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The Hundred: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets & MI London vs London Spirit predictions, odds and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for today's matches in The Hundred – Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets & MI London vs London Spirit
Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets dates, start time & TV info
Date Wednesday, July 29
Starts Women's match 11.30am; men's match 3pm
Competition The Hundred
Venue Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
TV Sky Sports Cricket
MI London vs London Spirit dates, start time & TV info
Date Wednesday, July 29
Starts Women's match 3pm; men's match 6.30pm
Competition The Hundred
Venue The Oval, London
TV Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix
The Hundred betting tips & predictions
Best bets
Sophie Devine to hit most sixes for Welsh Fire Women
Sky Sports Cricket, 11.30am
3pts 5-2 bet365
MI London Men to have higher opening partnership
Sky Sports Cricket, 6.30pm
2pts 4-5 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power
The Hundred predictions
Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets
Welsh Fire Women beat MI London by 60 runs in Cardiff on Saturday, when New Zealand veteran Sophie Devine cracked four sixes in her crucial innings of 52.
Devine should be backed for more batting pyrotechnics when Trent Rockets visit Sophia Gardens in The Hundred.
She has been in fearsome T20 form this year, hitting six sixes in three games against South Africa in March and 13 in four innings against T20 World Cup runners-up England.
The Fire Men are chasing a third win in three games under new captain Phil Salt, having held their nerve in tight finishes against Southern Brave and MI London.
However, last season's beaten finalists Trent Rockets dug deep to see off London Spirit on Sunday and another close contest is expected in Cardiff.
MI London vs London Spirit
MI London Men started their pursuit of a fourth straight title with a convincing home victory over Sunrisers Leeds before a surprise defeat to Welsh Fire and a tense three-wicket win over Southern Brave.
Sam Curran's side are favourites to beat London Spirit, who have lost eight of their nine derbies in The Hundred.
Opener Jonny Bairstow marked his Spirit debut with a duck on Sunday and MI London's top two Will Jacks and James Vince should be backed to post a higher first-wicket stand.
Vince made 66 against the Fire on Saturday and Jacks top-scored with 54 against the Brave on Monday. The Surrey star's five home innings against London Spirit include knocks of 44, 68 and 45.
MI London Women have lost their first three games of the season and are 4-5 to break their duck against the Spirit.
Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches at Sophia Gardens:
|Match winner
|Odds
|Welsh Fire Men
|Evs
|Trent Rockets Men
|4-5
|Match winner
|Odds
|Welsh Fire Women
|Evs
|Trent Rockets Women
|4-5
Odds correct at time of publication
MI London vs London Spirit odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches at The Oval:
|Match winner
|Odds
|MI London Men
|4-6
|London Spirit Men
|6-5
|Match winner
|Odds
|MI London Women
|8-11
|London Spirit Women
|11-10
Odds correct at time of publication
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Published on inCricket
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