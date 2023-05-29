Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cricket tips

Tuesday's T20 Blast predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Tuesday's matches in the T20 Blast North and South Groups

Somerset openers Will Smeed and Tom Banton can shine in the T20 Blast
Somerset openers Will Smeed and Tom Banton can shine in the T20 BlastCredit: Harry Trump

When to bet on Tuesday's T20 Blast matches

From 6pm Tuesday

Best bet

Somerset to have higher opening partnership v Kent 
6.30pm Tuesday
3pts 4-5 bet365

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Tuesday's T20 Blast predictions

Somerset have made a blistering start to their T20 Blast South Group campaign and they are favourites to record a fourth win out of four against Kent at Canterbury.

Kent's bowlers were left reeling after Surrey's Australian all-rounder Sean Abbott blazed a 34-ball century against them in Friday's defeat at The Oval and there could be more punishment for the Spitfires when Somerset come to town.

The visitors are worth backing to post a higher opening partnership after the resurgent Tom Banton and white-ball ace Will Smeed put on 69 in just 5.3 overs against Glamorgan on Sunday.

Banton has made 40, 32 and 54 in his first three Blast innings this season and Somerset's new-ball bowlers Craig Overton and Matt Henry, a former Kent favourite, also pose a huge threat.

They dismissed top-class Hampshire openers Ben McDermott and James Vince for three and one in their season opener and Somerset have had a higher first-wicket stand than their opponents in each of their first three matches. 

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 29 May 2023Last updated 15:29, 29 May 2023
icon
more inCricket tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inCricket tips