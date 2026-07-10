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Tour de France

Tour de France 2026 stage eight predictions, tips and odds: Tim Merlier aiming for a quickfire double in Bergerac

Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage eight of the 2026 Tour de France.

Tim Merlier powered to victory on stage seven of this year's Tour de France on Friday
Tim Merlier powered to victory on stage seven of this year's Tour de France on FridayCredit: Getty Images
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Tim Merlier claimed Belgium's 24th Tour de France victory in Bordeaux on Friday as the sprinter powered to victory in wine country. 

It was Merlier's fourth stage win at cycling's biggest race, following a sole success in 2021 and two last year, and he is odds-on to complete a quickfire double on Saturday, with another flat test on the menu for the peloton.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage eight start time, route and TV details

Date Saturday, July 11
Starts 12.25pm BST
Route Perigueux to Bergerac (180.4km)
Stage type Flat

Best bet for stage eight

Max Kanter
1pt 18-1 bet365

Stage eight predictions

The first sprint finishes of any Tour de France regularly establish a pecking order among the speedsters. 

Merlier's victory in Bordeaux on Friday followed third place to Olav Kooij on stage five, and confirmed the promise of last month's Belgium Tour, where Merlier won one of the five stages and finished second twice. 

The Belgian was perfectly positioned on the run-in and was a commanding winner when the gap eventually appeared, so he should be confident of doubling up in Bergerac. 

It won't be quite as straightforward, however. The finish to stage eight is more technical than the two sprint stages that have gone before, with two 90-degree right-handed turns to negotiate in the finale, the second of which comes around 350m from the line. 

That may bring Jasper Philipsen, who went too early on Friday, and Biniam Girmay into the mix, but Max Kanter is also interesting. 

He was second on stage four to Kooij and then fourth in Bordeaux, where he was poorly positioned in the final 200m but made up excellent ground to finish just behind Merlier. 

A winner of a stage at Paris-Nice in the spring, Kanter is worth a small interest at double-figure odds.

Stage eight profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds for stage eight of the 2026 Tour de France.

Stage eight winnerOdds
Tim Merlier4-6
Olav Kooij3-1
Jasper Philipsen5-1
Biniam Girmay12-1
Max Kanter18-1
Bar20-1

Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

StageDateRoute (distance)TypeWinner
1July 4Barcelona (19.6km)Team time trialVisma Lease a Bike
2July 5Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)HillyIsaac del Toro
3July 6Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)MountainTadej Pogacar
4July 7Carcassonne to Foix (182km)HillyMads Pedersen
5July 8Lannemezan to Pau (158km)FlatOlav Kooij
6July 9Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)MountainTadej Pogacar
7July 10Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)FlatTim Merlier
8July 11Periguex to Bergerac (182km)Flat
9July 12Malemort to Ussel (185km)Hilly
10July 14Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)Mountain
11July 15Vichy to Nevers (161km)Flat
12July 16Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)Flat
13July 17Dole to Belfort (205km)Hilly
14July 18Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)Mountain
15July 19Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)Mountain
16July 21Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)Time trial
17July 22Chambery to Voiron (175km)Flat
18July 23Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)Mountain
 19July 24Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)Mountain
20July 25Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)Mountain
21July 26Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)Flat
Scroll >>> table to view

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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