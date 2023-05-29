Tuesday's T20 Blast predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Tuesday's matches in the T20 Blast North and South Groups
When to bet on Tuesday's T20 Blast matches
From 6pm Tuesday
Best bet
Somerset to have higher opening partnership v Kent
6.30pm Tuesday
3pts 4-5 bet365
Tuesday's T20 Blast predictions
Somerset have made a blistering start to their T20 Blast South Group campaign and they are favourites to record a fourth win out of four against Kent at Canterbury.
Kent's bowlers were left reeling after Surrey's Australian all-rounder Sean Abbott blazed a 34-ball century against them in Friday's defeat at The Oval and there could be more punishment for the Spitfires when Somerset come to town.
The visitors are worth backing to post a higher opening partnership after the resurgent Tom Banton and white-ball ace Will Smeed put on 69 in just 5.3 overs against Glamorgan on Sunday.
Banton has made 40, 32 and 54 in his first three Blast innings this season and Somerset's new-ball bowlers Craig Overton and Matt Henry, a former Kent favourite, also pose a huge threat.
They dismissed top-class Hampshire openers Ben McDermott and James Vince for three and one in their season opener and Somerset have had a higher first-wicket stand than their opponents in each of their first three matches.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport