Tour de France 2026 stage 21 predictions, tips and odds: Mathieu van der Poel's class can shine in Paris

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Disaster aside, Tadej Pogacar will seal his fifth yellow jersey in Paris, a milestone which draws him level with some of the sport's greats.

After Saturday's second stage win for Richard Carapaz, both tipped in the Racing Post, Sunday is the final shot at glory at this year's Tour de France and will play out on an entertaining circuit in the French capital.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage 21 start time, route and TV details

Date Sunday, July 26

Starts 3.15pm BST

Route Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (89km)

Stage type Flat

Best bet for stage 21

Mathieu van der Poel

2pts 7-4 bet365

Tour de France stage 21 predictions

Sunday's Paris finale features a triple ascent of the Montmartre climb before finishing on the Champs-Elysees. Traditionalists raised eyebrows when the iconic final-day sprint was swapped for this punchier option following a successful trial in the Paris Olympics road race, but it is now a fan favourite.

The cobbled climb suits classics riders and both Mathieu van der Poel and Mads Pedersen are likely to be in contention.

In a concession to sprinters upset at losing their Champs-Elysees sprint, the distance between the climb and finish has been doubled to level the playing field.

With Pedersen securing the points classification on stage 20, Van der Poel will be free to chase victory without having to consider teammate Jasper Philipsen's green- jersey ambitions.

Alpecin-Premier Tech should give the Dutchman the nod to attack on Montmartre knowing the Belgian can sprint if it comes back together.

Even if Pogacar fancies another stage win, Van der Poel should be able to follow on the short, explosive climb and there is little chance of the world champion getting the better of him in a sprint.

Pedersen is clearly in the form of his life, but how much of a mark have the past few days' efforts left? By way of comparison, Van der Poel has had all eyes on this since Thursday.

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage 21 of the 2026 Tour de France.

Rider Odds Mathieu van der Poel 7-4 Mads Pedersen 7-2 Tadej Pogacar 4-1 Remco Evenepoel 10-1 Jasper Philipsen 10-1 Olav Kooij 22-1

Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

Stage Date Route (distance) Type Winner 1 July 4 Barcelona (19.6km) Team time trial Visma Lease a Bike 2 July 5 Tarragona to Barcelona (178km) Hilly Isaac del Toro 3 July 6 Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 4 July 7 Carcassonne to Foix (182km) Hilly Mads Pedersen 5 July 8 Lannemezan to Pau (158km) Flat Olav Kooij 6 July 9 Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 7 July 10 Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km) Flat Tim Merlier 8 July 11 Periguex to Bergerac (182km) Flat Tim Merlier 9 July 12 Malemort to Ussel (185km) Hilly Mathieu van der Poel 10 July 14 Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 11 July 15 Vichy to Nevers (161km) Flat Soren Waerenskjold 12 July 16 Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km) Flat Tim Merlier 13 July 17 Dole to Belfort (205km) Hilly Mauro Schmid 14 July 18 Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 15 July 19 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km) Mountain Remco Evenepoel 16 July 21 Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km) Time trial Remco Evenepoel

17 July 22 Chambery to Voiron (175km) Flat Jasper Philipsen 18 July 23 Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km) Mountain Richard Carapaz 19 July 24 Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 20 July 25 Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km) Mountain Richard Carapaz 21 July 26 Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (133km) Flat

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard was expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30 but crashed out.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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