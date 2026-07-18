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Tour de France

Tour de France 2026 stage 15 predictions, tips and odds: Tejada tipped to go well again

Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage 15 of the 2026 Tour de France

Harold Tejada (right) was second on Friday's stage to Belfort
Harold Tejada (right) was second on Friday's stage to BelfortCredit: BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
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Tadej Pogacar continued his dominance of the 2026 Tour de France by claiming his fourth stage win of this year's race on Saturday, extending his overall lead to 4 minutes 30 seconds.

A third straight day of climbing awaits on Sunday, as the peloton tackles the 183.9km route from Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison.

This looks like a day for the pure climbers who have lost too much time to be chased by the leaders, with the super-category finish ascent featuring 11.3km at an average gradient of 9.1 per cent. 

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage 15 start time, route and TV details

Date Sunday, July 19
Starts 12.10pm
Route Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (183.9km)
Stage type Mountain

Best bet for stage 15

Harold Tejada
1pt 4-1 Top Ten Finish bet365

Tour de France stage 15 predictions

The breakaway could succeed on stage 15, but this is also a day when one of the overall contenders loses time.

On Saturday, Tadej Pogacar attacked with 1.6km to go on the final climb to take a fourth stage win of the 2026 Tour de France and extend his overall lead over Jonas Vingegaard to 4 minutes 30 seconds.

With Monday's rest day looming, Vingegaard's Visma–Lease a Bike team may position riders up the road on stage 15 to help the Dane on the first-category Col de la Croisette, before the potential for more attacks on the category three Cote du Mont.

However, the showpiece is the final super-category climb to the Plateau de Solaison, which is 11.3km at 9.1 per cent.

Pogacar could take more time but is unlikely to be in any rush, so a value play makes sense.

Harold Tejada was second on Friday and looked strong in the mountains. The Colombian is in good form and offers a tempting option for a top ten finish.

Tour de France stage 15 profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage 15 of the 2026 Tour de France.

RiderOdds
Tadaj Pogacar4-6
Richard Carapaz4-1
Isaac Del Toro12-1
Tobias Halland Johannessen12-1
Jonas Vingegaard25-1
Thymen Arensman25-1

Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

StageDateRoute (distance)TypeWinner
1July 4Barcelona (19.6km)Team time trialVisma Lease a Bike
2July 5Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)HillyIsaac del Toro
3July 6Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)MountainTadej Pogacar
4July 7Carcassonne to Foix (182km)HillyMads Pedersen
5July 8Lannemezan to Pau (158km)FlatOlav Kooij
6July 9Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)MountainTadej Pogacar
7July 10Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)FlatTim Merlier
8July 11Periguex to Bergerac (182km)FlatTim Merlier
9July 12Malemort to Ussel (185km)HillyMathieu van der Poel
10July 14Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)MountainTadej Pogacar
11July 15Vichy to Nevers (161km)FlatSoren Waerenskjold
12July 16Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)Flat
Tim Merlier
13July 17Dole to Belfort (205km)HillyMauro Schmid
14July 18Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)MountainTadej Pogacar
15July 19Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)Mountain
16July 21Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)Time trial
17July 22Chambery to Voiron (175km)Flat
18July 23Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)Mountain
 19July 24Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)Mountain
20July 25Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)Mountain
21July 26Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)Flat
Scroll >>> table to view

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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