Tour de France 2026 stage seven predictions, tips and odds: Bordeaux could be raising a glass to Philipsen once more

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The 113th Tour de France is not even a week old but it is already as good as over.

The mighty Col du Tourmalet promised to be the battleground for the yellow jersey, but world champion Tadej Pogacar had his rivals waving the white flag early on the Pyrenean giant and he waltzed away into the distance to secure his 23rd Tour success.

Pogacar retook the yellow jersey in the process and he has a 2min 42sec lead over great rival Jonas Vingegaard, who finished a distant second on stage six. A record-equalling fifth yellow jersey is now at the mercy of world champion Pogacar, who is 1-14 to be celebrating in Paris on the last Sunday of July.

The world champion's demoralised rivals will at least avoid another humbling over flatter terrain as the first week wraps up with two sprint stages and a Classics-style test on Sunday.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage seven start time, route and TV details

Date Friday, July 10

Starts 12.25pm BST

Route Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175.1km)

Stage type Flat

Best bet for stage seven

Jasper Philipsen

2pts 9-2 bet365

Stage seven predictions

Stage seven brings some welcome respite for the peloton after the hell of the Tourmalet, with the Tour returning to Bordeaux for the first time since 2023.

Jasper Philipsen claimed victory three years ago, when it was also stage seven, and the Belgian could again be toasting success in wine country.

In terms of elevation, this is the flattest stage of this year's race and while there is a short category-four climb around 35km from the finish there is nothing for the sprinters' teams to be worried about.

Olav Kooij dominated the first sprint finish of this year's race on Wednesday, when Philipsen was positioned too far back and could not get involved.

The 28-year-old is a ten-time stage winner at the Tour and has won at least one in each of the last four editions, so his pedigree is not in question, and he gained ground quickly behind Kooij two days ago when he got some room.

Some of the Tour's greatest sprinters such as Mark Cavendish, Erik Zabel and Djamolidine Abdoujaparov have won in Bordeaux previously but only Zabel won there twice.

That could change on Friday with Philipsen a decent price to claim an 11th Tour success.

Stage seven profile

Stage seven of the 2026 Tour de France Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds for stage seven of the 2026 Tour de France.

Stage seven winner Odds Olav Kooij 11-8 Tim Merlier 7-4 Jesper Philipsen 9-2 Biniam Girmay 7-1 Max Kanter 14-1 Bar 33-1



Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

Stage Date Route (distance) Type Winner 1 July 4 Barcelona (19.6km) Team time trial Visma Lease a Bike 2 July 5 Tarragona to Barcelona (178km) Hilly Isaac del Toro 3 July 6 Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 4 July 7 Carcassonne to Foix (182km) Hilly Mads Pedersen 5 July 8 Lannemezan to Pau (158km) Flat Olav Kooij 6 July 9 Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar

7 July 10 Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km) Flat

8 July 11 Periguex to Bergerac (182km) Flat

9 July 12 Malemort to Ussel (185km) Hilly

10 July 14 Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km) Mountain

11 July 15 Vichy to Nevers (161km) Flat

12 July 16 Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km) Flat

13 July 17 Dole to Belfort (205km) Hilly

14 July 18 Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km) Mountain

15 July 19 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km) Mountain

16 July 21 Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km) Time trial

17 July 22 Chambery to Voiron (175km) Flat

18 July 23 Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km) Mountain

19 July 24 Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km) Mountain

20 July 25 Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km) Mountain

21 July 26 Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km) Flat

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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