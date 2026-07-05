Tour de France 2026 stage three predictions, tips and odds: Stage hunters may get first chance to break away

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As statements go, UAE Team Emirates' show of strength on stage two of the 2026 Tour de France was pretty emphatic.

Mexican debutant Isaac del Toro led home a one-two for the team of defending champion Tadej Pogacar on the climb up to Montjuic, with Pogacar gifting his young teammate the stage win as the pair crossed the line.

Stage three sees the peloton start in Catalonia once more, this time north-east of Barcelona in Granollers, before entering France via the Pyrenees.

Wildfires in southern France had put the stage at risk of cancellation but L'Equipe reported on Sunday that the stage will go ahead on an "adapted" route and spectators in France had been asked to stay away.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports, from Saturday, July 4.

Stage three start time, route and TV details

Date Monday, July 6

Starts 11.20am BST

Route Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)

Stage type Mountain

Best bet for stage three

Ben Healy to win stage three

1pt each-way 33-1 bet365

Michael Storer to win stage three

1pt each-way 250-1 bet365

Stage three predictions

The contenders for the yellow jersey have flexed their muscles in Catalonia over the first two stages of the Tour de France, so stage three is perhaps a chance for some other members of the peloton to shine.

It would not be a surprise to see Jonas Vingegaard relieved of his status as race leader at the finish in the Pyrenean ski resort of Les Angles with more exacting tests to come.

The stage was reportedly at risk of being cancelled due to wildfires in southern France, but the peloton are set to take on an "adapted" route with spectators being asked to stay away when the race reaches its homeland.

Stage three has been categorised as the first mountain test of this year's Tour but it is not a route to have too many riders quaking in their boots. Indeed, the heat may be a bigger factor.

There were a few eye-catching riders who ceded a chunk of time yesterday, including Ireland's Ben Healy, a stage winner and early race leader last year, Valentin Paret-Peintre and Michael Storer.

Healy is definitely interesting at 33-1. This is the sort of terrain on which he thrives and is similar in profile to stage six of last year's race, which he won having spent 156km in the breakaway.

The Irishman was also third to Tadej Pogacar in last year's world championship road race.

Storer, who was third to Healy on stage six last year, should also not be underestimated. The Aussie claimed his third top-ten in a row at the Giro d'Italia in May and the fact he lost over 13 minutes on Sunday shows he is going for stages over the next three weeks.

An interesting 28-1 shot in the King of the Mountains classification, Storer won two stages at the Vuelta a Espana in 2021 and is consistent on mountain tests in Grand Tours. Odds of 250-1 do him a disservice if he wants to get involved.

Paret-Peintre won atop Mont Ventoux last year and has to be respected while Magnus Cort, who has won two similar stages at the Tour previously and is the Danish national champion, is another overpriced 250-1 chance.

Stage Three profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds for stage three of the 2026 Tour de France, which runs from Granollers to Les Angles on Monday, July 6.

Stage three winner Odds Tadej Pogacar 5-6 Isaac del Toro 10-1 Mathieu van der Poel 10-1 Remco Evenepoel 14-1 Romain Gregoire 18-1 Jonas Vingegaard 20-1

Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

Stage Date Route (distance) Type Winner 1 July 4 Barcelona (19.6km) Team time trial Visma Lease a Bike 2 July 5 Tarragona to Barcelona (178km) Hilly Isaac del Toro 3 July 6 Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km) Mountain

4 July 7 Carcassonne to Foix (182km) Hilly

5 July 8 Lannemezan to Pau (158km) Flat

6 July 9 Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km) Mountain

7 July 10 Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km) Flat

8 July 11 Periguex to Bergerac (182km) Flat

9 July 12 Malemort to Ussel (185km) Hilly

10 July 14 Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km) Mountain

11 July 15 Vichy to Nevers (161km) Flat

12 July 16 Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km) Flat

13 July 17 Dole to Belfort (205km) Hilly

14 July 18 Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km) Mountain

15 July 19 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km) Mountain

16 July 21 Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km) Time trial

17 July 22 Chambery to Voiron (175km) Flat

18 July 23 Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km) Mountain

19 July 24 Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km) Mountain

20 July 25 Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km) Mountain

21 July 26 Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km) Flat

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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