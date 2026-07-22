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Tour de France

Tour de France 2026 stage 18 predictions, tips and odds: Richard Carapaz can claim glory on first Alpine stage

Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage 18 of the 2026 Tour de France

Richard Carapaz has shown up well in the mountain stages
Richard Carapaz has shown up well in the mountain stagesCredit: Tim de Waele (Getty Images)
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Three big days in the Alps start here with a summit finish at Orcieres-Merlette at the end of a 185.2km route that shouldn't be as taxing as the roads to Alpe d'Huez on Friday and Saturday.

Tadej Pogacar has a lead of 4min 32sec over Remco Evenepoel and, barring disaster, is poised to join the select group of five-time Tour winners and eat further into Mark Cavendish's record of stage wins.

The route kicks up early with the category one Cote d'Engins and a breakaway of around 20 riders is likely to build a good lead as the stage progresses over three more lower-category climbs before the 7.1km ascent to the finish.

Pogacar is short odds to win his fifth stage win of this year's Tour but there will be plenty eyeing this decent opportunity for an escape group to succeed. Likely candidates include Richard Carapaz, Davide Piganzoli, Tobias Johannessen, Luke Plapp and Valentin Paret Peintre.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage 18 start time, route and TV details

Date Thursday, July 23
Starts 11.50am
Route Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)
Stage type Mountain

Best bet for stage 18

Richard Carapaz
1pt 9-2 bet365

Tour de France stage 18 predictions

Orcieres-Merlette is not as fabled or fearsome as Alpe d'Huez but has a place in Tour folklore thanks to 1970s greats Luis Ocana and Lucien van Impe, the first two winners on its summit.

Any rider would be honoured to write his name alongside theirs and no doubt Tadej Pogacar would like to go one better than his close second behind Primoz Roglic on the Tour's last stage finish at Orcieres-Merlette in 2020, the year of Pogacar's first overall win.

The four-time winner has to be a strong favourite for any mountain stage given that he has been first and second on this year's previous two summit finishes. He looked as if he could have won the second one too if he had ridden for himself rather than teammate Isaac del Toro.

Pogacar could try again to set up Del Toro for a stage victory, and in any case he is likely to be more concerned with keeping something back for the assaults that lie ahead on Alpe d'Huez.

The general terrain on stage 18 as well as the finish are not the most demanding in the Alps so this looks a decent opportunity for a breakaway to succeed.

Orcieres-Merlette is 7.1km at an average gradient of 6.7 per cent – compared with 11.3km at 9.1 per cent for Sunday's summit finish – and that makes it more realistic for one or more of the breakaway riders to stay away.

Richard Carapaz is a decent shout. He lies 12th overall, making him no threat to the podium contenders, and is the best-placed rider for EF Education-Easypost, always one of the most active stage-hunting teams. 

The Ecuadorian has been clear on the final climb already in this Tour, and has been in the top 12 on four of the tougher stages, while the shorter finish should be to his advantage.

Tour de France stage 18 profile

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage 18 of the 2026 Tour de France.

RiderOdds
Tadej Pogacar3-1
Richard Carapaz9-2
Isaac Del Toro8-1
Tobias Halland Johannessen14-1
Quinn Simmons14-1
Thymen Arensman16-1

Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

StageDateRoute (distance)TypeWinner
1July 4Barcelona (19.6km)Team time trialVisma Lease a Bike
2July 5Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)HillyIsaac del Toro
3July 6Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)MountainTadej Pogacar
4July 7Carcassonne to Foix (182km)HillyMads Pedersen
5July 8Lannemezan to Pau (158km)FlatOlav Kooij
6July 9Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)MountainTadej Pogacar
7July 10Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)FlatTim Merlier
8July 11Periguex to Bergerac (182km)FlatTim Merlier
9July 12Malemort to Ussel (185km)HillyMathieu van der Poel
10July 14Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)MountainTadej Pogacar
11July 15Vichy to Nevers (161km)FlatSoren Waerenskjold
12July 16Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)Flat
Tim Merlier
13July 17Dole to Belfort (205km)HillyMauro Schmid
14July 18Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)MountainTadej Pogacar
15July 19Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)MountainRemco Evenepoel
16July 21Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)Time trialRemco Evenepoel
17July 22Chambery to Voiron (175km)FlatJasper Philipsen
18July 23Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)Mountain
 19July 24Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)Mountain
20July 25Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)Mountain
21July 26Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)Flat
Scroll >>> table to view

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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