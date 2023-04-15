Amstel Gold Race predictions and cycling betting tips: Pogacar primed for winning return
Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday
Where to watch Amstel Gold Race
Starts 9am. Eurosport & Discovery+ from 1.45pm Sunday
Best bet
Tadej Pogacar
2pts 11-10 bet365
Neilson Powless
1pt each-way 22-1 bet365
Amstel Gold Race predictions
Sunday's Amstel Gold, which kicks off the Ardennes Classics, is defined by short and punchy climbs and looks the perfect parcours for Tadej Pogacar.
The twisting 253.6km route features 33 ascents and with the forecast for a largely sunny and mild day, it promises to be a thrilling race.
After winning the Tour of Flanders but missing Paris-Roubaix, Pogacar is back and plotting for next Sunday’s Liege-Bastogne-Liege.
Wednesday’s La Fleche Wallonne is another potential target, and he could become the first man since Philippe Gilbert in 2011 to complete a hat-trick.
Beating Jonas Vingegaard at Paris-Nice has only fuelled Pogacar’s confidence and even at the prices, it feels foolish to look past the super Slovene.
Tom Pidcock was second in the Amstel Gold in 2021 and should also contend but there could be more value in backing EF Education-EasyPost’s Neilson Powless, who was fifth in Flanders and is the type of leggy climber who can compete all day on this route
