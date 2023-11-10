Grand Slam of Darts 2023 predictions & betting tips: Bully Boy primed for a successful title defence

Where to watch the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts

You can watch the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts on Sky Sports Arena. The first round of group matches start at 1pm on Saturday.

Grand Slam of Darts prediction & best bets

Michael Smith

1pt each-way 12-1 bet365, Hills

Josh Rock to win Group B

1pt 9-4 Hills

Rob Cross to win Group G

1pt 9-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Krzysztof Ratajski to beat James Wade

1pt 6-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Josh Rock to beat Chris Dobey

1pt Evens Paddy Power

In the last five years, Michael Smith has not lost a single group match, a 15-0 record which stands him apart from everyone else in the field, and he could become the fourth different player to retain the crown in the 16-year history of the competition.

Grand Slam of Darts preview

World champion, world number one, top seed and reigning champ, Michael Smith has good grounds for positive vibes heading back to Wolverhampton for the Grand Slam of Darts.

It was on this stage 12 months ago when Smith finally broke his major duck, when the perennial bridesmaid finally got to wear the ring, beating a high-class field to land the title.

And punters should tap into Bully Boy's optimism, form and new-found self-belief, and back him to become the fourth different player to retain the crown in the 16-year history of the competition.

This is a competition where he has always looked good – in the last five years he has not lost a single group match, compiling a 15-0 record which stands him apart from everyone else in the field.

He should, therefore, breeze through the first few days of action before facing a real challenge in round two, where one of Jonny Clayton, Chris Dobey or Josh Rock lies in wait.

Rock actually looks decent value to pip Clayton and Dobey to top spot in Group B, where Berry van Peer makes up the numbers.

There is no one standout player in the section and in what looks like it's going to be tight and competitive, Rock is a tasty price at 11-5.

A year ago the Northern Irishman landed a nine-darter in this tournament during a second-round defeat to Michael van Gerwen in which the youngster averaged 104.

Gerwyn Price and Van Gerwen, each three-time Grand Slam champions, head the outright betting, but both have serious potential obstacles even to get past round two.

Van Gerwen is a strong odds-on shot to win Group G, where Rob Cross, Martijn Kleermaker and Fallon Sherrock, who is back at a tournament she reached the quarters of two years ago, line up against him.

If it's a match between Van Gerwen and Cross, who has never gone out in the group stage in six visits, for top spot and the 9-4 about Voltage looks a decent price.

Day one predictions

Three-time finalist James Wade has a soft spot for the Grand Slam but his opening game could end in tears against rock-solid Pole Krzyzstof Ratajski.

Ratajski, twice a winner on tour this year, has won his last three meetings with Wade and looks a fair price at 6-5 for their Group A encounter.

Meanwhile, in Group B there's a case for thinking Josh Rock should be favourite against Chris Dobey.

Dobey is a class act and 18th in the world, but Rock is ranked just eight places lower despite having missed out on a number of Majors over the last two years as he makes his way in the game.

Rock beat Dobey 6-2 at the Belgian Open in May in their only meeting of 2023, and he can take care of Hollywood once again.

