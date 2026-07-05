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Tour de France 2026 stage three predictions, tips and odds: Stage hunters may get first chance to break away
Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage three of the 2026 Tour de France, which runs from Granollers in Catalonia to Les Angles in southern France.
As statements go, UAE Team Emirates' show of strength on stage two of the 2026 Tour de France was pretty emphatic.
Mexican debutant Isaac del Toro led home a one-two for the team of defending champion Tadej Pogacar on the climb up to Montjuic, with Pogacar gifting his young teammate the stage win as the pair crossed the line.
Stage three sees the peloton start in Catalonia once more, this time north-east of Barcelona in Granollers, before entering France via the Pyrenees.
Wildfires in southern France had put the stage at risk of cancellation but L'Equipe reported on Sunday that the stage will go ahead on an "adapted" route and spectators in France had been asked to stay away.
Where to watch the Tour de France
You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports, from Saturday, July 4.
Stage three start time, route and TV details
Date Monday, July 6
Starts 11.20am BST
Route Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)
Stage type Mountain
Best bet for stage three
Ben Healy to win stage three
1pt each-way 33-1 bet365
Michael Storer to win stage three
1pt each-way 250-1 bet365
Read Matthew Ireland's outright tips for the 2026 Tour de France
Stage three predictions
The contenders for the yellow jersey have flexed their muscles in Catalonia over the first two stages of the Tour de France, so stage three is perhaps a chance for some other members of the peloton to shine.
It would not be a surprise to see Jonas Vingegaard relieved of his status as race leader at the finish in the Pyrenean ski resort of Les Angles with more exacting tests to come.
The stage was reportedly at risk of being cancelled due to wildfires in southern France, but the peloton are set to take on an "adapted" route with spectators being asked to stay away when the race reaches its homeland.
Stage three has been categorised as the first mountain test of this year's Tour but it is not a route to have too many riders quaking in their boots. Indeed, the heat may be a bigger factor.
There were a few eye-catching riders who ceded a chunk of time yesterday, including Ireland's Ben Healy, a stage winner and early race leader last year, Valentin Paret-Peintre and Michael Storer.
Healy is definitely interesting at 33-1. This is the sort of terrain on which he thrives and is similar in profile to stage six of last year's race, which he won having spent 156km in the breakaway.
The Irishman was also third to Tadej Pogacar in last year's world championship road race.
Storer, who was third to Healy on stage six last year, should also not be underestimated. The Aussie claimed his third top-ten in a row at the Giro d'Italia in May and the fact he lost over 13 minutes on Sunday shows he is going for stages over the next three weeks.
An interesting 28-1 shot in the King of the Mountains classification, Storer won two stages at the Vuelta a Espana in 2021 and is consistent on mountain tests in Grand Tours. Odds of 250-1 do him a disservice if he wants to get involved.
Paret-Peintre won atop Mont Ventoux last year and has to be respected while Magnus Cort, who has won two similar stages at the Tour previously and is the Danish national champion, is another overpriced 250-1 chance.
Stage Three profile
Latest Tour de France betting odds
Here are the latest odds for stage three of the 2026 Tour de France, which runs from Granollers to Les Angles on Monday, July 6.
|Stage three winner
|Odds
|Tadej Pogacar
|5-6
|Isaac del Toro
|10-1
|Mathieu van der Poel
|10-1
|Remco Evenepoel
|14-1
|Romain Gregoire
|18-1
|Jonas Vingegaard
|20-1
Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change
Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide
|Stage
|Date
|Route (distance)
|Type
|Winner
|1
|July 4
|Barcelona (19.6km)
|Team time trial
|Visma Lease a Bike
|2
|July 5
|Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)
|Hilly
|Isaac del Toro
|3
|July 6
|Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)
|Mountain
|4
|July 7
|Carcassonne to Foix (182km)
|Hilly
|5
|July 8
|Lannemezan to Pau (158km)
|Flat
|6
|July 9
|Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)
|Mountain
|7
|July 10
|Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)
|Flat
|8
|July 11
|Periguex to Bergerac (182km)
|Flat
|9
|July 12
|Malemort to Ussel (185km)
|Hilly
|10
|July 14
|Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)
|Mountain
|11
|July 15
|Vichy to Nevers (161km)
|Flat
|12
|July 16
|Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)
|Flat
|13
|July 17
|Dole to Belfort (205km)
|Hilly
|14
|July 18
|Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)
|Mountain
|15
|July 19
|Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)
|Mountain
|16
|July 21
|Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)
|Time trial
|17
|July 22
|Chambery to Voiron (175km)
|Flat
|18
|July 23
|Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)
|Mountain
|19
|July 24
|Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)
|Mountain
|20
|July 25
|Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)
|Mountain
|21
|July 26
|Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)
|Flat
Tour de France FAQs
When is the 2026 Tour de France?
The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.
Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?
Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.
Who is the defending Tour de France champion?
Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.
Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?
The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.
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