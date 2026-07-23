Tour de France 2026 stage 20 predictions, tips and odds: Carapaz could gain revenge on final mountain test

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Tadej Pogacar's stranglehold on the 2026 Tour de France tightened on Friday as the four-time champion produced a devastating kick to overhaul breakaway riders Lenny Martinez and Richard Carapaz in the final kilometre on the fabled Alpe d'Huez.

In winning stage 19 - his fifth on this year's Tour – Pogacar extended his lead to seven minutes and 11 seconds over second-placed Remco Evenepoel in the general classification, with his fellow UAE rider Isaac del Toro a further two minutes and 31 seconds back in third place.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage 20 start time, route and TV details

Date Saturday, July 25

Starts 12.30pm BST

Route Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)

Stage type Mountain

Best bet for stage 20

Richard Carapaz to win stage 20

1pt 7-4 bet365

Tour de France stage 20 predictions

Pogacar has the chance to do it all again on Saturday's queen stage, which also ends on Alpe d'Huez, albeit via the lesser used Col de Sarenne pass which was last seen in the 2013 Tour.

Stage 20 begins in Le Bourg d'Oisans before the peloton will negotiate the hors-category Col de la Croix de Fer, the category-one Col du Telegraphe and the hors-category Col du Galibier, another famed climb where Pogacar claimed the first of his six stage victories on the way to winning his third Tour de France in 2024.

Given how devastating Pogacar was in riding away from the rest of a fractured peloton at the foot of Alpe d'Huez, it's almost impossible to see anything other than a repeat win for the 27-year-old should the breakaway fail to eke out enough of an advantage, or unless he decides to hand victory to his teammate Del Toro.

However, the up-and-down profile of today's stage should allow breakaway riders the chance to establish a bigger margin, and there will undoubtedly be a lot of interest from teams who are desperate to take something out of this year's Tour before the finale in Paris on Sunday.

One of Friday's big animators, Martinez, has moved up to fifth on the GC and will surely not be allowed to slip into a break again but the other, the daring Carapaz, will be allowed more rope to make it into the early move as he attempts to win the King of the Mountains competition that he leads by a solitary point from Pogacar.

Carapaz, a brilliant winner of stage 18, did a lot of the hard work on Alpe d'Huez but he's been comfortably one of the best climbers at the Tour in the final week and, if he can crest the Galibier with a handsome advantage, he may well be able to keep Pogacar at bay on the Col de Sarenne.

Tour de France stage 20 profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage 20 of the 2026 Tour de France.

Rider Odds Tadej Pogacar 11-8 Richard Carapaz 7-4 Sepp Kuss 8-1 Remco Evenepoel 12-1 Isaac del Toro 12-1 Tom Pidcock 18-1

Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

Stage Date Route (distance) Type Winner 1 July 4 Barcelona (19.6km) Team time trial Visma Lease a Bike 2 July 5 Tarragona to Barcelona (178km) Hilly Isaac del Toro 3 July 6 Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 4 July 7 Carcassonne to Foix (182km) Hilly Mads Pedersen 5 July 8 Lannemezan to Pau (158km) Flat Olav Kooij 6 July 9 Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 7 July 10 Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km) Flat Tim Merlier 8 July 11 Periguex to Bergerac (182km) Flat Tim Merlier 9 July 12 Malemort to Ussel (185km) Hilly Mathieu van der Poel 10 July 14 Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 11 July 15 Vichy to Nevers (161km) Flat Soren Waerenskjold 12 July 16 Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km) Flat Tim Merlier 13 July 17 Dole to Belfort (205km) Hilly Mauro Schmid 14 July 18 Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 15 July 19 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km) Mountain Remco Evenepoel 16 July 21 Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km) Time trial Remco Evenepoel 17 July 22 Chambery to Voiron (175km) Flat Jasper Philipsen 18 July 23 Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km) Mountain Richard Carapaz 19 July 24 Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 20 July 25 Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km) Mountain

21 July 26 Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km) Flat

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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