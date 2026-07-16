Tour de France 2026 stage 13 predictions, tips and odds: Pidcock can showcase descending skills

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Belgium's Tim Merlier completed a hat-trick of Tour de France stage victories on Thursday, outpacing Olav Kooij and Jasper Philipsen to win a bunched sprint in Chalon-sur-Saone.

Attention turns to stage 13 – the longest of this year's Tour – which features a 205.8km route from Dole to Belfort. It is flat for the majority of the first three quarters before the peloton tackles the category-three Col des Croix and the much more demanding Ballon d'Alsace, an 8.9km category-one climb with an average gradient of 6.9 per cent.

The Ballon d'Alsace, which will also be navigated as part of Saturday's more mountainous stage from Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering, is notable for being the first mountain pass ever used in La Grande Boucle, featuring in the 1905 edition of the race.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage 13 start time, route and TV details

Date Thursday, July 16

Starts Midday

Route Dole to Belfort (205.8km)

Stage type Hilly

Best bet for stage 13

Tom Pidcock

2pts 11-1 bet365

Alex Baudin

1pt 40-1 bet365

Tour de France stage 13 predictions

With Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar and those who trail him in the general classification expected to save their legs for this weekend's mountainous climbs, stage 13 from Dole to Belfort looks all set for a breakaway winner.

Given how difficult it has proved to keep the GC stars from monopolising stage wins, there will be no shortage of teams attempting to get riders up the road early.

The long descent into Belfort looks perfect for British rider Tom Pidcock, who appears no worse for wear after a crash on stage ten.

Pidcock, a memorable stage winner on Alpe d'Huez in 2022 thanks to his fearless descending skills, advertised his credentials for Friday's test when third behind Mathieu van der Poel on stage nine, and he was left to bemoan bad fortune after skidding in slippery conditions a day later.

While French stage success has proved elusive at this year's Tour, EF Education EasyPost rider Alex Baudin is capable of changing that in Belfort.

Baudin claimed victory on a similar profile at the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes last month and was just one place behind Pidcock on the stage won by Van der Poel.

Tour de France stage 13 profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage 13 of the 2026 Tour de France.

Rider Odds Xxxxxxx Xxx-x Xxxxxxx Xxx-x Xxxxxxx Xxx-x Xxxxxxx Xxx-x Xxxxxxx Xxx-x Xxxxxxx Xxx-x

Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

Stage Date Route (distance) Type Winner 1 July 4 Barcelona (19.6km) Team time trial Visma Lease a Bike 2 July 5 Tarragona to Barcelona (178km) Hilly Isaac del Toro 3 July 6 Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 4 July 7 Carcassonne to Foix (182km) Hilly Mads Pedersen 5 July 8 Lannemezan to Pau (158km) Flat Olav Kooij 6 July 9 Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 7 July 10 Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km) Flat Tim Merlier 8 July 11 Periguex to Bergerac (182km) Flat Tim Merlier 9 July 12 Malemort to Ussel (185km) Hilly Mathieu van der Poel 10 July 14 Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 11 July 15 Vichy to Nevers (161km) Flat Soren Waerenskjold 12 July 16 Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km) Flat Tim Merlier 13 July 17 Dole to Belfort (205km) Hilly

14 July 18 Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km) Mountain

15 July 19 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km) Mountain

16 July 21 Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km) Time trial

17 July 22 Chambery to Voiron (175km) Flat

18 July 23 Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km) Mountain

19 July 24 Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km) Mountain

20 July 25 Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km) Mountain

21 July 26 Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km) Flat

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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