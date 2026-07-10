Tour de France 2026 stage eight predictions, tips and odds: Tim Merlier aiming for a quickfire double in Bergerac

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Tim Merlier claimed Belgium's 24th Tour de France victory in Bordeaux on Friday as the sprinter powered to victory in wine country.

It was Merlier's fourth stage win at cycling's biggest race, following a sole success in 2021 and two last year, and he is odds-on to complete a quickfire double on Saturday, with another flat test on the menu for the peloton.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage eight start time, route and TV details

Date Saturday, July 11

Starts 12.25pm BST

Route Perigueux to Bergerac (180.4km)

Stage type Flat

Best bet for stage eight

Max Kanter

1pt 18-1 bet365

Stage eight predictions

The first sprint finishes of any Tour de France regularly establish a pecking order among the speedsters.

Merlier's victory in Bordeaux on Friday followed third place to Olav Kooij on stage five, and confirmed the promise of last month's Belgium Tour, where Merlier won one of the five stages and finished second twice.

The Belgian was perfectly positioned on the run-in and was a commanding winner when the gap eventually appeared, so he should be confident of doubling up in Bergerac.

It won't be quite as straightforward, however. The finish to stage eight is more technical than the two sprint stages that have gone before, with two 90-degree right-handed turns to negotiate in the finale, the second of which comes around 350m from the line.

That may bring Jasper Philipsen, who went too early on Friday, and Biniam Girmay into the mix, but Max Kanter is also interesting.

He was second on stage four to Kooij and then fourth in Bordeaux, where he was poorly positioned in the final 200m but made up excellent ground to finish just behind Merlier.

A winner of a stage at Paris-Nice in the spring, Kanter is worth a small interest at double-figure odds.

Stage eight profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds for stage eight of the 2026 Tour de France.

Stage eight winner Odds Tim Merlier 4-6 Olav Kooij 3-1 Jasper Philipsen 5-1 Biniam Girmay 12-1 Max Kanter 18-1 Bar 20-1

Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

Stage Date Route (distance) Type Winner 1 July 4 Barcelona (19.6km) Team time trial Visma Lease a Bike 2 July 5 Tarragona to Barcelona (178km) Hilly Isaac del Toro 3 July 6 Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 4 July 7 Carcassonne to Foix (182km) Hilly Mads Pedersen 5 July 8 Lannemezan to Pau (158km) Flat Olav Kooij 6 July 9 Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar

7 July 10 Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km) Flat Tim Merlier 8 July 11 Periguex to Bergerac (182km) Flat

9 July 12 Malemort to Ussel (185km) Hilly

10 July 14 Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km) Mountain

11 July 15 Vichy to Nevers (161km) Flat

12 July 16 Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km) Flat

13 July 17 Dole to Belfort (205km) Hilly

14 July 18 Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km) Mountain

15 July 19 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km) Mountain

16 July 21 Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km) Time trial

17 July 22 Chambery to Voiron (175km) Flat

18 July 23 Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km) Mountain

19 July 24 Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km) Mountain

20 July 25 Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km) Mountain

21 July 26 Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km) Flat

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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