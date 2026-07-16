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Tour de France

Tour de France 2026 stage 13 predictions, tips and odds: Pidcock can showcase descending skills

Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage 13 of the 2026 Tour de France.

Tom Pidcock chats with the press after coming close in stage nine
Tom Pidcock chats with the press after coming close in stage nineCredit: Getty Images
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Belgium's Tim Merlier completed a hat-trick of Tour de France stage victories on Thursday, outpacing Olav Kooij and Jasper Philipsen to win a bunched sprint in Chalon-sur-Saone.

Attention turns to stage 13 – the longest of this year's Tour – which features a 205.8km route from Dole to Belfort. It is flat for the majority of the first three quarters before the peloton tackles the category-three Col des Croix and the much more demanding Ballon d'Alsace, an 8.9km category-one climb with an average gradient of 6.9 per cent.

The Ballon d'Alsace, which will also be navigated as part of Saturday's more mountainous stage from Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering, is notable for being the first mountain pass ever used in La Grande Boucle, featuring in the 1905 edition of the race.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage 13 start time, route and TV details

Date Thursday, July 16
Starts Midday
Route Dole to Belfort (205.8km)
Stage type Hilly

Best bet for stage 13

Tom Pidcock
2pts 11-1 bet365

Alex Baudin
1pt 40-1 bet365

Tour de France stage 13 predictions

With Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar and those who trail him in the general classification expected to save their legs for this weekend's mountainous climbs, stage 13 from Dole to Belfort looks all set for a breakaway winner. 

Given how difficult it has proved to keep the GC stars from monopolising stage wins, there will be no shortage of teams attempting to get riders up the road early.

The long descent into Belfort looks perfect for British rider Tom Pidcock, who appears no worse for wear after a crash on stage ten.

Pidcock, a memorable stage winner on Alpe d'Huez in 2022 thanks to his fearless descending skills, advertised his credentials for Friday's test when third behind Mathieu van der Poel on stage nine, and he was left to bemoan bad fortune after skidding in slippery conditions a day later.

While French stage success has proved elusive at this year's Tour, EF Education EasyPost rider Alex Baudin is capable of changing that in Belfort.

Baudin claimed victory on a similar profile at the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes last month and was just one place behind Pidcock on the stage won by Van der Poel.  

Tour de France stage13 profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage 13 of the 2026 Tour de France.

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Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

StageDateRoute (distance)TypeWinner
1July 4Barcelona (19.6km)Team time trialVisma Lease a Bike
2July 5Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)HillyIsaac del Toro
3July 6Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)MountainTadej Pogacar
4July 7Carcassonne to Foix (182km)HillyMads Pedersen
5July 8Lannemezan to Pau (158km)FlatOlav Kooij
6July 9Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)MountainTadej Pogacar
7July 10Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)FlatTim Merlier
8July 11Periguex to Bergerac (182km)FlatTim Merlier
9July 12Malemort to Ussel (185km)HillyMathieu van der Poel
10July 14Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)MountainTadej Pogacar
11July 15Vichy to Nevers (161km)FlatSoren Waerenskjold
12July 16Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)Flat
Tim Merlier
13July 17Dole to Belfort (205km)Hilly
14July 18Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)Mountain
15July 19Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)Mountain
16July 21Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)Time trial
17July 22Chambery to Voiron (175km)Flat
18July 23Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)Mountain
 19July 24Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)Mountain
20July 25Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)Mountain
21July 26Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)Flat
Scroll >>> table to view

Read more sport tips from Racing Post:

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Joe Casey: England hit end of road after trying to park the bus against Argentina 

"Messi was 50-1 at the start for the Ballon d'Or, we are now paying for that big mistake" – how the bookies have reacted to England vs Argentina 

Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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