2024 PDC World Darts Championship: Day 11 predictions and betting tips + claim £40 in free bets

Where to watch the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship

Every day of the Alexandra Palace spectacular is live on Sky Sports Arena.

Best bets for day 11

Joe Cullen to beat Ryan Searle

1pt 11-10 general

Daryl Gurney -1.5 set handicap betting v Ricky Evans

1pt 11-10 Betway

2024 PDC World Darts Championship day 11 predictions

Ricky Evans' two previous third-round matches at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship have ended in whitewashes and it would be no surprise if Rapid Ricky is bundled quickly off the stage again in his latest last-32 clash against Daryl Gurney.

This is the third time Evans has reached round three in nine trips to Alexandra Palace, and both previous runs ended in 4-0 thrashings at the hands of Michael van Gerwen.

Gurney may not be quite as mighty as the Green Machine, but the Northern Ireland major winner has got his spark back and should be taken to win this well.

Both Gurney and Evans threw some top tungsten in round two, Superchin averaging just over 100 to get the better of Steve Beaton and Evans notching 99.38 in allowing Nathan Aspinall just two legs.

It was a calmer, more composed Evans than usual but he was under absolutely no pressure from an out-of-sorts Asp.

Gurney, who has beaten Evans in their last six meetings including three times on TV, should put the brakes on the Englishman and can win this with room to spare.

The afternoon session features a pair of coin-toss clashes featuring Premier League aces Chris Dobey and Joe Cullen.

Dobey will have his hands full getting the better of Ross Smith, a match which is set to produce a barrage of 180s and is a hard one to call.

Before that, Cullen takes on Ryan Searle in a contest where Rockstar is the outsider but makes a bit of appeal at 11-10.

Cullen has had a pretty poor year with four first-hurdle exits in his last five Pro Tour events. However, he is a class act, as demonstrated when he reached the semis of both the Matchplay and the Grand Prix, and that TV nous is now serving him well.

Searle was a winner on the Pro Tour at the start of the year and has posted some good averages recently at both the Grand Slam and the Players Championship Finals.

Heavy Metal didn't look much in round two against Tomoya Gota and any mistakes will be punished by Cullen, who just needs to get into his silky rhythm and the magic may well return.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.