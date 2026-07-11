Tour de France 2026 stage nine predictions, tips and odds: Mighty Mads Pedersen can secure another breakaway success

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Tim Merlier went back-to-back by following up Friday's win in Bordeaux with a sprint to his second success of the 2026 Tour de France on stage eightinto Bergerac.

The first rest day of the 2026 race beckons on Monday but before that the peloton tackles a hilly 185.5km route from Malemort to Ussel.

Stage nine looks destined to belong to the breakaway, so expect an explosive first hour before a game of cat-and-mouse between the peloton and those who have managed to get themselves up the road.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage nine start time, route and TV details

Date Sunday, July 12

Starts 12.35pm BST

Route Malemort to Ussel (185.5km)

Stage type Hilly

Best bet for stage nine

Mads Pedersen

1pt 2-1 bet365

Richard Carapaz

1pt each-way 125-1 bet365

Stage nine predictions

A bumpy day beckons on stage nine from Malemort to Ussel before the 113th Tour de France takes in its first rest day on Monday.

Saturday's stage eight was another day for the sprinters, and Tim Merlier was again the hero, following Friday's win in Bordeaux with a second success in Bergerac.

Stage nine is one to get through unscathed for yellow jersey holder Tadej Pogacar and the other general classification contenders before a day off.

There is little respite on the undulating 185.5km route, which features only four categorised climbs, the biggest of which is the category two Sac Au May, but totals 3,300m of elevation.

The final ascent winds around the slopes of the category-four Mont Bessou before a lumpy 25-kilometre run into Ussel.

This looks like the perfect day for the breakaway to succeed so expect a raucous first hour in the bun fight to get into the break.

Green-jersey wearer Mads Pedersen won the hilly stage four to Foix and has the style to conquer routes like this and the speed to finish things off.

Pedersen may not be able to match the pure sprinters but he is strong enough to beat most of the bunch and capable of tallying more points, potentially in winning fashion.

Also among those to escape could be Richard Carapaz, who provides potential value in the market.

Carapaz came to the Tour with the stated aim of repeating his 2024 win in the mountains classification and, after losing more time on Saturday, is 15 minutes and 24 seconds down on Pogacar.

The 2019 Giro d'Italia champion could be allowed to go up the road and, after returning from surgery in the spring, his second place at last month's Tour of Switzerland shows he is in decent form.

Stage nine profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds for stage nine of the 2026 Tour de France.

Stage nine winner Odds Mads Pedersen 2-1 Mathieu van der Poel 8-1 Mathias Vacek 16-1 Quinn Simmons 16-1 Michael Matthews 20-1 Bar 25-1

Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

Stage Date Route (distance) Type Winner 1 July 4 Barcelona (19.6km) Team time trial Visma Lease a Bike 2 July 5 Tarragona to Barcelona (178km) Hilly Isaac del Toro 3 July 6 Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 4 July 7 Carcassonne to Foix (182km) Hilly Mads Pedersen 5 July 8 Lannemezan to Pau (158km) Flat Olav Kooij 6 July 9 Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar

7 July 10 Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km) Flat Tim Merlier 8 July 11 Periguex to Bergerac (182km) Flat Tim Merlier 9 July 12 Malemort to Ussel (185km) Hilly

10 July 14 Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km) Mountain

11 July 15 Vichy to Nevers (161km) Flat

12 July 16 Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km) Flat

13 July 17 Dole to Belfort (205km) Hilly

14 July 18 Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km) Mountain

15 July 19 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km) Mountain

16 July 21 Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km) Time trial

17 July 22 Chambery to Voiron (175km) Flat

18 July 23 Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km) Mountain

19 July 24 Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km) Mountain

20 July 25 Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km) Mountain

21 July 26 Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km) Flat

Scroll >>> table to view

Read more sport tips from Racing Post:

Wimbledon men's final predictions and odds: Zverev's mental block against Sinner may be evident again

Super League: Improving Toulouse can keep tabs on Saints



Jamie Griffith: Attack wins you games, water-carriers win you the World Cup

Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.