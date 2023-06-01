bet365 US Darts Masters predictions and darts betting tips: Gerwyn Price fancied to crack America

Best bets

Gerwyn Price to win US Darts Masters

2pts each-way 3-1 Betfair, Hills, Power

Under 3.5 180s in Dimitri van den Bergh v JT Davis

1pt 5-6 bet365

US Darts Masters predictions

A field of 16 players head to New York's Madison Square Garden for this season’s third World Series events, the bet365 US Darts Masters.

World champion Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price are among the eight PDC selected arrowsmiths in action and they are joined by eight North American competitors in the Big Apple.

It should be an interesting tournament because the home challenge is likely to prove stiffer than in many of the other World Series events. And with players such as recent Premier League winner Van Gerwen unseeded, the draw could be key to success.

The best of the North American contingent appear to be housed in the bottom half but Price has the edge of the established performers.

The Iceman takes on Missouri-based Dutchman Jules van Dongen in round one which should prove to be a routine first-round tie for the 2021 world champion. Van Dongen averages only 88 on the Pro Tour this season and that won’t be anywhere near enough to upset his esteemed Welsh opponent.

Alex Spellman, who won the CDC Continental Cup to qualify for the bet365 US Darts Masters, is an interesting contender, and an overall three-dart average of 92.97 in CDC events this season suggests he could trouble Luke Humphries in round one.

The out-of-form Peter Wright and struggling Nathan Aspinall are joined by Matt Campbell and Jeff Smith in the second section of eight, and Humphries, Wright and Aspinall all appear to have plenty to do to reach round two.

Van Gerwen and Smith are on course for a ding-dong battle in the second round, which will see one fancied runner eliminated, and at the same time Price could be having an easy time of things in the opposite half of the draw.

Backing under 3.5 180s in the first-round contest between Dimitri van den Bergh and JT Davis looks a value bet.

Van den Bergh is 1-7 to beat the American and while the DreamMaker is a frequent maximum man, it seems plausible that he may only have six or seven legs to strike given his likely dominance.

Davis has landed a 180 on only 1.1 per cent of his scoring visits in the CDC which inspires little confidence that he will post many maximums against Van den Bergh.

