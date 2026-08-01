The Hundred: Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds & MI London vs Manchester Super Giants predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds dates, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, August 2

Starts Women's match 11am; men's match 2.30pm

Competition The Hundred

Venue Trent Bridge, Nottingham

TV Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

MI London vs Manchester Super Giants dates, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, August 2

Starts Women's match 2.30pm; men's match 6pm

Competition The Hundred

Venue The Oval, London

TV BBC Two, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

The Hundred betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Both teams to make 150+ runs in Trent Rockets Men vs Sunrisers Leeds Men

Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm

1pt 13-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Sam Curran to be player of the match in MI London Men vs Manchester Super Giants Men

BBC Two, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, 6pm

1pt 12-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

The Hundred predictions

Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds

Two of the early pacesetters in this year’s edition of the Hundred face off as Trent Rockets host Sunrisers Leeds in Sunday's early game.

The Rockets have won three of their opening four games, while Sunrisers have won two of their three matches. One thing both teams have in common is an array of batting talent. Prior to yesterday’s matches, four of the seven top scorers in this year’s competition played for these sides.

Ben Duckett, Finn Allen and Tom Banton have been in scintillating form in the Rockets' top order, while Mitch Marsh has starred for a Sunrisers batting order which also features Harry Brook, Zak Crawley and Ryan Rickelton.

Trent Bridge has been a more batter-friendly surface this summer, with England posting 201 in their T20 against India last month.

The opening game at this ground in the Hundred saw the hosts chase London Spirit’s total of 160 with two balls to spare. And considering the talent on display at the crease, both teams reaching 150 in this game looks well within reach.

In the women’s game which starts the day, Trent Rockets are favourites to get the better of a Sunrisers Leeds side who have lost two of their three matches.

MI London vs Manchester Super Giants

In the later game between MI London and Manchester Super Giants, it could be worth taking a chance on Sam Curran to be named player of the match.

The all-rounder scored 60 not out and took two wickets in his side's first game, and chipped in with 30 as well as two more wickets against Southern Brave.

He was rested with muscle tightness for his team’s last game, but MI London will be keen to get their captain back in action and he could return with a bang against a Super Giants team reeling after back-to-back defeats.

In the women’s game, winless MI London look to turn things around against a Super Giants side who have won two of four matches.

Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's matches at Trent Bridge:

Match winner Odds Trent Rockets Men 4-5 Sunrisers Leeds Men Evs

Match winner Odds Trent Rockets Women 4-5 Sunrisers Leeds Women Evs

Odds correct at time of publication

MI London vs Manchester Super Giants odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's matches at The Oval:

Match winner Odds MI London Men 8-11 Manchester Super Giants Men 11-10

Match winner Odds MI London Women Evs Manchester Super Giants Women 4-5

Odds correct at time of publication

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