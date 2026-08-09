The Hundred: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave dates, start time & TV info

Date Monday, August 10

Starts Women's match 3pm; men's match 6.30pm

Competition The Hundred

Venue Trent Bridge, Nottingham

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Cricket

The Hundred betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Aneurin Donald top Trent Rockets Men runscorer

1pt 9-2 BoyleSports

Nat Sciver-Brunt top Trent Rockets Women runscorer

2pts 5-2 general

Monday's Hundred predictions

Trent Rockets Men vs Southern Brave Men

Trent Rockets are already assured of their place in the knockout stage and the 2022 Hundred champions should go into the final with confidence by claiming victory over Southern Brave.

The Rockets have not looked back since suffering defeat in their opening assignment against Birmingham Phoenix, making it six wins on the spin with Saturday’s six-wicket success over MI London at The Oval to take control at the summit.

Southern Brave, winners of the inaugural competition in 2021, have lost five of their seven matches and a world-class bowling attack has been let down by inconsistency with the bat.

Marcus Stoinis has been the shining light for the Brave and it is hard to see beyond a home win for the Rockets, who have shown themselves to have one of the strongest batting line-ups in the competition.

Openers Ben Duckett and Finn Allen have both played crucial roles while a 78-run partnership from Tim David and Mitch Santner carried them home against MI London.

However, there is plenty to suggest that it could be Aneurin Donald’s turn to inflict the damage against Southern Brave.

Donald has been integrated into the squad only for Trent’s last three wins and, coming in at three, he has contributed with totals of 40, 17 and 23.

Those knocks have come from a total of just 35 deliveries and he has hit 14 boundaries, showing that if you don’t take his wicket early then he can wreak havoc.

In this season’s T20 for Derbyshire, Donald scored 489 in 12 matches at an average of 40.75 with a highest score of 91 in his final outing.

Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women

Just like the men, Trent Rockets Women have their eyes set on a place in the final and they go into this top-of-the-table clash with Southern Brave on a run of five consecutive victories.

Southern Brave won their first five matches but back-to-back defeats to Welsh Fire and Manchester Super Giants have put the pressure on and a much inferior net run rate means a place in the eliminator looks the most likely scenario.

Trent’s openers Beth Mooney and Sophia Dunkley have found form at the perfect time and they have been boosted significantly by the return of England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who scored 67 from 36 deliveries to lead them to a nine-wicket victory over MI London on Saturday.

Sciver-Brunt has featured in only the Rockets’ last four games and her other three contributions have been 37 not out, 33 and 24, suggesting that she is operating at the peak of her powers.

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for Monday's matches at Trent Bridge:

Match winner Odds Trent Rockets Men 4-7 Southern Brave Men 11-8

Match winner Odds Trent Rockets Women 4-6 Southern Brave Women 6-5

Odds correct at time of publication

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