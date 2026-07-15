- More
Tour de France 2026 stage 12 predictions, tips and odds: Back consistent Biniam Girmay as the value play
Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage 12 of the 2026 Tour de France.
Uno-X Mobility's Soren Waerenskjold shocked his fellow sprinters to win stage 11 of the Tour de France in Nevers and the speedsters get another chance to shine on Thursday.
Stage 12 begins at the Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours and although there are chances to attack, the likelihood is that the day will be decided by another sprint, this time in Chalon-sur-Saone.
Race leader Tadej Pogacar, of UAE Team Emirates XRG, safely rolled home to maintain his 3min 36sec advantage and, with a weekend in the mountains looming, he and the other overall contenders will be looking to stay out of trouble on what appears likely to be the penultimate sprint stage of this year's Tour.
Where to watch the Tour de France
You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.
Stage 12 start time, route and TV details
Date Thursday, July 16
Starts 1.30pm BST
Route Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (179.1km)
Stage type Flat
Best bet for stage 12
Biniam Girmay
1pt 14-1 each-way bet365
Stage 12 predictions
Uno-X Mobility's Soren Waerenskjold belied his 25-1 odds to win stage 11 of the Tour de France.
The Norwegian won the fastest road stage in Tour history and will aim for a repeat victory as Thursday is another opportunity for the sprinters.
Nothing changed at the top of the general classification and UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tadej Pogacar is still 3min 36sec ahead of Visma–Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard.
Those two and the other overall contenders will already have an eye on three huge days of climbing, taking in both the Vosges and Jura mountain ranges before the race enters the Alps on Sunday.
Stage 12 is another chance for the sprinters and the 179.1km route begins at Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours, previously home to the French GP.
There is the potential for attacks on the second and third of the day's three category-four climbs situated between 141 and 162km.
However, the race is likely to come back together for a decisive dash in Chalon-sur-Saone.
NSN Cycling Team's Biniam Girmay looks the each-way value play, having recorded finishes of 6-3-2-5 in this year's sprints.
A decent climber, the 2024 green jersey winner should not be troubled by those late rises and his consistency could be rewarded.
Stage 12 profile
Latest Tour de France betting odds
Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage 12 of the 2026 Tour de France.
|Rider
|Odds
|Tim Merlier
|1-1
|Olav Kooij
|7-2
|Jasper Philipsen
|9-2
|Soren Waerenskjold
|12-1
|Biniam Girmay
|14-1
|Max Kanter
|18-1
Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change
Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide
|Stage
|Date
|Route (distance)
|Type
|Winner
|1
|July 4
|Barcelona (19.6km)
|Team time trial
|Visma Lease a Bike
|2
|July 5
|Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)
|Hilly
|Isaac del Toro
|3
|July 6
|Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|4
|July 7
|Carcassonne to Foix (182km)
|Hilly
|Mads Pedersen
|5
|July 8
|Lannemezan to Pau (158km)
|Flat
|Olav Kooij
|6
|July 9
|Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|7
|July 10
|Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)
|Flat
|Tim Merlier
|8
|July 11
|Periguex to Bergerac (182km)
|Flat
|Tim Merlier
|9
|July 12
|Malemort to Ussel (185km)
|Hilly
|Mathieu van der Poel
|10
|July 14
|Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)
|Mountain
|Tadej Pogacar
|11
|July 15
|Vichy to Nevers (161km)
|Flat
|Soren Waerenskjold
|12
|July 16
|Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)
|Flat
|13
|July 17
|Dole to Belfort (205km)
|Hilly
|14
|July 18
|Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)
|Mountain
|15
|July 19
|Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)
|Mountain
|16
|July 21
|Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)
|Time trial
|17
|July 22
|Chambery to Voiron (175km)
|Flat
|18
|July 23
|Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)
|Mountain
|19
|July 24
|Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)
|Mountain
|20
|July 25
|Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)
|Mountain
|21
|July 26
|Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)
|Flat
Read more sport tips from Racing Post:
England vs India second ODI predictions, betting tips and odds: Back Duckett to delight Cardiff crowd
Bradford Bulls vs Wakefield Trinity: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds
'The Ryder Cup is the ultimate pressure cooker and he has shown his mettle' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the Open Championship
Tour de France FAQs
When is the 2026 Tour de France?
The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.
Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?
Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.
Who is the defending Tour de France champion?
Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.
Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?
The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inTour de France
Last updated
- Tour de France: Make Merlier your man for Nevers sprint
- Tour de France: Carapaz and Pidcock picked for top ten finishes
- Tour de France: Mighty Mads Pedersen can secure another breakaway success
- Tour de France: Merlier 4-6 for a quickfire double in Bergerac
- Tour de France: Bordeaux could be raising a glass to Philipsen once more
- Ladbrokes World Cup offer: Back England to lift trophy at boosted 66-1
- World Cup free bets: Get £30 in free bets with Betfair for England vs Argentina
- England vs Argentina offer: BOYLE Sports £40 free bets plus Kane and Messi Epic Boost
- Paddy Power England vs Argentina World Cup betting offer: bet £5 and get £30 in free bets
- Sky Bet World Cup offer for England vs Argentina: claim £30 in free bets
- Tour de France: Make Merlier your man for Nevers sprint
- Tour de France: Carapaz and Pidcock picked for top ten finishes
- Tour de France: Mighty Mads Pedersen can secure another breakaway success
- Tour de France: Merlier 4-6 for a quickfire double in Bergerac
- Tour de France: Bordeaux could be raising a glass to Philipsen once more
- Ladbrokes World Cup offer: Back England to lift trophy at boosted 66-1
- World Cup free bets: Get £30 in free bets with Betfair for England vs Argentina
- England vs Argentina offer: BOYLE Sports £40 free bets plus Kane and Messi Epic Boost
- Paddy Power England vs Argentina World Cup betting offer: bet £5 and get £30 in free bets
- Sky Bet World Cup offer for England vs Argentina: claim £30 in free bets