Tour de France 2026 stage five predictions, tips and odds: Philipsen picked for a Pau repeat

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Tuesday was a classic breakaway day at the Tour de France, with Lidl-Trek's Mads Pedersen winning the dash to the line and Uno-X Mobility rider Torstein Traeen taking over the race lead.

After French broadcasters criticised Tadej Pogacar and UAE Team Emirates XRG's decision to hunt the win on Monday, the reigning champion was happy to let the yellow jersey go as he looks to conserve energy ahead of Thursday's return to the mountains.

Wednesday's stage five from Lannemezan to Pau measures 158.3km and is a timely reward for the sprinters who have suffered through the first four days.

Although not entirely flat, the climbing is limited, and the day is expected to conclude with the first bunch sprint of the 2026 race.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports, from Saturday, July 4.

Stage five start time, route and TV details

Date Wednesday, July 8

Starts 1.05pm BST

Route Lannemezan to Pau (158.3km)

Stage type Flat

Best bet for stage five

Jasper Philipsen to win stage five

1pt 4-1 bet365

Stage five predictions

With the Col du Tourmalet looming on Thursday, the general classification contenders are again expected to take it easy on stage five of this year's Tour de France, a 158.3km route from Lannemezan to Pau.

Tuesday's ride from Carcassonne to Foix went to the breakaway, with Lidl-Trek's Mads Pedersen winning the stage.

Uno-X Mobility rider Torstein Traeen took the yellow jersey after Tadej Pogacar and UAE Emirates chose to sacrifice the overall lead on another steamy day.

Temperatures are again expected to soar, but the sprinters will not want to waste their chance, with this the first time since the 2015 Tour that a bunch sprint has not featured until the fifth day.

Although the course is not entirely flat, the organisers have resisted the temptation to include any serious climbing, with the category three Cote de Baleix the sole categorised ascent on the parcours.

NSN Cycling's Biniam Girmay won the intermediate sprint on Tuesday but the man who finished second in that dash is the rider to watch.

Jasper Philipsen triumphed the last time a Tour stage finished in Pau, in 2024, one of ten career stage successes, and he also took home the green jersey in 2023.

After a poor start to the year, the Alpecin–Premier Tech man improved through the spring, winning Ghent-Wevelgem, and topped the general classification at June's Tour of Belgium.

The Belgian is clearly feeling good and is capable of winning the first of the few sprints included in this year's race.

Stage Five profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds for stage five of the 2026 Tour de France, which runs from Lannemezan to Pau.

Stage five winner Odds Tim Merlier 13-8 Olav Kooij 7-2 Jasper Philipsen 7-2 Birniam GIrmay 4-1 Mads Pedersen 16-1 Mathieu van der Poel 33-1

Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

Stage Date Route (distance) Type Winner 1 July 4 Barcelona (19.6km) Team time trial Visma Lease a Bike 2 July 5 Tarragona to Barcelona (178km) Hilly Isaac del Toro 3 July 6 Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 4 July 7 Carcassonne to Foix (182km) Hilly Mads Pedersen 5 July 8 Lannemezan to Pau (158km) Flat

6 July 9 Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km) Mountain

7 July 10 Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km) Flat

8 July 11 Periguex to Bergerac (182km) Flat

9 July 12 Malemort to Ussel (185km) Hilly

10 July 14 Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km) Mountain

11 July 15 Vichy to Nevers (161km) Flat

12 July 16 Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km) Flat

13 July 17 Dole to Belfort (205km) Hilly

14 July 18 Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km) Mountain

15 July 19 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km) Mountain

16 July 21 Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km) Time trial

17 July 22 Chambery to Voiron (175km) Flat

18 July 23 Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km) Mountain

19 July 24 Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km) Mountain

20 July 25 Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km) Mountain

21 July 26 Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km) Flat

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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