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Tour de France

Tour de France 2026 stage 21 predictions, tips and odds: Mathieu van der Poel's class can shine in Paris

Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage 21 of the 2026 Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar and Mathieu Van Der Poel look primed for battle again in Sunday's Paris-Roubaix
Mathieu van der Poel can take his second stage win of this year's raceCredit: Getty Images
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Disaster aside, Tadej Pogacar will seal his fifth yellow jersey in Paris, a milestone which draws him level with some of the sport's greats.

After Saturday's second stage win for Richard Carapaz, both tipped in the Racing Post, Sunday is the final shot at glory at this year's Tour de France and will play out on an entertaining circuit in the French capital.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage 21 start time, route and TV details

Date Sunday, July 26
Starts 3.15pm BST
Route Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (89km)
Stage type Flat

Best bet for stage 21

Mathieu van der Poel
2pts 7-4 bet365

Tour de France stage 21 predictions

Sunday's Paris finale features a triple ascent of the Montmartre climb before finishing on the Champs-Elysees. Traditionalists raised eyebrows when the iconic final-day sprint was swapped for this punchier option following a successful trial in the Paris Olympics road race, but it is now a fan favourite.

The cobbled climb suits classics riders and both Mathieu van der Poel and Mads Pedersen are likely to be in contention.

In a concession to sprinters upset at losing their Champs-Elysees sprint, the distance between the climb and finish has been doubled to level the playing field.

With Pedersen securing the points classification on stage 20, Van der Poel will be free to chase victory without having to consider teammate Jasper Philipsen's green- jersey ambitions.

Alpecin-Premier Tech should give the Dutchman the nod to attack on Montmartre knowing the Belgian can sprint if it comes back together.

Even if Pogacar fancies another stage win, Van der Poel should be able to follow on the short, explosive climb and there is little chance of the world champion getting the better of him in a sprint.

Pedersen is clearly in the form of his life, but how much of a mark have the past few days' efforts left? By way of comparison, Van der Poel has had all eyes on this since Thursday.

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage 21 of the 2026 Tour de France.

RiderOdds
Mathieu van der Poel7-4
Mads Pedersen7-2
Tadej Pogacar4-1
Remco Evenepoel10-1
Jasper Philipsen10-1
Olav Kooij22-1

Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

StageDateRoute (distance)TypeWinner
1July 4Barcelona (19.6km)Team time trialVisma Lease a Bike
2July 5Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)HillyIsaac del Toro
3July 6Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)MountainTadej Pogacar
4July 7Carcassonne to Foix (182km)HillyMads Pedersen
5July 8Lannemezan to Pau (158km)FlatOlav Kooij
6July 9Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)MountainTadej Pogacar
7July 10Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)FlatTim Merlier
8July 11Periguex to Bergerac (182km)FlatTim Merlier
9July 12Malemort to Ussel (185km)HillyMathieu van der Poel
10July 14Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)MountainTadej Pogacar
11July 15Vichy to Nevers (161km)FlatSoren Waerenskjold
12July 16Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)Flat
Tim Merlier
13July 17Dole to Belfort (205km)HillyMauro Schmid
14July 18Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)MountainTadej Pogacar
15July 19Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)MountainRemco Evenepoel
16July 21Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)Time trialRemco Evenepoel
17July 22Chambery to Voiron (175km)FlatJasper Philipsen
18July 23Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)MountainRichard Carapaz
 19July 24Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)MountainTadej Pogacar
20July 25Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)MountainRichard Carapaz
21July 26Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (133km)Flat
Scroll >>> table to view

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard was expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30 but crashed out.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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