning the final five sets of the match.

Humphries, a 7-2 favourite before this World Championship started on December 15, drifted to 9-2 after some narrow early victories. Michael van Gerwen took over as market leader after going through the first three rounds without dropping a set, but Williams stunned the Dutchman in the quarter-finals.

Van Gerwen is not even second in the betting for the next World Championship. The 34-year-old, who has not won the tournament since 2019, can be backed at 6-1. Littler is an 11-2 chance sandwiched between Humphries and Van Gerwen in the 2025 betting.

The 2024 Premier League line-up will be announced at 4pm on Monday. Littler would become the youngest player in Premier League history should he be selected.

