Tour de France 2026 stage 16 predictions, tips and odds: Time-trial king Remco Evenepoel seeking quickfire double

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Six more stages stand between Tadej Pogacar and a fifth Tour de France triumph, starting with the only individual time trial of this year's race on Tuesday.

Pogacar had to settle for third alongside his UAE Team Emirates teammates in the team trial that opened the 113th Tour in Barcelona, and, for once, he is not favourite to win the stage.

That honour falls to the three-time reigning world champion against the clock, Remco Evenepoel.

The Belgian won stage 15 on Sunday and moved up to second in the general classification behind Pogacar after Jonas Vingegaard abandoned the race following a crash.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage 16 start time, route and TV details

Date Tuesday, July 21

Starts Midday

Route Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26.1km)

Stage type Individual time trial

Best bets for stage 16

Ilan van Wilder top-ten finish

2pts Evs bet365

Luke Plapp top-ten finish

1pt 5-6 bet365

Tour de France stage 16 predictions

Before Sunday, Remco Evenepoel had never won a Tour de France stage that wasn't a time trial.

After a difficult start to this year's race which led to some reported in-fighting with Red Bull teammate Florian Lipowitz, the Belgian has established himself as his team's undisputed leader over the past few stages and now has almost two minutes on the German.

Evenepoel will expect to consolidate his second place in Tuesday's time trial, a discipline where he has proved nigh on untouchable during recent seasons.

A winner of the last three world TT titles, Evenepoel should be licking his lips at the profile of stage 16, which climbs straight away for 9.7 kilometres but never at too steep a gradient, allowing him to get into the relentless rhythm that has made him so peerless against the clock.

Indeed, last year's worlds in Rwanda may prove the best guide as to what may happen. That 40.6km race featured two ascents of the Cote de Nyanza, including one of almost 7km at approaching four per cent, and the same riders who excelled in Kigali may do so again on Tuesday.

You can never discount Pogacar but he was 2min 37sec adrift of Evenepoel on that occasion and he has not beaten the Belgian in a time trial since the final stage of the 2024 Tour in Nice.

Dipping into bet365's top-ten market could be the way in. Evenepoel's compatriot Ilan van Wilder was third in the worlds last September and is enjoying a decent Tour.

He is 13th on GC and has finished 12th, 13th or 14th on six stages. Given his time-trialling prowess, it is entirely conceivable that he could creep into the top ten.

Australia's Luke Plapp is another rider who should post a positive result. Plapp was seventh at the worlds last year and is a three-time national champion against the clock. The 25-year-old was tenth on the mountainous stage 13, showing he is an adept climber.

Tour de France stage 16 profile

Profile of stage 16 Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage 16 of the 2026 Tour de France.

Rider Odds Remco Evenepoel 8-15 Tadaj Pogacar

7-4 Filippo Ganna 14-1 Paul Seixas 50-1 Josh Tarling 50-1 Juan Ayuso 100-1

Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

Stage Date Route (distance) Type Winner 1 July 4 Barcelona (19.6km) Team time trial Visma Lease a Bike 2 July 5 Tarragona to Barcelona (178km) Hilly Isaac del Toro 3 July 6 Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 4 July 7 Carcassonne to Foix (182km) Hilly Mads Pedersen 5 July 8 Lannemezan to Pau (158km) Flat Olav Kooij 6 July 9 Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 7 July 10 Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km) Flat Tim Merlier 8 July 11 Periguex to Bergerac (182km) Flat Tim Merlier 9 July 12 Malemort to Ussel (185km) Hilly Mathieu van der Poel 10 July 14 Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 11 July 15 Vichy to Nevers (161km) Flat Soren Waerenskjold 12 July 16 Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km) Flat Tim Merlier 13 July 17 Dole to Belfort (205km) Hilly Mauro Schmid 14 July 18 Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 15 July 19 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km) Mountain Remco Evenepoel 16 July 21 Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km) Time trial

17 July 22 Chambery to Voiron (175km) Flat

18 July 23 Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km) Mountain

19 July 24 Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km) Mountain

20 July 25 Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km) Mountain

21 July 26 Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km) Flat

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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