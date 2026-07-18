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Tour de France 2026 stage 15 predictions, tips and odds: Tejada tipped to go well again
Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage 15 of the 2026 Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar continued his dominance of the 2026 Tour de France by claiming his fourth stage win of this year's race on Saturday, extending his overall lead to 4 minutes 30 seconds.
A third straight day of climbing awaits on Sunday, as the peloton tackles the 183.9km route from Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison.
This looks like a day for the pure climbers who have lost too much time to be chased by the leaders, with the super-category finish ascent featuring 11.3km at an average gradient of 9.1 per cent.
Where to watch the Tour de France
You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.
Stage 15 start time, route and TV details
Date Sunday, July 19
Starts 12.10pm
Route Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (183.9km)
Stage type Mountain
Best bet for stage 15
Harold Tejada
1pt 4-1 Top Ten Finish bet365
Tour de France stage 15 predictions
The breakaway could succeed on stage 15, but this is also a day when one of the overall contenders loses time.
On Saturday, Tadej Pogacar attacked with 1.6km to go on the final climb to take a fourth stage win of the 2026 Tour de France and extend his overall lead over Jonas Vingegaard to 4 minutes 30 seconds.
With Monday's rest day looming, Vingegaard's Visma–Lease a Bike team may position riders up the road on stage 15 to help the Dane on the first-category Col de la Croisette, before the potential for more attacks on the category three Cote du Mont.
However, the showpiece is the final super-category climb to the Plateau de Solaison, which is 11.3km at 9.1 per cent.
Pogacar could take more time but is unlikely to be in any rush, so a value play makes sense.
Harold Tejada was second on Friday and looked strong in the mountains. The Colombian is in good form and offers a tempting option for a top ten finish.
Tour de France stage 15 profile
Latest Tour de France betting odds
Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage 15 of the 2026 Tour de France.
|Rider
|Odds
|Tadaj Pogacar
|4-6
|Richard Carapaz
|4-1
|Isaac Del Toro
|12-1
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|12-1
|Jonas Vingegaard
|25-1
|Thymen Arensman
|25-1
Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change
Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide
|Stage
|Date
|Route (distance)
|Type
|Winner
|1
|July 4
|Barcelona (19.6km)
|Team time trial
|Visma Lease a Bike
|2
|July 5
|Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)
|Hilly
|Isaac del Toro
|3
|July 6
|Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|4
|July 7
|Carcassonne to Foix (182km)
|Hilly
|Mads Pedersen
|5
|July 8
|Lannemezan to Pau (158km)
|Flat
|Olav Kooij
|6
|July 9
|Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|7
|July 10
|Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)
|Flat
|Tim Merlier
|8
|July 11
|Periguex to Bergerac (182km)
|Flat
|Tim Merlier
|9
|July 12
|Malemort to Ussel (185km)
|Hilly
|Mathieu van der Poel
|10
|July 14
|Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|11
|July 15
|Vichy to Nevers (161km)
|Flat
|Soren Waerenskjold
|12
|July 16
|Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)
|Flat
Tim Merlier
|13
|July 17
|Dole to Belfort (205km)
|Hilly
|Mauro Schmid
|14
|July 18
|Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|15
|July 19
|Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)
|Mountain
|16
|July 21
|Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)
|Time trial
|17
|July 22
|Chambery to Voiron (175km)
|Flat
|18
|July 23
|Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)
|Mountain
|19
|July 24
|Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)
|Mountain
|20
|July 25
|Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)
|Mountain
|21
|July 26
|Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)
|Flat
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Tour de France FAQs
When is the 2026 Tour de France?
The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.
Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?
Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.
Who is the defending Tour de France champion?
Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.
Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?
The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.
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