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Tour de France

Tour de France 2026 stage five predictions, tips and odds: Philipsen picked for a Pau repeat

Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage five of the 2026 Tour de France, which runs from Lannemezan to Pau.

Jasper Philipsen won the last Tour de France stage to finish in Pau in 2024
Jasper Philipsen won the last Tour de France stage to finish in Pau in 2024Credit: Getty Images
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Tuesday was a classic breakaway day at the Tour de France, with Lidl-Trek's Mads Pedersen winning the dash to the line and Uno-X Mobility rider Torstein Traeen taking over the race lead.

After French broadcasters criticised Tadej Pogacar and UAE Team Emirates XRG's decision to hunt the win on Monday, the reigning champion was happy to let the yellow jersey go as he looks to conserve energy ahead of Thursday's return to the mountains.

Wednesday's stage five from Lannemezan to Pau measures 158.3km and is a timely reward for the sprinters who have suffered through the first four days.

Although not entirely flat, the climbing is limited, and the day is expected to conclude with the first bunch sprint of the 2026 race.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports, from Saturday, July 4.

Stage five start time, route and TV details

Date Wednesday, July 8
Starts 1.05pm BST
Route Lannemezan to Pau (158.3km)
Stage type Flat

Best bet for stage five

Jasper Philipsen to win stage five
1pt 4-1 bet365

Read Matthew Ireland's outright tips for the 2026 Tour de France 

Stage five predictions

With the Col du Tourmalet looming on Thursday, the general classification contenders are again expected to take it easy on stage five of this year's Tour de France, a 158.3km route from Lannemezan to Pau. 

Tuesday's ride from Carcassonne to Foix went to the breakaway, with Lidl-Trek's Mads Pedersen winning the stage.

Uno-X Mobility rider Torstein Traeen took the yellow jersey after Tadej Pogacar and UAE Emirates chose to sacrifice the overall lead on another steamy day.

Temperatures are again expected to soar, but the sprinters will not want to waste their chance, with this the first time since the 2015 Tour that a bunch sprint has not featured until the fifth day. 

Although the course is not entirely flat, the organisers have resisted the temptation to include any serious climbing, with the category three Cote de Baleix the sole categorised ascent on the parcours.

NSN Cycling's Biniam Girmay won the intermediate sprint on Tuesday but the man who finished second in that dash is the rider to watch.

Jasper Philipsen triumphed the last time a Tour stage finished in Pau, in 2024, one of ten career stage successes, and he also took home the green jersey in 2023.

After a poor start to the year, the Alpecin–Premier Tech man improved through the spring, winning Ghent-Wevelgem, and topped the general classification at June's Tour of Belgium.

The Belgian is clearly feeling good and is capable of winning the first of the few sprints included in this year's race.

Stage Five profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds for stage five of the 2026 Tour de France, which runs from Lannemezan to Pau.

Stage five winnerOdds
Tim Merlier13-8
Olav Kooij7-2
Jasper Philipsen7-2
Birniam GIrmay4-1
Mads Pedersen16-1
Mathieu van der Poel33-1

Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

StageDateRoute (distance)TypeWinner
1July 4Barcelona (19.6km)Team time trialVisma Lease a Bike
2July 5Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)HillyIsaac del Toro
3July 6Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)MountainTadej Pogacar
4July 7Carcassonne to Foix (182km)HillyMads Pedersen
5July 8Lannemezan to Pau (158km)Flat
6July 9Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)Mountain
7July 10Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)Flat
8July 11Periguex to Bergerac (182km)Flat
9July 12Malemort to Ussel (185km)Hilly
10July 14Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)Mountain
11July 15Vichy to Nevers (161km)Flat
12July 16Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)Flat
13July 17Dole to Belfort (205km)Hilly
14July 18Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)Mountain
15July 19Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)Mountain
16July 21Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)Time trial
17July 22Chambery to Voiron (175km)Flat
18July 23Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)Mountain
 19July 24Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)Mountain
20July 25Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)Mountain
21July 26Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)Flat
Scroll >>> table to view

Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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