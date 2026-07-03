Tour de France 2026 predictions, tips and odds: More history beckons for Tadej Pogacar

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The 113th Tour de France begins in Barcelona on Saturday and, not for the first time in his career, cycling's dominant rider, Tadej Pogacar, is long odds-on to defend his crown.

Victory this year would see Pogacar move level with Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as five-time Tour winners and on the evidence of the spring, the world champion's insatiable appetite for victories shows no sign of abating.

Best bets for the 2026 Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar-Jonas Vingegaard straight forecast

6pts 8-13 bet365

Juan Ayuso to win young riders classification

2pts 7-2 general

Juan Ayuso top-three finish

1pt 7-1 general

Tour de France predictions

The brilliance of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise has got the French public dreaming of a party on the streets of Paris later this month – but a first home winner of the Tour de France in over four decades would be celebrated just as wildly.

Thibaut Pinot and Romain Bardet threatened to end a drought stretching back to Bernard Hinault's fifth and final yellow jersey success in 1985, but neither could turn podium finishes into a place on the top step. Julian Alaphilippe had a memorable run in yellow in 2019 but, predictably, the high mountains ended the gallant challenge of the one-day specialist.

Step forward Paul Seixas. The 19-year-old has burst on to the World Tour this season, building on the promise that carried him to the Tour de l'Avenir – often dubbed the 'Baby Tour de France' – title last August.

Despite his tender years, Seixas has already shown flashes of brilliance this season and perhaps will be the man to finally end France's wait for a Tour winner. The trouble is he is now in a peloton alongside probably the greatest to have ridden a bike.

It is hard to think of a more dominant sportsman or woman than Tadej Pogacar, who is taking aim at a record-equalling fifth yellow jersey this month, and, ominously, the Slovenian superstar reckons he is stronger and faster than last year, when he won the Tour by almost four and a half minutes from Jonas Vingegaard.

That Vingegaard was six minutes ahead of Florian Lipowitz in third shows just how superior cycling's big two are in three-week races.

Two-time Tour winner Vingegaard went on to win the Vuelta a Espana in September and completed the Grand Tour set with victory at the Giro d'Italia in May. He will become only the fourth man to hold all of cycling's three-week titles at the same time should he turn the tables on Pogacar.

Of course, he has beaten the world champion before in 2022, when team tactics helped the Dane crack the Slovene on the Col du Granon, and a year later when Pogacar entered the race under an injury cloud. But Pogacar is a more formidable beast these days and his performance at last month's Tour de Suisse was another reminder of his stranglehold over the sport.

Pogacar won the five-stage race by 6min 32sec, the biggest winning margin in 67 years, and he won three of the five stages for good measure. Indeed, Pogi has taken in 16 racedays this year and won 11 of them, including Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Neither Pogacar nor Vingegaard has finished lower than second at a Grand Tour since 2021 and for the sixth straight year the top two places look theirs for the taking, with Pogacar expected to join Anquetil, Hinault, Merckx and Indurain in the pantheon of Tour greats.

Paul Seixas and Isaac del Toro are among the favourites to win the white jersey for best young rider at the Tour de France Credit: Getty Images

Three-way fight for white a fascinating sub-plot

The young riders classification is rarely a highlight of the Tour but this year's contest is intriguing.

Seixas is the favourite at 5-4 but Pogacar's teammate Isaac del Toro and Spaniard Juan Ayuso are no bigger than 7-2, making it a three-way fight for the white jersey.

While the French favourite's talent is not in question, Seixas has never competed in a three-week race before and how he deals with the unique demands and scrutiny of being France's new great hope is unknown.

The credentials of Del Toro and Ayuso are much more certain.

Del Toro almost won the Giro d'Italia last year, but some bizarre team tactics saw him surrender the pink jersey to Simon Yates on the penultimate stage, while Ayuso has long been touted as a general classification contender in the biggest races.

Del Toro won last month's Tour Auvergne–Rhone-Alpes, a race Seixas did not finish after a crash on the penultimate stage, ahead of Ayuso, who was third, but it is hard to know how much work he will have to do for Pogacar in the mountains in the final week.

Ayuso has no such concerns after leaving UAE Team Emirates under a cloud last year and will have the majority of his new team, Lidl-Trek, doing the hard work for him.

The 23-year-old beat Seixas at the Tour of the Algarve and was leading Paris-Nice before a heavy crash on a rain-soaked stage four ended his chances.

He went off favourite for the Giro last year and may be slightly overlooked by bookmakers. With Remco Evenepoel yet to show his true hand this season, the third step on the podium may go to the best young rider this year.

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Sign up to Paddy Power to bet on the 2026 Tour de France. Here are the latest yellow jersey odds:

Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide



Date Route (distance) Type Stage 1 July 4 Barcelona (19.7km) Team time trial Stage 2 July 5 Tarragona to Barcelona (178km) Hilly Stage 3 July 6 Granollers to Les Angles (196km) Mountain Stage 4 July 7 Carcassonne to Foix (182km) Hilly Stage 5 July 8 Lannemezan to Pau (158km) Flat Stage 6 July 9 Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km) Mountain Stage 7 July 10 Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km) Flat Stage 8 July 11 Periguex to Bergerac (182km) Flat Stage 9 July 12 Malemort to Ussel (185km) Hilly Stage 10 July 14 Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km) Mountain Stage 11 July 15 Vichy to Nevers (161km) Flat Stage 12 July 16 Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)

Flat Stage 13 July 17 Dole to Belfort (205km) Hilly Stage 14 July 18 Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)

Mountain Stage 15 July 19 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)

Mountain

Stage 16 July 21 Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)

Individual time trial Stage 17 July 22 Cambery to Voiron (175km) Flat Stage 18 July 23 Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)

Mountain

Stage 19 July 24 Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)

Mountain

Stage 20 July 25 Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)

Mountain

Stage 21 July 26 Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km) Flat Scroll >>> table to view

Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4 in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is the odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.