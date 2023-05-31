Yorkshire v Lancashire predictions and cricket betting tips: Wood key to Roses scrap

Where to watch Yorkshire v Lancashire

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 7pm Thursday

Best bet

Luke Wood top Lancashire wicket-taker

1pt 3-1 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Yorkshire v Lancashire predictions

Yorkshire claimed their first win of the T20 Blast North Group campaign at the fourth attempt on Tuesday, beating Nottinghamshire by eight runs, but they could be brought back down to earth by in-form Roses rivals Lancashire.

The win over Notts, powered by an unbeaten 95 from England's Dawid Malan, was Yorkshire's first in any format since August 2022 and they face a Lancashire side determined to make up for last year's one-run defeat to Hampshire in the Blast final.

Lancashire's 2023 record is a mirror image of Yorkshire's, with three straight wins followed by a defeat last time out at Edgbaston, where they were skittled for 98 by Birmingham Bears' spinners.

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler is available to bolster a Lancashire batting unit containing international teammates Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone as well as New Zealanders Daryl Mitchell and Colin de Grandhomme.

And Lancashire left-armer Luke Wood should be backed to continue his fine run in the Blast, having taken 3-31, 3-11 and 2-29 in his side's three victories.

