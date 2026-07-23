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Tour de France 2026 stage 20 predictions, tips and odds: Carapaz could gain revenge on final mountain test
Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage 20 of the 2026 Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar's stranglehold on the 2026 Tour de France tightened on Friday as the four-time champion produced a devastating kick to overhaul breakaway riders Lenny Martinez and Richard Carapaz in the final kilometre on the fabled Alpe d'Huez.
In winning stage 19 - his fifth on this year's Tour – Pogacar extended his lead to seven minutes and 11 seconds over second-placed Remco Evenepoel in the general classification, with his fellow UAE rider Isaac del Toro a further two minutes and 31 seconds back in third place.
Where to watch the Tour de France
You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.
Stage 20 start time, route and TV details
Date Saturday, July 25
Starts 12.30pm BST
Route Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)
Stage type Mountain
Best bet for stage 20
Richard Carapaz to win stage 20
1pt 7-4 bet365
Tour de France stage 20 predictions
Pogacar has the chance to do it all again on Saturday's queen stage, which also ends on Alpe d'Huez, albeit via the lesser used Col de Sarenne pass which was last seen in the 2013 Tour.
Stage 20 begins in Le Bourg d'Oisans before the peloton will negotiate the hors-category Col de la Croix de Fer, the category-one Col du Telegraphe and the hors-category Col du Galibier, another famed climb where Pogacar claimed the first of his six stage victories on the way to winning his third Tour de France in 2024.
Given how devastating Pogacar was in riding away from the rest of a fractured peloton at the foot of Alpe d'Huez, it's almost impossible to see anything other than a repeat win for the 27-year-old should the breakaway fail to eke out enough of an advantage, or unless he decides to hand victory to his teammate Del Toro.
However, the up-and-down profile of today's stage should allow breakaway riders the chance to establish a bigger margin, and there will undoubtedly be a lot of interest from teams who are desperate to take something out of this year's Tour before the finale in Paris on Sunday.
One of Friday's big animators, Martinez, has moved up to fifth on the GC and will surely not be allowed to slip into a break again but the other, the daring Carapaz, will be allowed more rope to make it into the early move as he attempts to win the King of the Mountains competition that he leads by a solitary point from Pogacar.
Carapaz, a brilliant winner of stage 18, did a lot of the hard work on Alpe d'Huez but he's been comfortably one of the best climbers at the Tour in the final week and, if he can crest the Galibier with a handsome advantage, he may well be able to keep Pogacar at bay on the Col de Sarenne.
Tour de France stage 20 profile
Latest Tour de France betting odds
Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage 20 of the 2026 Tour de France.
|Rider
|Odds
|Tadej Pogacar
|11-8
|Richard Carapaz
|7-4
|Sepp Kuss
|8-1
|Remco Evenepoel
|12-1
|Isaac del Toro
|12-1
|Tom Pidcock
|18-1
Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change
Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide
|Stage
|Date
|Route (distance)
|Type
|Winner
|1
|July 4
|Barcelona (19.6km)
|Team time trial
|Visma Lease a Bike
|2
|July 5
|Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)
|Hilly
|Isaac del Toro
|3
|July 6
|Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|4
|July 7
|Carcassonne to Foix (182km)
|Hilly
|Mads Pedersen
|5
|July 8
|Lannemezan to Pau (158km)
|Flat
|Olav Kooij
|6
|July 9
|Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|7
|July 10
|Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)
|Flat
|Tim Merlier
|8
|July 11
|Periguex to Bergerac (182km)
|Flat
|Tim Merlier
|9
|July 12
|Malemort to Ussel (185km)
|Hilly
|Mathieu van der Poel
|10
|July 14
|Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|11
|July 15
|Vichy to Nevers (161km)
|Flat
|Soren Waerenskjold
|12
|July 16
|Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)
|Flat
Tim Merlier
|13
|July 17
|Dole to Belfort (205km)
|Hilly
|Mauro Schmid
|14
|July 18
|Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|15
|July 19
|Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)
|Mountain
|Remco Evenepoel
|16
|July 21
|Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)
|Time trial
|Remco Evenepoel
|17
|July 22
|Chambery to Voiron (175km)
|Flat
|Jasper Philipsen
|18
|July 23
|Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)
|Mountain
|Richard Carapaz
|19
|July 24
|Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)
|Mountain
Tadej Pogacar
|20
|July 25
|Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)
|Mountain
|21
|July 26
|Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)
|Flat
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Tour de France FAQs
When is the 2026 Tour de France?
The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.
Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?
Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.
Who is the defending Tour de France champion?
Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.
Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?
The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.
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