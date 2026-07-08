Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:50 FairyhouseHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:50 FairyhouseHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Tour de France

Tour de France 2026 stage six predictions, tips and odds: Yellow jersey favourites to battle it out in the Pyrenees

Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage six of the 2026 Tour de France.

Tadej Pogacar leads the peloton down the Col du Tourmalet during the 2024 Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar leads the peloton down the Col du Tourmalet during the 2024 Tour de FranceCredit: AFP via Getty Images
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The first sprint stage of this year's Tour de France went to Dutch rider Olav Kooij in Pau on Wednesday.

The speedsters have had to be patient after one of the toughest openings to a Tour in a long time – but it is survival not success they will be chasing on Thursday. 

Stage six marks the final day in the Pyrenees and with the mighty Col du Tourmalet and Col d'Aspin to tackle, it's the perfect battleground for the yellow jersey favourites to land a psychological blow.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage six start time, route and TV details

Date Thursday, July 9
Starts 11.40am BST
Route Paul to Gavarnie-Gedre (186.2km)
Stage type Mountain

Best bet for stage six

Ben O'Connor
0.5pt each-way 150-1 bet365

Stage six predictions

After letting the breakaway fight out the finish of stage four and the sprinters take centre stage on Wednesday, the big hitters at the Tour de France now recommence battle on the final day in the Pyrenees. 

It is not just the profile of stage six that suggests it will bring out Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard and the rest of the podium contenders. 

Following one of the toughest openings to a Tour in many a year, the first week ends with two flat tests and one that should set up well for a successful break, so this is the last chance the yellow-jersey favourites have to land a blow for a few days. 

And, if anyone needed reminding, one rider above all will take any chance to prove his superiority. 

Four-time champion Pogacar has already distanced his main rivals in the first few days and there seems no reason why he would not want to make another statement, andthe Col d'Aspin and Col du Tourmalet – the highest point of the race – provide the perfect stage for the Slovene to do so.

The problem for punters is that bookmakers are, understandably, taking no chances and he is long odds-on to win a second stage of this year's race.

Breakaway specialists will be hoping they have already escaped the clutches of Pogacar and co by the time they reach the bottom of a final 18.4km drag to the finish in Gavarnie-Gedre, but we saw on Monday how quickly they can be reeled in if UAE Team Emirates and Visma Lease a Bike, in particular, are motivated to go for the win. 

If Pogacar is content to allow a second breakaway to fight out the finish, then two-time stage winner Ben O'Connor is hugely overpriced at 150-1. 

He won a high-mountain stage in the Alps last year, when Pogacar and Vingegaard came in just under two minutes behind, and is already well down on general classification and without a leader to protect. 

O'Connor was second at the Vuelta only two years ago and has three other top-eight finishes at Grand Tours, so clearly has the pedigree.

Stage six profile

Stage profile for stage six of the 2026 Tour de France
Stage profile for stage six of the 2026 Tour de FranceCredit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds for stage six of the 2026 Tour de France.

Stage six winnerOdds
Tadej Pogacar4-11
Isaac del Toro11-1
Jonas Vingegaard16-1
Valentin Paret-Peintre20-1
Paul Seixas25-1
Richard Carapaz28-1

Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

StageDateRoute (distance)TypeWinner
1July 4Barcelona (19.6km)Team time trialVisma Lease a Bike
2July 5Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)HillyIsaac del Toro
3July 6Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)MountainTadej Pogacar
4July 7Carcassonne to Foix (182km)HillyMads Pedersen
5July 8Lannemezan to Pau (158km)FlatOlav Kooij
6July 9Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)Mountain
7July 10Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)Flat
8July 11Periguex to Bergerac (182km)Flat
9July 12Malemort to Ussel (185km)Hilly
10July 14Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)Mountain
11July 15Vichy to Nevers (161km)Flat
12July 16Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)Flat
13July 17Dole to Belfort (205km)Hilly
14July 18Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)Mountain
15July 19Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)Mountain
16July 21Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)Time trial
17July 22Chambery to Voiron (175km)Flat
18July 23Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)Mountain
 19July 24Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)Mountain
20July 25Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)Mountain
21July 26Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)Flat
Scroll >>> table to view

Read more sport tips from Racing Post ...

Wimbledon women's semi-final predictions and odds: Kostyuk can prove a cut above 

England vs India fourth T20 predictions, betting tips and odds: Busy Buttler should make big impact in Bristol 

Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Racing Post Sport

Published on inTour de France

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inTour de France
more inBetting offers
more inTour de France
more inBetting offers