Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Tour de France

Tour de France 2026 stage four predictions, tips and odds: French champion could have his day in the sun

Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage four of the 2026 Tour de France.

Tour favourite Tadej Pogacar claimed his first win of this year's race and the yellow jersey in Les Angles on Monday
Tour favourite Tadej Pogacar claimed his first win of this year's race and the yellow jersey in Les Angles on MondayCredit: Getty Images
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Normal service was resumed at the Tour de France on Monday as race favourite Tadej Pogacar won his first stage of this year's edition and 22nd of his career to take the yellow jersey. 

On a day the race entered its homeland after three days in Catalonia, it was an ominous show of strength from the four-time Tour winner in Les Angles and he has been cut to 1-6 to win a record-equalling fifth yellow jersey. 

A hilly stage four could easily witness another Pogacar masterclass, although, on paper at least, it could be a day for the first successful breakaway of this year's race.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage four start time, route and TV details

Date Tuesday, July 7
Starts 12.25pm BST
Route Carcassone to Foix (181.9km)
Stage type Hilly

Best bet for stage four

Romain Gregoire
1pt each-way 20-1 bet365

Stage four predictions

Stage four of the 113th Tour de France would seem one for the escapees to have their day in the sun – but the spectre of Tadej Pogacar looms large over almost every race he participates in. 

After coming third in the opening team time trial, Pogacar could easily have won the first two road stages of this year's race – he gifted the win on stage two to his teammate Isaac del Toro.

Stage four is another he may have his sights set on after his victory on Monday, although the final day in the Pyrenees on Thursday, which features the Col d'Aspin and mighty Col du Tourmalet, is perhaps a better route on which to land a crushing blow in the race for yellow. 

Monday's breakaway never quite had enough time in the bank to escape the clutches of the peloton but it may be a different story on Tuesday.

The pure sprinters will be saving themselves for their first real opportunity on stage five and there is enough difficulty in the four categorised ascents for this to require a capable climber with a decent kick.

Mathieu van der Poel would have a shot providing the final two climbs, both category two, aren't too difficult for him, and so too may French champion Romain Gregoire. 

The 23-year-old was seventh behind the big hitters on stage two and posted three top-fives on hilly stages at last year's Tour.

Gregoire won last year's Tour of Britain, in which he won one and finished fifth to Remco Evenepoel on the two hardest stages, and while the French public have pinned their hopes on the talents of 19-year-old Paul Seixas, Gregoire may give them a timely reminder of his own qualities.

Stage four profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds for stage four of the 2026 Tour de France.

Stage four winnerOdds
Mads Pedersen11-4
Mathieu van der Poel7-1
Mathias Vacek11-1
Maxim van Gils20-1
Romain Gregoire20-1
Magnus Cort Nielsen20-1

Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

StageDateRoute (distance)TypeWinner
1July 4Barcelona (19.6km)Team time trialVisma Lease a Bike
2July 5Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)HillyIsaac del Toro
3July 6Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)MountainTadej Pogacar
4July 7Carcassonne to Foix (182km)Hilly
5July 8Lannemezan to Pau (158km)Flat
6July 9Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)Mountain
7July 10Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)Flat
8July 11Periguex to Bergerac (182km)Flat
9July 12Malemort to Ussel (185km)Hilly
10July 14Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)Mountain
11July 15Vichy to Nevers (161km)Flat
12July 16Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)Flat
13July 17Dole to Belfort (205km)Hilly
14July 18Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)Mountain
15July 19Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)Mountain
16July 21Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)Time trial
17July 22Chambery to Voiron (175km)Flat
18July 23Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)Mountain
 19July 24Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)Mountain
20July 25Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)Mountain
21July 26Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)Flat
Scroll >>> table to view

Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Racing Post Sport

Published on inTour de France

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inTour de France
more inBetting offers
more inTour de France
more inBetting offers