2024 PDC World Darts Championship quarter-finals predictions and betting tips: Luke the Nuke to star again

Paddy Power are offering new customers £40 in free bets for the World Darts Championship. You can grab your free bet here .

We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship

Every day of the Alexandra Palace spectacular is live on Sky Sports Arena.

Bet on the World Darts Championship here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

Best bets for quarter-finals day

Luke Littler (1-5), Michael van Gerwen (1-7), Luke Humphries (8-15)

3pts treble BoyleSports

Chris Dobey

2pts 10-11 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Luke Littler to win 5-1

1pt 100-30 bet365

Michael van Gerwen to win 5-1

1pt 13-5 bet365

2024 PDC World Darts Championship quarter-finals day predictions

Chris Dobey v Rob Cross

Quarter-finals day at Alexandra Palace starts with a clash of two in-form Englishmen. Bookmakers are struggling to identify a favourite, but Chris Dobey should arguably be a shorter price than the 10-11 available.

Dobey made great strides in 2023, winning the Masters and earning a Premier League place. He won the opening Premier League night in Belfast, beating Michael van Gerwen in the final, then crushed the Dutchman 6-0 in Nottingham.

Having regularly produced fantastic averages in front of huge Premier League crowds, Dobey has grown comfortable on the big stage and he is bursting with scoring power.

Dobey has won his last four matches against Rob Cross. They met at the last-16 stage of last year's World Championship and Dobey won 4-2. Perhaps a 5-3 success is on the cards this time.

Luke Littler v Brendan Dolan

Teenage terror Luke Littler is clearly the real deal and is going to take some stopping at Ally Pally. He is the youngest player to have reached the quarter-finals of the World Championship but he walks and talks with assurance, and seems perfectly ready for the latter stages of the biggest event in darts.

Littler underlined his incredible maturity by turning down the chance of bullseye for a 170 checkout in the final leg of his last match against Raymond van Barneveld. The 16-year-old saw his opponent was not on a finish and set up the winning shot for his next visit, before pointing to his head to calm the disappointed crowd. This is an old head on young shoulders.

Brendan Dolan has beaten two out-of-sorts former world champions in the last two rounds – Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson – but Littler seems unstoppable. The Nuke, a definite title contender, can triumph 5-1.

Michael van Gerwen v Scott Williams

Genial joker Scott Williams has become something of a crowd favourite in this event – and the Boston-based showman will probably need heavy involvement from the Ally Pally masses if he is to topple Michael van Gerwen.

Williams, playing in just his second PDC World Championship, has taken the scalps of Danny Noppert, Martin Schindler and Damon Heta, but Van Gerwen is a huge step up in class from that trio. Van Gerwen has outscored Williams in every round – Mighty is yet to lose a set – and the three-time world champion is experienced enough to handle the lack of support.

Winning a set may be all Williams can hope for in what appears a mismatch. Expect a 5-1 Van Gerwen success.

Luke Humphries v Dave Chisnall

Cool Hand Luke lived up to his nickname in a sudden-death final-leg decider against Joe Cullen in round four. Humphries produced seven treble-20s under maximum pressure – against the darts – to progress. The pre-tournament favourite probably feels invincible after back-to-back 4-3 triumphs.

Humphries, winner of three Majors in the last three months, can be expected to make a better start against Dave Chisnall. Cool Hand is warming to his task.

Chisnall has a slight head-to-head edge, winning five of nine meetings, but they have never met in set-play and the consistency of Humphries should prove decisive over such a long match. A 5-2 or 5-3 victory seems likely. A Littler, Van Gerwen, Humphries treble pays more than evens.

Grab a £40 Paddy Power free bet on the 2023 World Darts Championship

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for the World Darts Championship .

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on the on the World Darts Championship. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage

this link Create your username and password

Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater

You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power World Darts Championship betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.