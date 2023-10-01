BoyleSports World Grand Prix predictions and darts betting tips: Iceman can freeze out rivals

Where to watch the BoyleSports World Grand Prix

Sky Sports Arena, 6pm Monday

Best bets

Gerwyn Price

1pt 4-1 general

Luke Humphries

1pt 10-1 bet365 , Hills , Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

BoyleSports World Grand Prix predictions

The unique and entertaining BoyleSports World Grand Prix gets underway in Leicester on Monday and it promises to be another cracking double-start event.

Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price are the 4-1 joint-favourites, and as well as being the defending champion, MVG is aiming to land a seventh Grand Prix crown. However, the Dutchman looks to have been handed a tough draw, including a first-round clash with Josh Rock, and Price looks the bet at the front of the market.

The Iceman has won twice on the Euro Tour this season, he has won three Pro Tour events, the latest of those a Player Championship competition last month and the Markham man is also a two-time World Series winner in the current campaign.

Price is putting up his usual fantastic numbers on the Pro Tour, averaging a massive 97.77 on the floor and the Iceman has an excellent recent record in this event. The Welshman lifted the Grand Prix trophy in 2020, he made the final a year later and there was a run to the semi-final last term. The double-in format is well suited to the Iceman’s solid tops hitting and this year’s draw looks fairly kind.

Danny Noppert hasn’t reached anywhere near the form of his UK Open triumph and Price can be fancied to get through the short-format and tricky opening round. A second-round contest against either Krzysztof Ratajski or James Wade should hold no fears for the Welshman and that could provide a comfortable grounding in the event.

Luke Humphries is one of only two players putting up better Pro Tour numbers than Price this year and Cool Hand Luke is worth a punt at 10-1. The Newbury thrower is a four-time winner and five-time runner-up on tour this term and a major TV trophy can’t be far away.

Humphries is housed in the same half of the draw as Van Gerwen, but Dave Chisnall and Peter Wight are the biggest dangers in that quarter and the path to the last-four looks far easier for Cool Hand Luke.

The 28-year-old opens up with a first-round tie against former Grand Prix champion Daryl Gurney, but SuperChin has been way off that level for years. Humphries should see off Gurney, and at 10-1, he looks capable of a big run in Leicester.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.