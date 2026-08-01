- More
The Hundred: Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds & MI London vs Manchester Super Giants predictions, odds and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Sunday's matches in The Hundred – Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds & MI London vs Manchester Super Giants
Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds dates, start time & TV info
Date Sunday, August 2
Starts Women's match 11am; men's match 2.30pm
Competition The Hundred
Venue Trent Bridge, Nottingham
TV Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event
MI London vs Manchester Super Giants dates, start time & TV info
Date Sunday, August 2
Starts Women's match 2.30pm; men's match 6pm
Competition The Hundred
Venue The Oval, London
TV BBC Two, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event
The Hundred betting tips & predictions
Best bets
Both teams to make 150+ runs in Trent Rockets Men vs Sunrisers Leeds Men
Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm
1pt 13-8 Betfair, Paddy Power
Sam Curran to be player of the match in MI London Men vs Manchester Super Giants Men
BBC Two, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, 6pm
1pt 12-1 Betfair, Paddy Power
The Hundred predictions
Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds
Two of the early pacesetters in this year’s edition of the Hundred face off as Trent Rockets host Sunrisers Leeds in Sunday's early game.
The Rockets have won three of their opening four games, while Sunrisers have won two of their three matches. One thing both teams have in common is an array of batting talent. Prior to yesterday’s matches, four of the seven top scorers in this year’s competition played for these sides.
Ben Duckett, Finn Allen and Tom Banton have been in scintillating form in the Rockets' top order, while Mitch Marsh has starred for a Sunrisers batting order which also features Harry Brook, Zak Crawley and Ryan Rickelton.
Trent Bridge has been a more batter-friendly surface this summer, with England posting 201 in their T20 against India last month.
The opening game at this ground in the Hundred saw the hosts chase London Spirit’s total of 160 with two balls to spare. And considering the talent on display at the crease, both teams reaching 150 in this game looks well within reach.
In the women’s game which starts the day, Trent Rockets are favourites to get the better of a Sunrisers Leeds side who have lost two of their three matches.
MI London vs Manchester Super Giants
In the later game between MI London and Manchester Super Giants, it could be worth taking a chance on Sam Curran to be named player of the match.
The all-rounder scored 60 not out and took two wickets in his side's first game, and chipped in with 30 as well as two more wickets against Southern Brave.
He was rested with muscle tightness for his team’s last game, but MI London will be keen to get their captain back in action and he could return with a bang against a Super Giants team reeling after back-to-back defeats.
In the women’s game, winless MI London look to turn things around against a Super Giants side who have won two of four matches.
Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's matches at Trent Bridge:
|Match winner
|Odds
|Trent Rockets Men
|4-5
|Sunrisers Leeds Men
|Evs
|Match winner
|Odds
|Trent Rockets Women
|4-5
|Sunrisers Leeds Women
|Evs
Odds correct at time of publication
MI London vs Manchester Super Giants odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's matches at The Oval:
|Match winner
|Odds
|MI London Men
|8-11
|Manchester Super Giants Men
|11-10
|Match winner
|Odds
|MI London Women
|Evs
|Manchester Super Giants Women
|4-5
Odds correct at time of publication
Do not miss The Big Kick-Off – your best bet for the new football season with unrivalled opinion from Racing Post Sport's team of experts.
Click here to find out more, pick up your copy free with the Racing Post on Monday, August 10 or pre-order here.
Read more from Racing Post Sport:
Hibernian vs Motherwell predictions, 13-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds
St Johnstone vs Kilmarnock predictions, 11-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds
Football accumulator tips for Sunday August 2: Back our acca at 6-1
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inCricket
Last updated