Tour de France 2026 stage 12 predictions, tips and odds: Back consistent Biniam Girmay as the value play

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Uno-X Mobility's Soren Waerenskjold shocked his fellow sprinters to win stage 11 of the Tour de France in Nevers and the speedsters get another chance to shine on Thursday.

Stage 12 begins at the Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours and although there are chances to attack, the likelihood is that the day will be decided by another sprint, this time in Chalon-sur-Saone.

Race leader Tadej Pogacar, of UAE Team Emirates XRG, safely rolled home to maintain his 3min 36sec advantage and, with a weekend in the mountains looming, he and the other overall contenders will be looking to stay out of trouble on what appears likely to be the penultimate sprint stage of this year's Tour.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage 12 start time, route and TV details

Date Thursday, July 16

Starts 1.30pm BST

Route Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (179.1km)

Stage type Flat

Best bet for stage 12

Biniam Girmay

1pt 14-1 each-way bet365

Stage 12 predictions

Uno-X Mobility's Soren Waerenskjold belied his 25-1 odds to win stage 11 of the Tour de France.

The Norwegian won the fastest road stage in Tour history and will aim for a repeat victory as Thursday is another opportunity for the sprinters.

Nothing changed at the top of the general classification and UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tadej Pogacar is still 3min 36sec ahead of Visma–Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard.

Those two and the other overall contenders will already have an eye on three huge days of climbing, taking in both the Vosges and Jura mountain ranges before the race enters the Alps on Sunday.

Stage 12 is another chance for the sprinters and the 179.1km route begins at Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours, previously home to the French GP.

There is the potential for attacks on the second and third of the day's three category-four climbs situated between 141 and 162km.

However, the race is likely to come back together for a decisive dash in Chalon-sur-Saone.

NSN Cycling Team's Biniam Girmay looks the each-way value play, having recorded finishes of 6-3-2-5 in this year's sprints.

A decent climber, the 2024 green jersey winner should not be troubled by those late rises and his consistency could be rewarded.

Stage 12 profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage 12 of the 2026 Tour de France.

Rider Odds Tim Merlier 1-1 Olav Kooij 7-2 Jasper Philipsen 9-2 Soren Waerenskjold 12-1 Biniam Girmay 14-1 Max Kanter 18-1

Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

Stage Date Route (distance) Type Winner 1 July 4 Barcelona (19.6km) Team time trial Visma Lease a Bike 2 July 5 Tarragona to Barcelona (178km) Hilly Isaac del Toro 3 July 6 Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 4 July 7 Carcassonne to Foix (182km) Hilly Mads Pedersen 5 July 8 Lannemezan to Pau (158km) Flat Olav Kooij 6 July 9 Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar

7 July 10 Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km) Flat Tim Merlier 8 July 11 Periguex to Bergerac (182km) Flat Tim Merlier 9 July 12 Malemort to Ussel (185km) Hilly Mathieu van der Poel 10 July 14 Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 11 July 15 Vichy to Nevers (161km) Flat Soren Waerenskjold

12 July 16 Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km) Flat

13 July 17 Dole to Belfort (205km) Hilly

14 July 18 Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km) Mountain

15 July 19 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km) Mountain

16 July 21 Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km) Time trial

17 July 22 Chambery to Voiron (175km) Flat

18 July 23 Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km) Mountain

19 July 24 Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km) Mountain

20 July 25 Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km) Mountain

21 July 26 Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km) Flat

Scroll >>> table to view

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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