The Hundred: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit & Birmingham Phoenix vs MI London predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Welsh Fire vs London Spirit dates, start time & TV info

Date Wednesday, August 12

Starts Women's match 11.30am; men's match 3pm

Competition The Hundred

Venue Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

TV Sky Sports Cricket

Birmingham Phoenix vs MI London dates, start time & TV info

Date Wednesday, August 12

Starts Women's match 3pm; men's match 6.30pm

Competition The Hundred

Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham

TV Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix

The Hundred betting tips & predictions

Best bets

London Spirit Men to hit most sixes vs Welsh Fire Men

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm

3pts 20-21 bet365

Emma Lamb to be top Birmingham Phoenix Women runscorer vs MI London Women

Sky Sports Mix, 3pm

2pts 6-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

The Hundred predictions

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit

Welsh Fire Men won four of their first five matches in The Hundred this season but thumping defeats to Manchester Super Giants and Sunrisers Leeds have dented their hopes of making the playoffs.

The Fire's lack of power hitters was exposed in those losses and it could be a similar story against London Spirit in their final league fixture.

Jos Buttler clouted six sixes as the Super Giants chased down 156 for the loss of only one wicket against the Fire last week.

And the Sunrisers struck 13 maximums to Welsh Fire's four in Sunday's 71-run demolition at Headingley.

Fire seamer Sam Cook recorded the worst figures in The Hundred history against Leeds – 0-60 from 20 balls – although conditions in Cardiff should be more helpful for bowlers.

The Spirit have had a disappointing campaign after their significant squad overhaul.

However, captain Liam Livingstone and South Africa star Dewald Brevis hit seven sixes between them in Sunday's win over Birmingham Phoenix.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Jonny Bairstow, David Willey and Jamie Overton are also powerful ball-strikers who should help the Spirit hit more maximums than their hosts.

Welsh Fire Women are narrow favourites to beat London Spirit Women but neither team can finish in the top three.

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Birmingham Phoenix vs MI London

Avoiding the wooden spoon is the prize when Birmingham Phoenix Women face MI London Women in the final match of the league season at Edgbaston.

The Phoenix were bowled out for 64 in their opening defeat to Trent Rockets and batting collapses have undermined them throughout the campaign.

The introduction of Emma Lamb bolstered Birmingham's middle order as she has scored 45, 47 and 36 in their last three matches.

Lamb reached 20 in six of her last seven white-ball innings for Lancashire before The Hundred and looks a big price to top-score for the fourth game in a row.

MI London Men won The Hundred in each of the past three seasons but they face a battle to make this summer's playoffs.

They started the final round of fixtures level on points with the Super Giants and the Fire and, playing last, have the advantage of knowing exactly what is required to make the top three.

Bookmakers are taking no chances with the defending champions as hosts Birmingham Phoenix are as big as 7-4 for victory.

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for Wednesday's matches at Sophia Gardens:

Match winner Odds Welsh Fire Men 8-11 London Spirit Men 11-10

Match winner Odds Welsh Fire Women 4-5 London Spirit Women Evs

Odds correct at time of publication

Birmingham Phoenix vs MI London odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for Wednesday's matches at Edgbaston:

Match winner Odds Birmingham Phoenix Men 7-4 MI London Men 4-9

Match winner Odds Birmingham Phoenix Women Evs MI London Women 4-5

Odds correct at time of publication

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