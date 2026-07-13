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Tour de France 2026 stage ten predictions, tips and odds: Carapaz and Pidcock picked for top ten finishes
Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage ten of the 2026 Tour de France.
After an afternoon off to decompress following a typically frantic first nine days of the Tour de France, the peloton reunites for stage ten on the host country's national holiday: Bastille Day.
Tuesday's 166.6km route from Aurillac to Le Lioran features seven categorised ascents contributing to 3,800m of climbing.
The breakaway had the edge on a similar course on Sunday, but Jonas Vingegaard won the last time the race went to Le Lioran.
Vingegaard may look to channel those positive vibes as he aims to close the gap on race leader Tadej Pogacar.
Pogacar is the odds-on favourite for a third stage win of 2026, so look elsewhere when searching for punting value.
Where to watch the Tour de France
You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.
Stage ten start time, route and TV details
Date Tuesday, July 14
Starts 12pm BST
Route Aurillac to Le Lioran (166.6km)
Stage type Hilly
Best bets for stage ten
Richard Carapaz Top Ten Finish
1pt 5-4 bet365
Tom Pidcock Top Ten Finish
1pt 5-2 bet365
Stage ten predictions
The first rest day of the 2026 Tour de France has been and gone, and the race resumes with what should be a blockbuster stage ten from Aurillac to Le Lioran.
The 166.6km route has a similar bumpy profile to the course used on Sunday, when Mathieu van der Poel won in Ussel as the breakaway was allowed to escape and UAE Team Emirates controlled the time gap from behind.
It is, of course, France's national holiday: Bastille Day. Expect the French teams to send riders up the road in pursuit of unlikely glory and plenty of TV exposure.
However, with seven categorised climbs, there is the chance of a battle between the overall contenders.
UAE's Tadej Pogacar leads the race by two minutes and 42 seconds, but it was his nearest rival, Visma-Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard, who won when the contest last visited Le Lioran in 2024.
With this stage in the Massif Central preceding a quiet feeaw days, riders can afford to dig deep, but it feels inevitable that Pogacar will be present in the final moments.
He leads the market, but there is value elsewhere as both Tom Pidcock and Richard Carapaz are worth supporting for top-ten finishes.
Pinarello Q36.5's Pidcock suffered late mechanical issues on Sunday and finished third behind Van der Poel in the sprint.
His former Ineos colleague, EF Education-EasyPost's Carapaz, came in among the pack six seconds behind.
This punchy pair are climbing well enough to compete on the uphills and have always been excellent descenders.
Pidcock and Carapaz are capable of competing again on a route that suits their strengths.
Stage ten profile
Latest Tour de France betting odds
Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage ten of the 2026 Tour de France.
|Stage ten winner
|Odds
|Tadej Pogacar
|4-7
|Isaac Del Toro
|9-1
|Richard Carapaz
|11-1
|Jonas Vingegaard
|18-1
|Tobias Johannessen
|22-1
|Remco Evenepoel
|28-1
Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change
Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide
|Stage
|Date
|Route (distance)
|Type
|Winner
|1
|July 4
|Barcelona (19.6km)
|Team time trial
|Visma Lease a Bike
|2
|July 5
|Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)
|Hilly
|Isaac del Toro
|3
|July 6
|Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|4
|July 7
|Carcassonne to Foix (182km)
|Hilly
|Mads Pedersen
|5
|July 8
|Lannemezan to Pau (158km)
|Flat
|Olav Kooij
|6
|July 9
|Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|7
|July 10
|Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)
|Flat
|Tim Merlier
|8
|July 11
|Periguex to Bergerac (182km)
|Flat
|Tim Merlier
|9
|July 12
|Malemort to Ussel (185km)
|Hilly
|Mathieu van der Poel
|10
|July 14
|Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)
|Mountain
|11
|July 15
|Vichy to Nevers (161km)
|Flat
|12
|July 16
|Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)
|Flat
|13
|July 17
|Dole to Belfort (205km)
|Hilly
|14
|July 18
|Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)
|Mountain
|15
|July 19
|Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)
|Mountain
|16
|July 21
|Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)
|Time trial
|17
|July 22
|Chambery to Voiron (175km)
|Flat
|18
|July 23
|Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)
|Mountain
|19
|July 24
|Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)
|Mountain
|20
|July 25
|Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)
|Mountain
|21
|July 26
|Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)
|Flat
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Tour de France FAQs
When is the 2026 Tour de France?
The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.
Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?
Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.
Who is the defending Tour de France champion?
Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.
Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?
The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.
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