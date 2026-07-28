The Hundred: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets & MI London vs London Spirit predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets dates, start time & TV info

Date Wednesday, July 29

Starts Women's match 11.30am; men's match 3pm

Competition The Hundred

Venue Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

TV Sky Sports Cricket

MI London vs London Spirit dates, start time & TV info

Date Wednesday, July 29

Starts Women's match 3pm; men's match 6.30pm

Competition The Hundred

Venue The Oval, London

TV Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix

The Hundred betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Sophie Devine to hit most sixes for Welsh Fire Women

Sky Sports Cricket, 11.30am

3pts 5-2 bet365

MI London Men to have higher opening partnership

Sky Sports Cricket, 6.30pm

2pts 4-5 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

The Hundred predictions

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets

Welsh Fire Women beat MI London by 60 runs in Cardiff on Saturday, when New Zealand veteran Sophie Devine cracked four sixes in her crucial innings of 52.

Devine should be backed for more batting pyrotechnics when Trent Rockets visit Sophia Gardens in The Hundred.

She has been in fearsome T20 form this year, hitting six sixes in three games against South Africa in March and 13 in four innings against T20 World Cup runners-up England.

The Fire Men are chasing a third win in three games under new captain Phil Salt, having held their nerve in tight finishes against Southern Brave and MI London.

However, last season's beaten finalists Trent Rockets dug deep to see off London Spirit on Sunday and another close contest is expected in Cardiff.

MI London vs London Spirit

MI London Men started their pursuit of a fourth straight title with a convincing home victory over Sunrisers Leeds before a surprise defeat to Welsh Fire and a tense three-wicket win over Southern Brave.

Sam Curran's side are favourites to beat London Spirit, who have lost eight of their nine derbies in The Hundred.

Opener Jonny Bairstow marked his Spirit debut with a duck on Sunday and MI London's top two Will Jacks and James Vince should be backed to post a higher first-wicket stand.

Vince made 66 against the Fire on Saturday and Jacks top-scored with 54 against the Brave on Monday. The Surrey star's five home innings against London Spirit include knocks of 44, 68 and 45.

MI London Women have lost their first three games of the season and are 4-5 to break their duck against the Spirit.

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches at Sophia Gardens:

Match winner Odds Welsh Fire Men Evs Trent Rockets Men 4-5

Match winner Odds Welsh Fire Women Evs Trent Rockets Women 4-5

Odds correct at time of publication

MI London vs London Spirit odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches at The Oval:

Match winner Odds MI London Men 4-6 London Spirit Men 6-5

Match winner Odds MI London Women 8-11 London Spirit Women 11-10

Odds correct at time of publication

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