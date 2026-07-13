Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:30 KillarneyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:30 KillarneyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Tour de France

Tour de France 2026 stage ten predictions, tips and odds: Carapaz and Pidcock picked for top ten finishes

Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage ten of the 2026 Tour de France.

Late mechanical issues put paid to Tom Pidcock's chances on stage nine
Late mechanical issues put paid to Tom Pidcock's chances on stage nineCredit: Getty Images
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

After an afternoon off to decompress following a typically frantic first nine days of the Tour de France, the peloton reunites for stage ten on the host country's national holiday: Bastille Day.

Tuesday's 166.6km route from Aurillac to Le Lioran features seven categorised ascents contributing to 3,800m of climbing.

The breakaway had the edge on a similar course on Sunday, but Jonas Vingegaard won the last time the race went to Le Lioran.

Vingegaard may look to channel those positive vibes as he aims to close the gap on race leader Tadej Pogacar. 

Pogacar is the odds-on favourite for a third stage win of 2026, so look elsewhere when searching for punting value.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage ten start time, route and TV details

Date Tuesday, July 14
Starts 12pm BST
Route Aurillac to Le Lioran (166.6km)
Stage type Hilly

Best bets for stage ten

Richard Carapaz Top Ten Finish
1pt 5-4 bet365

Tom Pidcock Top Ten Finish
1pt 5-2 bet365

Stage ten predictions

The first rest day of the 2026 Tour de France has been and gone, and the race resumes with what should be a blockbuster stage ten from Aurillac to Le Lioran.

The 166.6km route has a similar bumpy profile to the course used on Sunday, when Mathieu van der Poel won in Ussel as the breakaway was allowed to escape and UAE Team Emirates controlled the time gap from behind. 

It is, of course, France's national holiday: Bastille Day. Expect the French teams to send riders up the road in pursuit of unlikely glory and plenty of TV exposure.

However, with seven categorised climbs, there is the chance of a battle between the overall contenders.

UAE's Tadej Pogacar leads the race by two minutes and 42 seconds, but it was his nearest rival, Visma-Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard, who won when the contest last visited Le Lioran in 2024. 

With this stage in the Massif Central preceding a quiet feeaw days, riders can afford to dig deep, but it feels inevitable that Pogacar will be present in the final moments.

He leads the market, but there is value elsewhere as both Tom Pidcock and Richard Carapaz are worth supporting for top-ten finishes.

Pinarello Q36.5's Pidcock suffered late mechanical issues on Sunday and finished third behind Van der Poel in the sprint.

His former Ineos colleague, EF Education-EasyPost's Carapaz, came in among the pack six seconds behind.

This punchy pair are climbing well enough to compete on the uphills and have always been excellent descenders.

Pidcock and Carapaz are capable of competing again on a route that suits their strengths.

Stage ten profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage ten of the 2026 Tour de France.

Stage ten winnerOdds
Tadej Pogacar4-7
Isaac Del Toro9-1
Richard Carapaz11-1
Jonas Vingegaard18-1
Tobias Johannessen22-1
Remco Evenepoel28-1

Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

StageDateRoute (distance)TypeWinner
1July 4Barcelona (19.6km)Team time trialVisma Lease a Bike
2July 5Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)HillyIsaac del Toro
3July 6Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)MountainTadej Pogacar
4July 7Carcassonne to Foix (182km)HillyMads Pedersen
5July 8Lannemezan to Pau (158km)FlatOlav Kooij
6July 9Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)MountainTadej Pogacar
7July 10Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)FlatTim Merlier
8July 11Periguex to Bergerac (182km)FlatTim Merlier
9July 12Malemort to Ussel (185km)HillyMathieu van der Poel
10July 14Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)Mountain
11July 15Vichy to Nevers (161km)Flat
12July 16Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)Flat
13July 17Dole to Belfort (205km)Hilly
14July 18Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)Mountain
15July 19Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)Mountain
16July 21Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)Time trial
17July 22Chambery to Voiron (175km)Flat
18July 23Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)Mountain
 19July 24Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)Mountain
20July 25Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)Mountain
21July 26Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)Flat
Scroll >>> table to view

Read more sport tips from Racing Post:

France vs Spain prediction: 8-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

England vs Argentina prediction: 13-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

England vs India first ODI predictions, betting tips and odds: Hosts should kick on after T20 triumph 

Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

author image
Racing Post Sport

Published on inTour de France

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inTour de France
more inTour de France