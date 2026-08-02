Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave: The Hundred predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave dates, start time & TV info

Date Monday, August 3

Competition The Hundred

Starts Women's match 3pm; men's match 6.30pm

Venue Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

TV Sky Sports Cricket

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Welsh Fire Men to have highest opening partnership

Sky Sports Cricket, 6.30pm

2pts 4-5 bet365

Sophie Devine to hit most sixes in Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm

2pts 15-4 bet365

Welsh Fire Men vs Southern Brave Men predictions

Phil Salt's career as Welsh Fire captain began with a victory over Southern Brave at the Rose Bowl and his men are aiming to complete the double in Cardiff on Monday.

Salt's unbeaten 47 steered the Fire to a target of 136 on a tricky batting pitch after Brave openers Jamie Smith and Ben McKinney were dismissed for three and four.

The Brave have had opening stands of five, 67, five, seven and two this season and could struggle against a Fire pace attack of Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Woakes and Sam Cook.

The Fire have won three of their first four matches while the Brave lost their first three before last week's wins over Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirit.

But the visitors may struggle to make early breakthroughs against the Fire, whose openers Salt (46) and Joe Root (58 not out) led them to a seven-wicket win over the Phoenix on Saturday.

Root was promoted to open due to an injury to Matt Short but the Australian's return would not weaken the Welsh top order.

No Brave batsman has reached 50 in five matches in The Hundred this summer and they face another tough challenge against the Fire.

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women predictions

Southern Brave Women made it five wins out of five on Saturday, easing to a five-wicket victory over London Spirit thanks to a fine all-round performance from captain Sophie Molineux.

But the Spirit's Nadine de Klerk hit three of the four sixes in the match at Lord's and Welsh Fire's Sophie Devine should showcase her power against the league leaders on Monday.

The New Zealander has struck nine maximums in four innings in The Hundred – six more than any of her Fire teammates and five more than the Brave's entire batting unit managed in their first five games.

Devine is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball in the women's game, hitting three of the four sixes in New Zealand's final T20 World Cup match against England at The Oval this summer.

She was the top six-hitter in the Fire's first two home matches at Sophia Gardens, clearing the ropes six times against MI London and Trent Rockets, and poses a major threat to the Brave bowlers.

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Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches:

Match winner Odds Welsh Fire Men 4-5 Southern Brave Men Evs

Match winner Odds Welsh Fire Women 13-10 Southern Brave Women 8-13

Odds correct at time of publication

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James Milton: Fifa's wild World Cup scheme widens chasm between fans and administrators

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