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Tour de France 2026 stage four predictions, tips and odds: French champion could have his day in the sun
Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage four of the 2026 Tour de France.
Normal service was resumed at the Tour de France on Monday as race favourite Tadej Pogacar won his first stage of this year's edition and 22nd of his career to take the yellow jersey.
On a day the race entered its homeland after three days in Catalonia, it was an ominous show of strength from the four-time Tour winner in Les Angles and he has been cut to 1-6 to win a record-equalling fifth yellow jersey.
A hilly stage four could easily witness another Pogacar masterclass, although, on paper at least, it could be a day for the first successful breakaway of this year's race.
Where to watch the Tour de France
You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.
Stage four start time, route and TV details
Date Tuesday, July 7
Starts 12.25pm BST
Route Carcassone to Foix (181.9km)
Stage type Hilly
Best bet for stage four
Romain Gregoire
1pt each-way 20-1 bet365
Stage four predictions
Stage four of the 113th Tour de France would seem one for the escapees to have their day in the sun – but the spectre of Tadej Pogacar looms large over almost every race he participates in.
After coming third in the opening team time trial, Pogacar could easily have won the first two road stages of this year's race – he gifted the win on stage two to his teammate Isaac del Toro.
Stage four is another he may have his sights set on after his victory on Monday, although the final day in the Pyrenees on Thursday, which features the Col d'Aspin and mighty Col du Tourmalet, is perhaps a better route on which to land a crushing blow in the race for yellow.
Monday's breakaway never quite had enough time in the bank to escape the clutches of the peloton but it may be a different story today.
The pure sprinters will be saving themselves for their first real opportunity on stage five and there is enough difficulty in the four categorised ascents for this to require a capable climber with a decent kick.
Mathieu van der Poel would have a shot providing the final two climbs, both category two, aren't too difficult for him, and so too may French champion Romain Gregoire.
The 23-year-old was seventh behind the big hitters on stage two and posted three top-fives on hilly stages at last year's Tour.
Gregoire won last year's Tour of Britain, in which he won one and finished fifth to Remco Evenepoel on the two hardest stages, and while the French public have pinned their hopes on the talents of 19-year-old Paul Seixas, Gregoire may give them a timely reminder of his own qualities.
Stage four profile
Latest Tour de France betting odds
Here are the latest odds for stage four of the 2026 Tour de France.
|Stage four winner
|Odds
|Mads Pedersen
|11-4
|Mathieu van der Poel
|7-1
|Mathias Vacek
|11-1
|Maxim van Gils
|20-1
|Romain Gregoire
|20-1
|Magnus Cort Nielsen
|20-1
Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change
Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide
|Stage
|Date
|Route (distance)
|Type
|Winner
|1
|July 4
|Barcelona (19.6km)
|Team time trial
|Visma Lease a Bike
|2
|July 5
|Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)
|Hilly
|Isaac del Toro
|3
|July 6
|Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|4
|July 7
|Carcassonne to Foix (182km)
|Hilly
|5
|July 8
|Lannemezan to Pau (158km)
|Flat
|6
|July 9
|Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)
|Mountain
|7
|July 10
|Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)
|Flat
|8
|July 11
|Periguex to Bergerac (182km)
|Flat
|9
|July 12
|Malemort to Ussel (185km)
|Hilly
|10
|July 14
|Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)
|Mountain
|11
|July 15
|Vichy to Nevers (161km)
|Flat
|12
|July 16
|Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)
|Flat
|13
|July 17
|Dole to Belfort (205km)
|Hilly
|14
|July 18
|Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)
|Mountain
|15
|July 19
|Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)
|Mountain
|16
|July 21
|Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)
|Time trial
|17
|July 22
|Chambery to Voiron (175km)
|Flat
|18
|July 23
|Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)
|Mountain
|19
|July 24
|Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)
|Mountain
|20
|July 25
|Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)
|Mountain
|21
|July 26
|Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)
|Flat
Tour de France FAQs
When is the 2026 Tour de France?
The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.
Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?
Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.
Who is the defending Tour de France champion?
Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.
Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?
The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.
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Published on inTour de France
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