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Tour de France

Tour de France 2026 stage two predictions, tips and odds: Vingegaard takes yellow but Pogacar has perfect chance to respond

The 2026 Tour de France hits the open road for the first time on Sunday before finishing with a familiar loop around Barcelona. Read on for expert tips, predictions and best bets for stage two.

Jonas Vingegaard took the yellow jersey after Saturday's team time-trial in Barcelona
Jonas Vingegaard took the yellow jersey after Saturday's opening team time-trial in BarcelonaCredit: Getty Images
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Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard took the first yellow jersey of the 2026 Tour de France after Saturday's team time-trial in Barcelona, leading the race by eight seconds from Filippo Ganna and a further four from great rival Tadej Pogacar.

Sunday's stage two begins in Tarragona and turns inland for a category two climb before heading back into Barcelona for three ascents of the Cote de Chateau du Montjuic.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports, from Saturday, July 4.

Stage two start time, route and TV details

Date Sunday, July 5
Starts 12.45pm BST
Route Tarragona-Barcelona (168.5km)
Stage type Hilly

Best bet for stage two

Tadej Pogacar
2pts Evs bet365

Read Matthew Ireland's outright tips for the 2026 Tour de France 

Stage Two predictions

After Jonas Vingegaard and Visma–Lease a Bike struck first to win Saturday's opening team time-trial, the 2026 Tour de France hits the open road for the first time on stage two, traversing 165.8km from Tarragona and back to Barcelona.

Staying in Catalonia, the first half traces the Mediterranean coastline and follows the recent trend toward punchy opening-weekend stages.

Around halfway, the peloton turns inland to tackle the category two Cote de Begues before an undulating run back into Barcelona, concluding with three laps up and around Montjuic before a 2.5km descent to the finish.

The final circuit is not exceptionally difficult but has the potential to disrupt the peloton and is well known to the riders for its annual appearance on the final day of the Volta a Catalunya.

Tadej Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel have previously won there while Vingegaard took this year's stage on the way to overall victory at the Volta in March.

Vingegaard followed that up by winning May's Giro d'Italia and the two-time Tour winner is adopting a different approach as he looks to wrest the race back from Pogacar, and his confidence will have soared after taking yellow. 

The Dane could try something again but Pogacar will inevitably look to respond by testing his rivals as he targets a record-equalling fifth Tour title. 

Previous generations have avoided any trouble on a day like this so early in the Tour but the Slovenian's emergence has coincided with the public's desire for more immediate entertainment and he is always ready to animate a race.

Vingegaard and Evenepoel will look to follow, while punchy riders like Mattias Skjelmose or Mathieu van der Poel should also attack, but Tadej will take some stopping.

Stage Two profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds for stage two of the 2026 Tour de France, which runs from Tarragona to Barcelona on Sunday, July 5.

Stage two winnerOdds
Tadej PogacarEvs
Mathieu van der Poel7-2
Remco Evenepoel14-1
Isaac Del Toro14-1
Mathias Vacek14-1
Jonas Vingegaard20-1

Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide


DateRoute (distance)Type
Stage 1July 4Barcelona (19.6km) - Winner: xxxTeam time trial
Stage 2July 5Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)Hilly
Stage 3July 6Granollers to Les Angles (196km)Mountain
Stage 4July 7Carcassonne to Foix (182km)Hilly
Stage 5July 8Lannemezan to Pau (158km)Flat
Stage 6July 9Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)Mountain
Stage 7July 10Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)Flat
Stage 8July 11Periguex to Bergerac (182km)Flat
Stage 9July 12Malemort to Ussel (185km)Hilly
Stage 10July 14Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)Mountain
Stage 11July 15Vichy to Nevers (161km)Flat
Stage 12July 16Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)
Flat
Stage 13July 17Dole to Belfort (205km)Hilly
Stage 14July 18Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)
Mountain
Stage 15July 19Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)
Mountain
Stage 16July 21Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)
Individual time trial
Stage 17July 22Chambery to Voiron (175km)Flat
Stage 18July 23Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)
Mountain
Stage 19July 24Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)
Mountain
Stage 20July 25Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)
Mountain
Stage 21July 26Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)Flat
Scroll >>> table to view

Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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