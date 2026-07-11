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Tour de France 2026 stage nine predictions, tips and odds: Mighty Mads Pedersen can secure another breakaway success
Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage nine of the 2026 Tour de France.
Tim Merlier went back-to-back by following up Friday's win in Bordeaux with a sprint to his second success of the 2026 Tour de France on stage eightinto Bergerac.
The first rest day of the 2026 race beckons on Monday but before that the peloton tackles a hilly 185.5km route from Malemort to Ussel.
Stage nine looks destined to belong to the breakaway, so expect an explosive first hour before a game of cat-and-mouse between the peloton and those who have managed to get themselves up the road.
Where to watch the Tour de France
You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.
Stage nine start time, route and TV details
Date Sunday, July 12
Starts 12.35pm BST
Route Malemort to Ussel (185.5km)
Stage type Hilly
Best bet for stage nine
Mads Pedersen
1pt 2-1 bet365
Richard Carapaz
1pt each-way 125-1 bet365
Stage nine predictions
A bumpy day beckons on stage nine from Malemort to Ussel before the 113th Tour de France takes in its first rest day on Monday.
Saturday's stage eight was another day for the sprinters, and Tim Merlier was again the hero, following Friday's win in Bordeaux with a second success in Bergerac.
Stage nine is one to get through unscathed for yellow jersey holder Tadej Pogacar and the other general classification contenders before a day off.
There is little respite on the undulating 185.5km route, which features only four categorised climbs, the biggest of which is the category two Sac Au May, but totals 3,300m of elevation.
The final ascent winds around the slopes of the category-four Mont Bessou before a lumpy 25-kilometre run into Ussel.
This looks like the perfect day for the breakaway to succeed so expect a raucous first hour in the bun fight to get into the break.
Green-jersey wearer Mads Pedersen won the hilly stage four to Foix and has the style to conquer routes like this and the speed to finish things off.
Pedersen may not be able to match the pure sprinters but he is strong enough to beat most of the bunch and capable of tallying more points, potentially in winning fashion.
Also among those to escape could be Richard Carapaz, who provides potential value in the market.
Carapaz came to the Tour with the stated aim of repeating his 2024 win in the mountains classification and, after losing more time on Saturday, is 15 minutes and 24 seconds down on Pogacar.
The 2019 Giro d'Italia champion could be allowed to go up the road and, after returning from surgery in the spring, his second place at last month's Tour of Switzerland shows he is in decent form.
Stage nine profile
Latest Tour de France betting odds
Here are the latest odds for stage nine of the 2026 Tour de France.
|Stage nine winner
|Odds
|Mads Pedersen
|2-1
|Mathieu van der Poel
|8-1
|Mathias Vacek
|16-1
|Quinn Simmons
|16-1
|Michael Matthews
|20-1
|Bar
|25-1
Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change
Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide
|Stage
|Date
|Route (distance)
|Type
|Winner
|1
|July 4
|Barcelona (19.6km)
|Team time trial
|Visma Lease a Bike
|2
|July 5
|Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)
|Hilly
|Isaac del Toro
|3
|July 6
|Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|4
|July 7
|Carcassonne to Foix (182km)
|Hilly
|Mads Pedersen
|5
|July 8
|Lannemezan to Pau (158km)
|Flat
|Olav Kooij
|6
|July 9
|Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|7
|July 10
|Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)
|Flat
|Tim Merlier
|8
|July 11
|Periguex to Bergerac (182km)
|Flat
|Tim Merlier
|9
|July 12
|Malemort to Ussel (185km)
|Hilly
|10
|July 14
|Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)
|Mountain
|11
|July 15
|Vichy to Nevers (161km)
|Flat
|12
|July 16
|Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)
|Flat
|13
|July 17
|Dole to Belfort (205km)
|Hilly
|14
|July 18
|Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)
|Mountain
|15
|July 19
|Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)
|Mountain
|16
|July 21
|Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)
|Time trial
|17
|July 22
|Chambery to Voiron (175km)
|Flat
|18
|July 23
|Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)
|Mountain
|19
|July 24
|Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)
|Mountain
|20
|July 25
|Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)
|Mountain
|21
|July 26
|Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)
|Flat
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Tour de France FAQs
When is the 2026 Tour de France?
The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.
Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?
Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.
Who is the defending Tour de France champion?
Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.
Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?
The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.
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