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Tour de France 2026 stage eight predictions, tips and odds: Tim Merlier aiming for a quickfire double in Bergerac
Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage eight of the 2026 Tour de France.
Tim Merlier claimed Belgium's 24th Tour de France victory in Bordeaux on Friday as the sprinter powered to victory in wine country.
It was Merlier's fourth stage win at cycling's biggest race, following a sole success in 2021 and two last year, and he is odds-on to complete a quickfire double on Saturday, with another flat test on the menu for the peloton.
Where to watch the Tour de France
You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.
Stage eight start time, route and TV details
Date Saturday, July 11
Starts 12.25pm BST
Route Perigueux to Bergerac (180.4km)
Stage type Flat
Best bet for stage eight
Max Kanter
1pt 18-1 bet365
Stage eight predictions
The first sprint finishes of any Tour de France regularly establish a pecking order among the speedsters.
Merlier's victory in Bordeaux on Friday followed third place to Olav Kooij on stage five, and confirmed the promise of last month's Belgium Tour, where Merlier won one of the five stages and finished second twice.
The Belgian was perfectly positioned on the run-in and was a commanding winner when the gap eventually appeared, so he should be confident of doubling up in Bergerac.
It won't be quite as straightforward, however. The finish to stage eight is more technical than the two sprint stages that have gone before, with two 90-degree right-handed turns to negotiate in the finale, the second of which comes around 350m from the line.
That may bring Jasper Philipsen, who went too early on Friday, and Biniam Girmay into the mix, but Max Kanter is also interesting.
He was second on stage four to Kooij and then fourth in Bordeaux, where he was poorly positioned in the final 200m but made up excellent ground to finish just behind Merlier.
A winner of a stage at Paris-Nice in the spring, Kanter is worth a small interest at double-figure odds.
Stage eight profile
Latest Tour de France betting odds
Here are the latest odds for stage eight of the 2026 Tour de France.
|Stage eight winner
|Odds
|Tim Merlier
|4-6
|Olav Kooij
|3-1
|Jasper Philipsen
|5-1
|Biniam Girmay
|12-1
|Max Kanter
|18-1
|Bar
|20-1
Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change
Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide
|Stage
|Date
|Route (distance)
|Type
|Winner
|1
|July 4
|Barcelona (19.6km)
|Team time trial
|Visma Lease a Bike
|2
|July 5
|Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)
|Hilly
|Isaac del Toro
|3
|July 6
|Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|4
|July 7
|Carcassonne to Foix (182km)
|Hilly
|Mads Pedersen
|5
|July 8
|Lannemezan to Pau (158km)
|Flat
|Olav Kooij
|6
|July 9
|Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|7
|July 10
|Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)
|Flat
|Tim Merlier
|8
|July 11
|Periguex to Bergerac (182km)
|Flat
|9
|July 12
|Malemort to Ussel (185km)
|Hilly
|10
|July 14
|Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)
|Mountain
|11
|July 15
|Vichy to Nevers (161km)
|Flat
|12
|July 16
|Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)
|Flat
|13
|July 17
|Dole to Belfort (205km)
|Hilly
|14
|July 18
|Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)
|Mountain
|15
|July 19
|Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)
|Mountain
|16
|July 21
|Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)
|Time trial
|17
|July 22
|Chambery to Voiron (175km)
|Flat
|18
|July 23
|Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)
|Mountain
|19
|July 24
|Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)
|Mountain
|20
|July 25
|Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)
|Mountain
|21
|July 26
|Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)
|Flat
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Tour de France FAQs
When is the 2026 Tour de France?
The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.
Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?
Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.
Who is the defending Tour de France champion?
Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.
Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?
The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.
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