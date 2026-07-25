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Tour de France 2026 stage 21 predictions, tips and odds: Mathieu van der Poel's class can shine in Paris
Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage 21 of the 2026 Tour de France
Disaster aside, Tadej Pogacar will seal his fifth yellow jersey in Paris, a milestone which draws him level with some of the sport's greats.
After Saturday's second stage win for Richard Carapaz, both tipped in the Racing Post, Sunday is the final shot at glory at this year's Tour de France and will play out on an entertaining circuit in the French capital.
Where to watch the Tour de France
You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.
Stage 21 start time, route and TV details
Date Sunday, July 26
Starts 3.15pm BST
Route Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (89km)
Stage type Flat
Best bet for stage 21
Mathieu van der Poel
2pts 7-4 bet365
Tour de France stage 21 predictions
Sunday's Paris finale features a triple ascent of the Montmartre climb before finishing on the Champs-Elysees. Traditionalists raised eyebrows when the iconic final-day sprint was swapped for this punchier option following a successful trial in the Paris Olympics road race, but it is now a fan favourite.
The cobbled climb suits classics riders and both Mathieu van der Poel and Mads Pedersen are likely to be in contention.
In a concession to sprinters upset at losing their Champs-Elysees sprint, the distance between the climb and finish has been doubled to level the playing field.
With Pedersen securing the points classification on stage 20, Van der Poel will be free to chase victory without having to consider teammate Jasper Philipsen's green- jersey ambitions.
Alpecin-Premier Tech should give the Dutchman the nod to attack on Montmartre knowing the Belgian can sprint if it comes back together.
Even if Pogacar fancies another stage win, Van der Poel should be able to follow on the short, explosive climb and there is little chance of the world champion getting the better of him in a sprint.
Pedersen is clearly in the form of his life, but how much of a mark have the past few days' efforts left? By way of comparison, Van der Poel has had all eyes on this since Thursday.
Latest Tour de France betting odds
Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage 21 of the 2026 Tour de France.
|Rider
|Odds
|Mathieu van der Poel
|7-4
|Mads Pedersen
|7-2
|Tadej Pogacar
|4-1
|Remco Evenepoel
|10-1
|Jasper Philipsen
|10-1
|Olav Kooij
|22-1
Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change
Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide
|Stage
|Date
|Route (distance)
|Type
|Winner
|1
|July 4
|Barcelona (19.6km)
|Team time trial
|Visma Lease a Bike
|2
|July 5
|Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)
|Hilly
|Isaac del Toro
|3
|July 6
|Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|4
|July 7
|Carcassonne to Foix (182km)
|Hilly
|Mads Pedersen
|5
|July 8
|Lannemezan to Pau (158km)
|Flat
|Olav Kooij
|6
|July 9
|Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|7
|July 10
|Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)
|Flat
|Tim Merlier
|8
|July 11
|Periguex to Bergerac (182km)
|Flat
|Tim Merlier
|9
|July 12
|Malemort to Ussel (185km)
|Hilly
|Mathieu van der Poel
|10
|July 14
|Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|11
|July 15
|Vichy to Nevers (161km)
|Flat
|Soren Waerenskjold
|12
|July 16
|Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)
|Flat
Tim Merlier
|13
|July 17
|Dole to Belfort (205km)
|Hilly
|Mauro Schmid
|14
|July 18
|Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|15
|July 19
|Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)
|Mountain
|Remco Evenepoel
|16
|July 21
|Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)
|Time trial
|Remco Evenepoel
|17
|July 22
|Chambery to Voiron (175km)
|Flat
|Jasper Philipsen
|18
|July 23
|Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)
|Mountain
|Richard Carapaz
|19
|July 24
|Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|20
|July 25
|Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)
|Mountain
|Richard Carapaz
|21
|July 26
|Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (133km)
|Flat
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Tour de France FAQs
When is the 2026 Tour de France?
The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.
Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?
Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard was expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30 but crashed out.
Who is the defending Tour de France champion?
Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.
Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?
The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.
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