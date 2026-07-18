Tour de France 2026 stage 15 predictions, tips and odds: Tejada tipped to go well again

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Tadej Pogacar continued his dominance of the 2026 Tour de France by claiming his fourth stage win of this year's race on Saturday, extending his overall lead to 4 minutes 30 seconds.

A third straight day of climbing awaits on Sunday, as the peloton tackles the 183.9km route from Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison.

This looks like a day for the pure climbers who have lost too much time to be chased by the leaders, with the super-category finish ascent featuring 11.3km at an average gradient of 9.1 per cent.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage 15 start time, route and TV details

Date Sunday, July 19

Starts 12.10pm

Route Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (183.9km)

Stage type Mountain

Best bet for stage 15

Harold Tejada

1pt 4-1 Top Ten Finish bet365

Tour de France stage 15 predictions

The breakaway could succeed on stage 15, but this is also a day when one of the overall contenders loses time.

On Saturday, Tadej Pogacar attacked with 1.6km to go on the final climb to take a fourth stage win of the 2026 Tour de France and extend his overall lead over Jonas Vingegaard to 4 minutes 30 seconds.

With Monday's rest day looming, Vingegaard's Visma–Lease a Bike team may position riders up the road on stage 15 to help the Dane on the first-category Col de la Croisette, before the potential for more attacks on the category three Cote du Mont.

However, the showpiece is the final super-category climb to the Plateau de Solaison, which is 11.3km at 9.1 per cent.

Pogacar could take more time but is unlikely to be in any rush, so a value play makes sense.

Harold Tejada was second on Friday and looked strong in the mountains. The Colombian is in good form and offers a tempting option for a top ten finish.

Tour de France stage 15 profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage 15 of the 2026 Tour de France.

Rider Odds Tadaj Pogacar 4-6 Richard Carapaz 4-1 Isaac Del Toro 12-1 Tobias Halland Johannessen 12-1 Jonas Vingegaard 25-1 Thymen Arensman 25-1

Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

Stage Date Route (distance) Type Winner 1 July 4 Barcelona (19.6km) Team time trial Visma Lease a Bike 2 July 5 Tarragona to Barcelona (178km) Hilly Isaac del Toro 3 July 6 Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 4 July 7 Carcassonne to Foix (182km) Hilly Mads Pedersen 5 July 8 Lannemezan to Pau (158km) Flat Olav Kooij 6 July 9 Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 7 July 10 Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km) Flat Tim Merlier 8 July 11 Periguex to Bergerac (182km) Flat Tim Merlier 9 July 12 Malemort to Ussel (185km) Hilly Mathieu van der Poel 10 July 14 Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 11 July 15 Vichy to Nevers (161km) Flat Soren Waerenskjold 12 July 16 Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km) Flat Tim Merlier 13 July 17 Dole to Belfort (205km) Hilly Mauro Schmid 14 July 18 Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 15 July 19 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km) Mountain

16 July 21 Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km) Time trial

17 July 22 Chambery to Voiron (175km) Flat

18 July 23 Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km) Mountain

19 July 24 Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km) Mountain

20 July 25 Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km) Mountain

21 July 26 Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km) Flat

Scroll >>> table to view

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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