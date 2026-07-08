Tour de France 2026 stage six predictions, tips and odds: Yellow jersey favourites to battle it out in the Pyrenees

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The first sprint stage of this year's Tour de France went to Dutch rider Olav Kooij in Pau on Wednesday.

The speedsters have had to be patient after one of the toughest openings to a Tour in a long time – but it is survival not success they will be chasing on Thursday.

Stage six marks the final day in the Pyrenees and with the mighty Col du Tourmalet and Col d'Aspin to tackle, it's the perfect battleground for the yellow jersey favourites to land a psychological blow.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage six start time, route and TV details

Date Thursday, July 9

Starts 11.40am BST

Route Paul to Gavarnie-Gedre (186.2km)

Stage type Mountain

Best bet for stage six

Ben O'Connor

0.5pt each-way 150-1 bet365

Stage six predictions

After letting the breakaway fight out the finish of stage four and the sprinters take centre stage on Wednesday, the big hitters at the Tour de France now recommence battle on the final day in the Pyrenees.

It is not just the profile of stage six that suggests it will bring out Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard and the rest of the podium contenders.

Following one of the toughest openings to a Tour in many a year, the first week ends with two flat tests and one that should set up well for a successful break, so this is the last chance the yellow-jersey favourites have to land a blow for a few days.

And, if anyone needed reminding, one rider above all will take any chance to prove his superiority.

Four-time champion Pogacar has already distanced his main rivals in the first few days and there seems no reason why he would not want to make another statement, andthe Col d'Aspin and Col du Tourmalet – the highest point of the race – provide the perfect stage for the Slovene to do so.

The problem for punters is that bookmakers are, understandably, taking no chances and he is long odds-on to win a second stage of this year's race.

Breakaway specialists will be hoping they have already escaped the clutches of Pogacar and co by the time they reach the bottom of a final 18.4km drag to the finish in Gavarnie-Gedre, but we saw on Monday how quickly they can be reeled in if UAE Team Emirates and Visma Lease a Bike, in particular, are motivated to go for the win.

If Pogacar is content to allow a second breakaway to fight out the finish, then two-time stage winner Ben O'Connor is hugely overpriced at 150-1.

He won a high-mountain stage in the Alps last year, when Pogacar and Vingegaard came in just under two minutes behind, and is already well down on general classification and without a leader to protect.

O'Connor was second at the Vuelta only two years ago and has three other top-eight finishes at Grand Tours, so clearly has the pedigree.

Stage six profile

Stage profile for stage six of the 2026 Tour de France Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds for stage six of the 2026 Tour de France.

Stage six winner Odds Tadej Pogacar 4-11 Isaac del Toro 11-1 Jonas Vingegaard 16-1 Valentin Paret-Peintre 20-1 Paul Seixas 25-1 Richard Carapaz 28-1

Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

Stage Date Route (distance) Type Winner 1 July 4 Barcelona (19.6km) Team time trial Visma Lease a Bike 2 July 5 Tarragona to Barcelona (178km) Hilly Isaac del Toro 3 July 6 Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 4 July 7 Carcassonne to Foix (182km) Hilly Mads Pedersen 5 July 8 Lannemezan to Pau (158km) Flat Olav Kooij 6 July 9 Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km) Mountain

7 July 10 Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km) Flat

8 July 11 Periguex to Bergerac (182km) Flat

9 July 12 Malemort to Ussel (185km) Hilly

10 July 14 Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km) Mountain

11 July 15 Vichy to Nevers (161km) Flat

12 July 16 Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km) Flat

13 July 17 Dole to Belfort (205km) Hilly

14 July 18 Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km) Mountain

15 July 19 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km) Mountain

16 July 21 Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km) Time trial

17 July 22 Chambery to Voiron (175km) Flat

18 July 23 Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km) Mountain

19 July 24 Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km) Mountain

20 July 25 Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km) Mountain

21 July 26 Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km) Flat

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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