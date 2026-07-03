Tour de France 2026 stage one predictions, tips and odds: First yellow jersey on the line in Barcelona

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On July 4 next year the riders of the 2027 Tour de France will set off from Edinburgh for three stages taking in Scotland, the Lake District and Wales.

The 113th edition of cycling's greatest race begins a little closer to home in Barcelona with a team time trial around some of the Catalan capital's most iconic landmarks.

Where to watch the Tour de France

You can watch every stage of the 2026 Tour de France live on TNT Sports, from Saturday, July 4.

Stage one start time, route and TV details

Date Saturday, July 4

Starts 4pm BST

Route Barcelona-Barcelona (19.6km)

Stage type Team time trial

Best bet for stage one

UAE Team Emirates

2pts 100-30 bet365

Stage One predictions

The first yellow jersey of this year's Tour de France will be handed out in front of Barcelona's famous Olympic Stadium atop Montjuic, the city's favourite viewing point.

Stage one marks the return of the often lamented team time trial, although there is a significant difference from its last appearance at the Tour in 2019.

Each team's time will be taken on the first rider to pass the finish line rather than the fourth while every rider will be given their own time on general classification based on when they cross the line, so we should get the first glimpses of what sort of shape the contenders for the yellow jersey are in on the drag to the finish line.

The newly rebranded Netcompany Ineos are odds-on to provide the first leader of the race. And with former world time trial champions Filippo Ganna and Tobias Foss as well as 2023 European champion Josh Tarling in their ranks, that is understandable.

But Tadej Pogacar's UAE Team Emirates and Jonas Vingegaard's Visma Lease a Bike are equally strong and, crucially, have a leader who can seal the deal on the final climb.

As the more explosive of the pair, Pogacar is better suited to the 800m drag at seven per cent, and the Slovene is backed up by younger teammate Isaac del Toro, who will want to gain some early ground in the young riders classification.

It gives UAE, whose team also features four current or former national time-trial champions, a couple of arrows to fire and Pogacar has never been afraid to take ownership of the yellow jersey,no matter how early it is in the race.

Stage one profile

Credit: ASO

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest odds for stage one of the 2026 Tour de France, which takes place in Barcelona on Saturday, July 4.

Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change

Tour de France 2026 stage-by-stage guide



Date Route (distance) Type Stage 1 July 4 Barcelona (19.6km) Team time trial Stage 2 July 5 Tarragona to Barcelona (178km) Hilly Stage 3 July 6 Granollers to Les Angles (196km) Mountain Stage 4 July 7 Carcassonne to Foix (182km) Hilly Stage 5 July 8 Lannemezan to Pau (158km) Flat Stage 6 July 9 Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre (186km) Mountain Stage 7 July 10 Hagetmau to Bordeaux (175km) Flat Stage 8 July 11 Periguex to Bergerac (182km) Flat Stage 9 July 12 Malemort to Ussel (185km) Hilly Stage 10 July 14 Aurillac to Le Lioran (167km) Mountain Stage 11 July 15 Vichy to Nevers (161km) Flat Stage 12 July 16 Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saone (181km)

Flat Stage 13 July 17 Dole to Belfort (205km) Hilly Stage 14 July 18 Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering (155km)

Mountain Stage 15 July 19 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison (184km)

Mountain

Stage 16 July 21 Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains (26km)

Individual time trial Stage 17 July 22 Chambery to Voiron (175km) Flat Stage 18 July 23 Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette (185km)

Mountain

Stage 19 July 24 Gap to Alpe d'Huez (128km)

Mountain

Stage 20 July 25 Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez (171km)

Mountain

Stage 21 July 26 Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees (130km) Flat Scroll >>> table to view

Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is the odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is expected to be his nearest challenger at 100-30.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and will join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a record-equalling five-time winner if he claims another yellow jersey.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the Maillot Jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen as the colour for the leader's jersey because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

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