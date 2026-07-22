Tour de France 2026 stage 18 predictions, tips and odds: Richard Carapaz can claim glory on first Alpine stage

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Three big days in the Alps start here with a summit finish at Orcieres-Merlette at the end of a 185.2km route that shouldn't be as taxing as the roads to Alpe d'Huez on Friday and Saturday.

Tadej Pogacar has a lead of 4min 32sec over Remco Evenepoel and, barring disaster, is poised to join the select group of five-time Tour winners and eat further into Mark Cavendish's record of stage wins.

The route kicks up early with the category one Cote d'Engins and a breakaway of around 20 riders is likely to build a good lead as the stage progresses over three more lower-category climbs before the 7.1km ascent to the finish.

Pogacar is short odds to win his fifth stage win of this year's Tour but there will be plenty eyeing this decent opportunity for an escape group to succeed. Likely candidates include Richard Carapaz, Davide Piganzoli, Tobias Johannessen, Luke Plapp and Valentin Paret Peintre.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage 18 start time, route and TV details

Date Thursday, July 23

Starts 11.50am

Route Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)

Stage type Mountain

Best bet for stage 18

Richard Carapaz

1pt 9-2 bet365

Tour de France stage 18 predictions

Orcieres-Merlette is not as fabled or fearsome as Alpe d'Huez but has a place in Tour folklore thanks to 1970s greats Luis Ocana and Lucien van Impe, the first two winners on its summit.

Any rider would be honoured to write his name alongside theirs and no doubt Tadej Pogacar would like to go one better than his close second behind Primoz Roglic on the Tour's last stage finish at Orcieres-Merlette in 2020, the year of Pogacar's first overall win.

The four-time winner has to be a strong favourite for any mountain stage given that he has been first and second on this year's previous two summit finishes. He looked as if he could have won the second one too if he had ridden for himself rather than teammate Isaac del Toro.

Pogacar could try again to set up Del Toro for a stage victory, and in any case he is likely to be more concerned with keeping something back for the assaults that lie ahead on Alpe d'Huez.

The general terrain on stage 18 as well as the finish are not the most demanding in the Alps so this looks a decent opportunity for a breakaway to succeed.

Orcieres-Merlette is 7.1km at an average gradient of 6.7 per cent – compared with 11.3km at 9.1 per cent for Sunday's summit finish – and that makes it more realistic for one or more of the breakaway riders to stay away.

Richard Carapaz is a decent shout. He lies 12th overall, making him no threat to the podium contenders, and is the best-placed rider for EF Education-Easypost, always one of the most active stage-hunting teams.

The Ecuadorian has been clear on the final climb already in this Tour, and has been in the top 12 on four of the tougher stages, while the shorter finish should be to his advantage.

Tour de France stage 18 profile

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage 18 of the 2026 Tour de France.

Rider Odds Tadej Pogacar 3-1 Richard Carapaz 9-2 Isaac Del Toro 8-1 Tobias Halland Johannessen 14-1 Quinn Simmons 14-1 Thymen Arensman 16-1

Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

Stage Date Route (distance) Type Winner 1 July 4 Barcelona (19.6km) Team time trial Visma Lease a Bike 2 July 5 Tarragona to Barcelona (178km) Hilly Isaac del Toro 3 July 6 Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 4 July 7 Carcassonne to Foix (182km) Hilly Mads Pedersen 5 July 8 Lannemezan to Pau (158km) Flat Olav Kooij 6 July 9 Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 7 July 10 Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km) Flat Tim Merlier 8 July 11 Periguex to Bergerac (182km) Flat Tim Merlier 9 July 12 Malemort to Ussel (185km) Hilly Mathieu van der Poel 10 July 14 Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 11 July 15 Vichy to Nevers (161km) Flat Soren Waerenskjold 12 July 16 Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km) Flat Tim Merlier 13 July 17 Dole to Belfort (205km) Hilly Mauro Schmid 14 July 18 Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 15 July 19 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km) Mountain Remco Evenepoel 16 July 21 Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km) Time trial Remco Evenepoel

17 July 22 Chambery to Voiron (175km) Flat Jasper Philipsen 18 July 23 Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km) Mountain

19 July 24 Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km) Mountain

20 July 25 Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km) Mountain

21 July 26 Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km) Flat

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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