Tour de France 2026 stage four predictions, tips and odds: French champion could have his day in the sun

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Normal service was resumed at the Tour de France on Monday as race favourite Tadej Pogacar won his first stage of this year's edition and 22nd of his career to take the yellow jersey.

On a day the race entered its homeland after three days in Catalonia, it was an ominous show of strength from the four-time Tour winner in Les Angles and he has been cut to 1-6 to win a record-equalling fifth yellow jersey.

A hilly stage four could easily witness another Pogacar masterclass, although, on paper at least, it could be a day for the first successful breakaway of this year's race.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage four start time, route and TV details

Date Tuesday, July 7

Starts 12.25pm BST

Route Carcassone to Foix (181.9km)

Stage type Hilly

Best bet for stage four

Romain Gregoire

1pt each-way 20-1 bet365

Stage four predictions

Stage four of the 113th Tour de France would seem one for the escapees to have their day in the sun – but the spectre of Tadej Pogacar looms large over almost every race he participates in.

After coming third in the opening team time trial, Pogacar could easily have won the first two road stages of this year's race – he gifted the win on stage two to his teammate Isaac del Toro.

Stage four is another he may have his sights set on after his victory on Monday, although the final day in the Pyrenees on Thursday, which features the Col d'Aspin and mighty Col du Tourmalet, is perhaps a better route on which to land a crushing blow in the race for yellow.

Monday's breakaway never quite had enough time in the bank to escape the clutches of the peloton but it may be a different story today.

The pure sprinters will be saving themselves for their first real opportunity on stage five and there is enough difficulty in the four categorised ascents for this to require a capable climber with a decent kick.

Mathieu van der Poel would have a shot providing the final two climbs, both category two, aren't too difficult for him, and so too may French champion Romain Gregoire.

The 23-year-old was seventh behind the big hitters on stage two and posted three top-fives on hilly stages at last year's Tour.

Gregoire won last year's Tour of Britain, in which he won one and finished fifth to Remco Evenepoel on the two hardest stages, and while the French public have pinned their hopes on the talents of 19-year-old Paul Seixas, Gregoire may give them a timely reminder of his own qualities.

Stage four profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds for stage four of the 2026 Tour de France.

Stage four winner Odds Mads Pedersen 11-4 Mathieu van der Poel 7-1 Mathias Vacek 11-1 Maxim van Gils 20-1 Romain Gregoire 20-1 Magnus Cort Nielsen 20-1

Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

Stage Date Route (distance) Type Winner 1 July 4 Barcelona (19.6km) Team time trial Visma Lease a Bike 2 July 5 Tarragona to Barcelona (178km) Hilly Isaac del Toro 3 July 6 Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 4 July 7 Carcassonne to Foix (182km) Hilly

5 July 8 Lannemezan to Pau (158km) Flat

6 July 9 Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km) Mountain

7 July 10 Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km) Flat

8 July 11 Periguex to Bergerac (182km) Flat

9 July 12 Malemort to Ussel (185km) Hilly

10 July 14 Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km) Mountain

11 July 15 Vichy to Nevers (161km) Flat

12 July 16 Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km) Flat

13 July 17 Dole to Belfort (205km) Hilly

14 July 18 Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km) Mountain

15 July 19 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km) Mountain

16 July 21 Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km) Time trial

17 July 22 Chambery to Voiron (175km) Flat

18 July 23 Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km) Mountain

19 July 24 Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km) Mountain

20 July 25 Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km) Mountain

21 July 26 Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km) Flat

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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