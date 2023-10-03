BoyleSports World Grand Prix day three predictions and darts betting tips: Goldfinger to shake Flying Scotsman

Where to watch day three of the BoyleSports World Grand Prix

BoyleSports World Grand Prix day three predictions

The second round of the World Grand Prix kicks off on Wednesday, with three of the four best-of-five clashes priced up as one-sided affairs by the odds-compilers.

However, one fixture that may be closer than predicted is Gary Anderson’s matchup against Andrew Gilding.

The Flying Scotsman produced one of the best performances of the first round, edging Jose De Sousa 2-1.

Anderson averaged 95.41 in that clash, which is even more impressive considering the double-in format.

Gilding, though, is an awkward opponent. The UK Open winner showed his ability to stay in the battle when not at his best as he squeezed past Rob Cross in the first round.

Four of Gilding’s last seven matches have gone to a deciding leg and his meticulous style may frustrate Anderson, who likes to play at a fast pace.

Take Goldfinger with a 1.5 set head-start on the handicap.

The most competitively priced match of the night sees Stephen Bunting face Martin Schindler, but the Bullet is fancied for a comfortable success.

Bunting produced something of a shock in getting the better of Nathan Aspinall last time out, but is a two-time semi-finalist at this tournament and clearly relishes the format.

Schindler often fails to produce his best stuff in front of the TV cameras and Bunting was a 6-1 winner when these two met last month.

The Englishman is fancied to overcome a 1.5-set deficit on the handicap.

The other two matches of the night see Gerwyn Price take on Krzysztof Ratajski and Michael Smith face Brendan Dolan.

