Tour de France 2026 stage 11 predictions, tips and odds: Make Merlier your man for Nevers sprint

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After a couple of chaotic stages in the Massif Central that fell either side of the first rest day of the 2026 Tour de France, Wednesday brings a more sedate Stage 11 from Vichy to Nevers.

The 161.3km route features only two category-four climbs and is among the easiest included in this year's race.

Tadej Pogacar won stage ten, his third victory at the 2026 Tour, extending his race lead to 3min 36sec.

On Wednesday, Pogacar and the other general classification hopefuls should happily sit in the bunch with the intent of arriving safely to the finish.

Soudal-Quick-Step's Tim Merlier went back-to-back with sprint wins on Friday and Saturday, and that dominance suggests the Belgian is the rider to beat on Stage 11.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage 11 start time, route and TV details

Date Wednesday, July 15

Starts 12.50pm BST

Route Vichy to Nevers (161.3km)

Stage type Flat

Best bet for stage 11

Tim Merlier

3pts 4-7 bet365

Stage 11 predictions

The chaos of the Massif Central has passed and the riders now have two relatively easy days as the Tour de France heads towards the Vosges mountains.

After the first rest day in Cantal, the race resumed with the 166.6km route from Aurillac to Le Lioran, featuring seven categorised climbs.

The overall contenders gathered at the front, and, almost inevitably, Tadej Pogacar won.

Pogacar's third victory of the 113th Tour extended his race lead to 3min 36sec, but he is expected to have a quieter day on stage 11, which starts in Vichy and rolls 161.3km to the finish in Nevers.

There might be some early action with the intermediate sprint only 20.9km into the race. From there, a break should form, but with only two category-four climbs along the way, the escapees are unlikely to prosper.

Instead, expect a sprint finish in Nevers and Soudal-Quick-Step's Tim Merlier is the man to beat after recording back-to-back stage victories on Friday and Saturday.

Decathlon CMA CGM's Olav Kooij won the opening sprint of this year's Tour but Merlier's successes last week show he is the fastest rider in the race and there may be no stopping him in Nevers.

Stage 11 profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage 11 of the 2026 Tour de France.

Rider Odds Tim Merlier 4-7 Olav Kooij 7-2 Biniam Girmay 7-1 Jasper Philipsen 10-1 Max Kanter 16-1 Soren Waerenskjold 25-1

Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

Stage Date Route (distance) Type Winner 1 July 4 Barcelona (19.6km) Team time trial Visma Lease a Bike 2 July 5 Tarragona to Barcelona (178km) Hilly Isaac del Toro 3 July 6 Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 4 July 7 Carcassonne to Foix (182km) Hilly Mads Pedersen 5 July 8 Lannemezan to Pau (158km) Flat Olav Kooij 6 July 9 Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar

7 July 10 Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km) Flat Tim Merlier 8 July 11 Periguex to Bergerac (182km) Flat Tim Merlier 9 July 12 Malemort to Ussel (185km) Hilly Mathieu van der Poel 10 July 14 Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km) Mountain Tadej Pogacar 11 July 15 Vichy to Nevers (161km) Flat

12 July 16 Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km) Flat

13 July 17 Dole to Belfort (205km) Hilly

14 July 18 Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km) Mountain

15 July 19 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km) Mountain

16 July 21 Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km) Time trial

17 July 22 Chambery to Voiron (175km) Flat

18 July 23 Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km) Mountain

19 July 24 Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km) Mountain

20 July 25 Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km) Mountain

21 July 26 Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km) Flat

Scroll >>> table to view

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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