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Tour de France

Tour de France 2026 stage 16 predictions, tips and odds: Time-trial king Remco Evenepoel seeking quickfire double

Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage 16 of the 2026 Tour de France

Remco Evenepoel has been nigh on untouchable in time trials
Remco Evenepoel has been nigh on untouchable in time trialsCredit: Getty Images
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Six more stages stand between Tadej Pogacar and a fifth Tour de France triumph, starting with the only individual time trial of this year's race on Tuesday. 

Pogacar had to settle for third alongside his UAE Team Emirates teammates in the team trial that opened the 113th Tour in Barcelona, and, for once, he is not favourite to win the stage. 

That honour falls to the three-time reigning world champion against the clock, Remco Evenepoel. 

The Belgian won stage 15 on Sunday and moved up to second in the general classification behind Pogacar after Jonas Vingegaard abandoned the race following a crash.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage 16 start time, route and TV details

Date Tuesday, July 21
Starts Midday
Route Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26.1km)
Stage type Individual time trial

Best bets for stage 16

Ilan van Wilder top-ten finish
2pts Evs bet365

Luke Plapp top-ten finish
1pt 5-6 bet365

Tour de France stage 16 predictions

Before Sunday, Remco Evenepoel had never won a Tour de France stage that wasn't a time trial. 

After a difficult start to this year's race which led to some reported in-fighting with Red Bull teammate Florian Lipowitz, the Belgian has established himself as his team's undisputed leader over the past few stages and now has almost two minutes on the German. 

Evenepoel will expect to consolidate his second place in Tuesday's time trial, a discipline where he has proved nigh on untouchable during recent seasons. 

A winner of the last three world TT titles, Evenepoel should be licking his lips at the profile of stage 16, which climbs straight away for 9.7 kilometres but never at too steep a gradient, allowing him to get into the relentless rhythm that has made him so peerless against the clock. 

Indeed, last year's worlds in Rwanda may prove the best guide as to what may happen. That 40.6km race featured two ascents of the Cote de Nyanza, including one of almost 7km at approaching four per cent, and the same riders who excelled in Kigali may do so again on Tuesday. 

You can never discount Pogacar but he was 2min 37sec adrift of Evenepoel on that occasion and he has not beaten the Belgian in a time trial since the final stage of the 2024 Tour in Nice. 

Dipping into bet365's top-ten market could be the way in. Evenepoel's compatriot Ilan van Wilder was third in the worlds last September and is enjoying a decent Tour. 

He is 13th on GC and has finished 12th, 13th or 14th on six stages. Given his time-trialling prowess, it is entirely conceivable that he could creep into the top ten. 

Australia's Luke Plapp is another rider who should post a positive result. Plapp was seventh at the worlds last year and is a three-time national champion against the clock. The 25-year-old was tenth on the mountainous stage 13, showing he is an adept climber.

Tour de France stage 16 profile

Profile of stage 16
Profile of stage 16 Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage 16 of the 2026 Tour de France.

RiderOdds
Remco Evenepoel8-15
Tadaj Pogacar
7-4
Filippo Ganna14-1
Paul Seixas50-1
Josh Tarling50-1
Juan Ayuso100-1

Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

StageDateRoute (distance)TypeWinner
1July 4Barcelona (19.6km)Team time trialVisma Lease a Bike
2July 5Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)HillyIsaac del Toro
3July 6Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)MountainTadej Pogacar
4July 7Carcassonne to Foix (182km)HillyMads Pedersen
5July 8Lannemezan to Pau (158km)FlatOlav Kooij
6July 9Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)MountainTadej Pogacar
7July 10Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)FlatTim Merlier
8July 11Periguex to Bergerac (182km)FlatTim Merlier
9July 12Malemort to Ussel (185km)HillyMathieu van der Poel
10July 14Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)MountainTadej Pogacar
11July 15Vichy to Nevers (161km)FlatSoren Waerenskjold
12July 16Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)Flat
Tim Merlier
13July 17Dole to Belfort (205km)HillyMauro Schmid
14July 18Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)MountainTadej Pogacar
15July 19Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)MountainRemco Evenepoel
16July 21Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)Time trial
17July 22Chambery to Voiron (175km)Flat
18July 23Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)Mountain
 19July 24Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)Mountain
20July 25Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)Mountain
21July 26Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)Flat
Scroll >>> table to view

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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