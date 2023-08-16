Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals

Women's match

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 3pm Thursday

Men's match

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6.30pm Thursday

Best bets

Trent Rockets Women to have higher opening partnership v Manchester Originals

2pts Evs general

Joe Root top Trent Rockets Men runscorer v Manchester Originals

1pt 4-1 general

Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals predictions

Trent Rockets Men have won all three of their meetings with Manchester Originals in The Hundred, including a two-wicket victory in last season's final, and they are slight favourites to beat the Originals at Trent Bridge.

The Rockets have been involved in a host of tight finishes this season, suffering two-run and three-run defeats and recording victories by margins of four and six runs.

Openers Alex Hales and Dawid Malan have struggled this season so Joe Root, carded to bat at number three, looks a good bet to top-score for the holders.

Root has not played T20 cricket for England since 2019 but remains a classy, inventive short-format player. He made an unbeaten 72 off just 35 balls against London Spirit last weekend when the next-highest score in the Rockets' innings was 33.

Welsh Fire batter Tammy Beaumont slammed 118, the first century in the history of the women's competition, against Trent Rockets Women on Monday but the Rockets openers put on 78 in just 44 balls in a losing cause.

They can outscore their Mancunian counterparts, who have had stands of nought, one and 11 in three completed games, with Emma Lamb bagging two golden ducks before Laura Wolvaardt was run out for five against Northern Superchargers on Sunday.

