Tour de France 2026 stage two predictions, tips and odds: Vingegaard takes yellow but Pogacar has perfect chance to respond

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Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard took the first yellow jersey of the 2026 Tour de France after Saturday's team time-trial in Barcelona, leading the race by eight seconds from Filippo Ganna and a further four from great rival Tadej Pogacar.

Sunday's stage two begins in Tarragona and turns inland for a category two climb before heading back into Barcelona for three ascents of the Cote de Chateau du Montjuic.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports, from Saturday, July 4.

Stage two start time, route and TV details

Date Sunday, July 5

Starts 12.45pm BST

Route Tarragona-Barcelona (168.5km)

Stage type Hilly

Best bet for stage two

Tadej Pogacar

2pts Evs bet365

Read Matthew Ireland's outright tips for the 2026 Tour de France

Stage Two predictions

After Jonas Vingegaard and Visma–Lease a Bike struck first to win Saturday's opening team time-trial, the 2026 Tour de France hits the open road for the first time on stage two, traversing 165.8km from Tarragona and back to Barcelona.

Staying in Catalonia, the first half traces the Mediterranean coastline and follows the recent trend toward punchy opening-weekend stages.

Around halfway, the peloton turns inland to tackle the category two Cote de Begues before an undulating run back into Barcelona, concluding with three laps up and around Montjuic before a 2.5km descent to the finish.

The final circuit is not exceptionally difficult but has the potential to disrupt the peloton and is well known to the riders for its annual appearance on the final day of the Volta a Catalunya.

Tadej Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel have previously won there while Vingegaard took this year's stage on the way to overall victory at the Volta in March.

Vingegaard followed that up by winning May's Giro d'Italia and the two-time Tour winner is adopting a different approach as he looks to wrest the race back from Pogacar, and his confidence will have soared after taking yellow.

The Dane could try something again but Pogacar will inevitably look to respond by testing his rivals as he targets a record-equalling fifth Tour title.

Previous generations have avoided any trouble on a day like this so early in the Tour but the Slovenian's emergence has coincided with the public's desire for more immediate entertainment and he is always ready to animate a race.

Vingegaard and Evenepoel will look to follow, while punchy riders like Mattias Skjelmose or Mathieu van der Poel should also attack, but Tadej will take some stopping.

Stage Two profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds for stage two of the 2026 Tour de France, which runs from Tarragona to Barcelona on Sunday, July 5.

Stage two winner Odds Tadej Pogacar Evs Mathieu van der Poel 7-2 Remco Evenepoel 14-1 Isaac Del Toro 14-1 Mathias Vacek 14-1 Jonas Vingegaard 20-1

Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide



Date Route (distance) Type Stage 1 July 4 Barcelona (19.6km) - Winner: xxx Team time trial Stage 2 July 5 Tarragona to Barcelona (178km) Hilly Stage 3 July 6 Granollers to Les Angles (196km) Mountain Stage 4 July 7 Carcassonne to Foix (182km) Hilly Stage 5 July 8 Lannemezan to Pau (158km) Flat Stage 6 July 9 Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km) Mountain Stage 7 July 10 Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km) Flat Stage 8 July 11 Periguex to Bergerac (182km) Flat Stage 9 July 12 Malemort to Ussel (185km) Hilly Stage 10 July 14 Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km) Mountain Stage 11 July 15 Vichy to Nevers (161km) Flat Stage 12 July 16 Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)

Flat Stage 13 July 17 Dole to Belfort (205km) Hilly Stage 14 July 18 Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)

Mountain Stage 15 July 19 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)

Mountain

Stage 16 July 21 Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)

Individual time trial Stage 17 July 22 Chambery to Voiron (175km) Flat Stage 18 July 23 Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)

Mountain

Stage 19 July 24 Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)

Mountain

Stage 20 July 25 Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)

Mountain

Stage 21 July 26 Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km) Flat Scroll >>> table to view

Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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