Tour de France 2026 stage 17 predictions, tips and odds: Mads Pedersen can secure second stage win

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Remco Evenepoel made it back-to-back stage victories by backing up Sunday's win in the mountains with time-trial glory on stage 16 of the 2026 Tour de France.

Yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar was again second on Tuesday and leads Evenepoel by 4min 32sec in the general classification.

Stage 17's 174.7km route from Chambery to Voiron is advertised as flat, but the four categorised climbs in the opening half suggest it might be a bunfight early in the race as the breakaway struggles to form.

There is also a four per cent drag with 5km to go, but if some of the sprinters can survive the early skirmishes and stay in touch over the rolling terrain that makes up almost all of this parcours, they will be the favourites should the day be decided by a dash to the line.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage 17 start time, route and TV details

Date Wednesday, July 22

Starts 12.20pm

Route Chambery to Voiron (174.7km)

Stage type Flat

Best bets for stage 17

Mads Pedersen to win stage 17

2pts 11-4 bet365

Biniam Girmay top three finish

1pt 7-2 bet365

Tour de France stage 17 predictions

Remco Evenepoel backed up Sunday's win in the mountains with time-trial success on stage 16.

However, despite beating yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar into second again, the reigning champion still leads Evenepoel by 4min 32sec heading into stage 17.

Advertised as a flat day, there are still four categorised climbs, but they all fall within the first 60km of the 174.7km route from Chambery to Voiron.

The rolling terrain may work against the sprinters, with a late drag 5km from the line potentially breaking the last of their resolve.

Stage 17's parcours means it may take a while for the break to form. However, with three days in the Alps to follow, the general classification teams are expected to take a backseat while others battle to get away, although a big enough group of escapees can be decisive.

This feels like a day for a strongman with a fast finish to profit, and green jersey wearer Mads Pedersen fits that profile.

The Lidl-Trek rider has led the points classification since winning stage four and is good enough to make moves, cover them and outpace his rivals in the final.

A top three finish could also be a possibility for a rider with similar characteristics, NSN Cycling Team's Biniam Girmay.

The 2024 green jersey winner has posted finishes of 6-3-2-6-4 in this year's sprints, which is the type of consistency that makes him a rider to follow in these circumstances.

Tour de France stage 17 profile

Profile of stage 17 Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage 17 of the 2026 Tour de France.

Rider Odds Mads Pedersen 11-4 Jasper Philipsen 7-2 Olav Kooij 5-1 Mathieu van der Poel 14-1 Biniam Girmay 16-1 Filippo Ganna 20-1

Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

Stage Date Route (distance) Type Winner 1 July 4 Barcelona (19.6km) Team time trial Visma Lease a Bike 2 July 5 Tarragona to Barcelona (178km) Hilly Isaac del Toro 3 July 6 Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 4 July 7 Carcassonne to Foix (182km) Hilly Mads Pedersen 5 July 8 Lannemezan to Pau (158km) Flat Olav Kooij 6 July 9 Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 7 July 10 Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km) Flat Tim Merlier 8 July 11 Periguex to Bergerac (182km) Flat Tim Merlier 9 July 12 Malemort to Ussel (185km) Hilly Mathieu van der Poel 10 July 14 Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 11 July 15 Vichy to Nevers (161km) Flat Soren Waerenskjold 12 July 16 Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km) Flat Tim Merlier 13 July 17 Dole to Belfort (205km) Hilly Mauro Schmid 14 July 18 Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 15 July 19 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km) Mountain Remco Evenepoel 16 July 21 Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km) Time trial Remco Evenepoel

17 July 22 Chambery to Voiron (175km) Flat

18 July 23 Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km) Mountain

19 July 24 Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km) Mountain

20 July 25 Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km) Mountain

21 July 26 Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km) Flat

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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