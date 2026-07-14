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Tour de France

Tour de France 2026 stage 11 predictions, tips and odds: Make Merlier your man for Nevers sprint

Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for stage 11 of the 2026 Tour de France. Jack Ogalbe bids to follow up yesterday's 5-2 winner.

Tim Merlier produced a dominant sprint victory on Saturday
Tim Merlier produced a dominant sprint victory on SaturdayCredit: 2026 Getty Images
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After a couple of chaotic stages in the Massif Central that fell either side of the first rest day of the 2026 Tour de France, Wednesday brings a more sedate Stage 11 from Vichy to Nevers.

The 161.3km route features only two category-four climbs and is among the easiest included in this year's race.

Tadej Pogacar won stage ten, his third victory at the 2026 Tour, extending his race lead to 3min 36sec.

On Wednesday, Pogacar and the other general classification hopefuls should happily sit in the bunch with the intent of arriving safely to the finish.

Soudal-Quick-Step's Tim Merlier went back-to-back with sprint wins on Friday and Saturday, and that dominance suggests the Belgian is the rider to beat on Stage 11.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports.

Stage 11 start time, route and TV details

Date Wednesday, July 15
Starts 12.50pm BST
Route Vichy to Nevers (161.3km)
Stage type Flat

Best bet for stage 11

Tim Merlier
3pts 4-7 bet365

Stage 11 predictions

The chaos of the Massif Central has passed and the riders now have two relatively easy days as the Tour de France heads towards the Vosges mountains.

After the first rest day in Cantal, the race resumed with the 166.6km route from Aurillac to Le Lioran, featuring seven categorised climbs. 

The overall contenders gathered at the front, and, almost inevitably, Tadej Pogacar won.

Pogacar's third victory of the 113th Tour extended his race lead to 3min 36sec, but he is expected to have a quieter day on stage 11, which starts in Vichy and rolls 161.3km to the finish in Nevers. 

There might be some early action with the intermediate sprint only 20.9km into the race. From there, a break should form, but with only two category-four climbs along the way, the escapees are unlikely to prosper.

Instead, expect a sprint finish in Nevers and Soudal-Quick-Step's Tim Merlier is the man to beat after recording back-to-back stage victories on Friday and Saturday.

Decathlon CMA CGM's Olav Kooij won the opening sprint of this year's Tour but Merlier's successes last week show he is the fastest rider in the race and there may be no stopping him in Nevers.

Stage 11 profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds from bet365 for stage 11 of the 2026 Tour de France.

RiderOdds
Tim Merlier4-7
Olav Kooij7-2
Biniam Girmay7-1
Jasper Philipsen10-1
Max Kanter16-1
Soren Waerenskjold25-1

Odds from bet365 are correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide

StageDateRoute (distance)TypeWinner
1July 4Barcelona (19.6km)Team time trialVisma Lease a Bike
2July 5Tarragona to Barcelona (178km)HillyIsaac del Toro
3July 6Granollers to Les Angles (195.9km)MountainTadej Pogacar
4July 7Carcassonne to Foix (182km)HillyMads Pedersen
5July 8Lannemezan to Pau (158km)FlatOlav Kooij
6July 9Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km)MountainTadej Pogacar
7July 10Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km)FlatTim Merlier
8July 11Periguex to Bergerac (182km)FlatTim Merlier
9July 12Malemort to Ussel (185km)HillyMathieu van der Poel
10July 14Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km)MountainTadej Pogacar
11July 15Vichy to Nevers (161km)Flat
12July 16Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)Flat
13July 17Dole to Belfort (205km)Hilly
14July 18Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)Mountain
15July 19Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)Mountain
16July 21Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)Time trial
17July 22Chambery to Voiron (175km)Flat
18July 23Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)Mountain
 19July 24Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)Mountain
20July 25Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)Mountain
21July 26Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km)Flat
Scroll >>> table to view

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Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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