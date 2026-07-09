- More
Tour de France 2026 stage 6 predictions, tips and odds: Yellow jersey favourites to battle it out in the Pyrenees
Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage six of the 2026 Tour de France.
The first sprint stage of this year's Tour de France went to Dutch rider Olav Kooij in Pau on Wednesday.
The speedsters have had to be patient after one of the toughest openings to a Tour in a long time – but it is survival not success they will be chasing today.
Stage six marks the final day in the Pyrenees and with the mighty Col du Tourmalet and Col d'Aspin to tackle, it's the perfect battleground for the yellow jersey favourites to land a psychological blow.
Where to watch the Tour de France
You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.
Stage six start time, route and TV details
Date Thursday, July 9
Starts 11.40am BST
Route Paul to Gavarnie-Gedre (186.2km)
Stage type Mountain
Best bet for Stage 6
Ben O'Connor
0.5pt each-way 150-1 bet365
Stage six predictions
After letting the breakaway fight out the finish of stage four and the sprinters take centre stage on Wednesday, the big hitters at the Tour de France now recommence battle on the final day in the Pyrenees.
It is not just the profile of stage six that suggests it will bring out Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard and the rest of the podium contenders.
Following one of the toughest openings to a Tour in many a year, the first week ends with two flat tests and one that should set up well for a successful break, so this is the last chance the yellow-jersey favourites have to land a blow for a few days.
And, if anyone needed reminding, one rider above all will take any chance to prove his superiority.
Four-time champion Pogacar has already distanced his main rivals in the first few days and there seems no reason why he would not want to make another statement, andthe Col d'Aspin and Col du Tourmalet – the highest point of the race – provide the perfect stage for the Slovene to do so.
The problem for punters is that bookmakers are, understandably, taking no chances and he is long odds-on to win a second stage of this year's race.
Breakaway specialists will be hoping they have already escaped the clutches of Pogacar and co by the time they reach the bottom of a final 18.4km drag to the finish in Gavarnie-Gedre, but we saw on Monday how quickly they can be reeled in if UAE Team Emirates and Visma Lease a Bike, in particular, are motivated to go for the win.
If Pogacar is content to allow a second breakaway to fight out the finish, then two-time stage winner Ben O'Connor is hugely overpriced at 150-1.
He won a high-mountain stage in the Alps last year, when Pogacar and Vingegaard came in just under two minutes behind, and is already well down on general classification and without a leader to protect.
O'Connor was second at the Vuelta only two years ago and has three other top-eight finishes at Grand Tours, so clearly has the pedigree.
Stage six profile
Latest Tour de France betting odds
Here are the latest odds for stage six of the 2026 Tour de France.
|Stage six winner
|Odds
|Tadej Pogacar
|4-11
|Isaac del Toro
|11-1
|Jonas Vingegaard
|16-1
|Valentin Paret-Peintre
|20-1
|Paul Seixas
|25-1
|Richard Carapaz
|28-1
Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change
Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide
|Stage
|Date
|Route (distance)
|Type
|Winner
|1
|July 4
|Barcelona (19.6km)
|Team time trial
|Visma Lease a Bike
|2
|July 5
|Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)
|Hilly
|Isaac del Toro
|3
|July 6
|Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|4
|July 7
|Carcassonne to Foix (182km)
|Hilly
|Mads Pedersen
|5
|July 8
|Lannemezan to Pau (158km)
|Flat
|Olav Kooij
|6
|July 9
|Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)
|Mountain
|7
|July 10
|Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)
|Flat
|8
|July 11
|Periguex to Bergerac (182km)
|Flat
|9
|July 12
|Malemort to Ussel (185km)
|Hilly
|10
|July 14
|Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)
|Mountain
|11
|July 15
|Vichy to Nevers (161km)
|Flat
|12
|July 16
|Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)
|Flat
|13
|July 17
|Dole to Belfort (205km)
|Hilly
|14
|July 18
|Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)
|Mountain
|15
|July 19
|Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)
|Mountain
|16
|July 21
|Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)
|Time trial
|17
|July 22
|Chambery to Voiron (175km)
|Flat
|18
|July 23
|Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)
|Mountain
|19
|July 24
|Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)
|Mountain
|20
|July 25
|Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)
|Mountain
|21
|July 26
|Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)
|Flat
Read more sport tips from Racing Post ...
Wimbledon women's semi-final predictions and odds: Kostyuk can prove a cut above
England vs India fourth T20 predictions, betting tips and odds: Busy Buttler should make big impact in Bristol
Tour de France FAQs
When is the 2026 Tour de France?
The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.
Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?
Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.
Who is the defending Tour de France champion?
Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.
Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?
The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inTour de France
Last updated
- Tour de France: Philipsen picked for a Pau repeat
- Tour de France: French champion could have his day in the sun
- Tour de France: Stage hunters may get first chance to break away
- Tour de France: Vingegaard takes yellow but Pogacar has perfect chance to respond
- Tour de France: First yellow jersey on the line in Barcelona
- Tour de France: Philipsen picked for a Pau repeat
- Tour de France: French champion could have his day in the sun
- Tour de France: Stage hunters may get first chance to break away
- Tour de France: Vingegaard takes yellow but Pogacar has perfect chance to respond
- Tour de France: First yellow jersey on the line in Barcelona