Friday's Betfred World Matchplay darts predictions, quarter-final betting tips and odds

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2026 Betfred World Matchplay dates, start times & TV info

Date Saturday, July 18 to Sunday, July 26

Start time 8pm Friday

Venue Winter Gardens, Blackpool

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Action

Just six players will be left in the World Matchplay going into Friday night's action at the Winter Gardens - and two Englishmen should be roared on by the ever-enthusiastic Blackpool crowd.

Ross Smith takes on Gerwyn Price in match one, due to start just after 8pm, then James Wade faces Gian van Veen in the subsequent contest. Only four players will remain in the Matchplay going into the weekend.

Best bets

James Wade to beat Gian van Veen

3pts 11-10 bet365, Betfair, BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Ross Smith to beat Gerwyn Price

2pts 29-20 Betfair

Betfred World Matchplay quarter-final predictions

The outsiders make plenty of appeal in the final two quarter-finals of the World Matchplay, and both James Wade and Ross Smith are chalked up at surprisingly generous odds.

Wade is up against World Championship runner-up Gian van Veen, but the Dutch beanpole has been inconsistent and unreliable since kidney stone surgery at the end of March. Van Veen fell over the line in extra legs against compatriot Wessel Nijman in the last round but the much more experienced Wade is unlikely to show as much mercy.

Nijman, a gifted arrowsmith but brittle in front of the television cameras, buckled against Van Veen, but Wade, who has made the final of the Matchplay seven times and relishes both the venue and the format, should be a tougher nut to crack.

Wade has lost six Matchplay finals, but the opposition has been Phil Taylor four times, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler. Typically only the elite are able to get the better of Wade at the Winter Gardens – and the Van Veen of the last few months does not fit that description.

Wade beat Van Veen 16-13 in last year's Matchplay quarter-finals and the 11-time Major champion can be expected to handle the key moments better. In a tight battle with Ryan Searle in the previous round, Wade conjured checkouts of 121 and 143 to suddenly turn the match his way. Wade's finishing ability remains remarkable.

The other Englishman toeing the oche on Friday night also appears underrated. Smith is one of the most prolific 180-hitters on the circuit and that scoring power leaves Gerwyn Price little margin for error. Price has admitted he has been struggling for focus on darts over recent months, immersing himself in projects away from the oche, and that lacklustre attitude nearly resulted in an immediate exit in Blackpool.

Martin Schindler lacked a killer instinct against Price in round one, then Rob Cross failed to sparkle in round two. Smith, the freshest player left in the competition after Cameron Menzies had to withdraw after just three legs on Wednesday night, seems likely to provide the toughest examination Price has faced all tournament.

Betfred World Matchplay FAQs

What is the format for the Betfred World Matchplay?

The Betfred World Matchplay features 32 players competing in a straight knockout tournament. First-round matches are the best of 19 legs, second round best of 21, quarter-finals best of 31, semi-finals best of 33 and the final is best of 35 legs.

Where can I watch the Betfred World Matchplay in the UK?

Every session of the 2026 Betfred World Matchplay is broadcast live on Sky Sports. Coverage runs throughout the tournament from the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Who won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay?

Luke Littler won the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay, defeating James Wade 18-13 in the final at the Winter Gardens to claim the title for the first time.

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