West Indies Women v England Women predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 1pm Saturday

Best bet

Alice Capsey top England runscorer

2pts 4-1 BoyleSports

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

West Indies Women v England Women preview

England and the West Indies are the only teams other than Australia to have won the Women's T20 World Cup but bookmakers expect a one-sided contest when the former champions meet in the Group B opener in Paarl.

The Windies, 12-1 to upset the 2009 T20 world champions, have struggled since their 2016 triumph in Kolkata and, after the shock retirement of star all-rounder Deandra Dottin last July, they were hammered 5-0 by England in December's Twenty20 series in the Caribbean.

England skittled their hosts for just 43 in the final game of that series and their bowling attack looks in good order for the World Cup, having restricted a talented New Zealand side to 114-9 in Wednesday's warm-up win.

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who is top of the ICC's T20 bowling rankings, took 3-19 and 18-year-old all-rounder Alice Capsey helped England make a flying start to the run-chase, cracking 28 from just 13 balls.

Capsey, recently recovered from a broken collarbone, is one of the most exciting prospects in world cricket. She top-scored for England in each of their three group games at last summer's Commonwealth Games T20 tournament in Birmingham and also struck 61 off 33 in Monday's warm-up win over tournament hosts South Africa.

In Saturday's second game Australia, bidding for a sixth title in eight T20 World Cups, are 1-6 to beat New Zealand, who are rated as their main rivals to top Group A.

Follow us on Twitter