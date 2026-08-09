The Hundred: Sunrisers Leeds vs Welsh Fire & London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Sunrisers Leeds vs Welsh Fire dates, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, August 9

Starts Women's match 11am; men's match 2.30pm

Competition The Hundred

Venue Headingley, Leeds

TV Sky Sports Cricket

London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix dates, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, August 9

Starts Women's match 2.30pm; men's match 6pm

Competition The Hundred

Venue Lord's, London

TV BBC Two & Sky Sports Cricket

The Hundred betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Ryan Rickelton top Sunrisers Leeds runscorer vs Welsh Fire

1pt 3-1 bet365

London Spirit to beat Birmingham Phoenix

2pts 8-11 bet365

The Hundred predictions

Sunrisers Leeds vs Welsh Fire

A huge game is coming up at Headingley on Sunday with Sunrisers Leeds and Welsh Fire level on 16 points and a victory would be a massive step to at least a top-three finish.

Headingley has been a haven for batters this summer. The lowest total posted there is 181-3, a target easily chased down by the Sunrisers in an eight-wicket win, while records were broken in the last match at the ground as Leeds piled on 241-2 and London Spirit made 204-6 in reply.

Welsh Fire go into this game following a nine-wicket defeat in Manchester while Leeds's opening pair look set to wreak more havoc and Ryan Rickelton looks worth supporting to lead the way.

Mitch Marsh has been ultra-consistent and held a comfortable lead in the runscoring charts after six games with 324, but Rickelton ranked fourth and has top-scored in each of the last two matches for Sunrisers, having smashed 94 not out (at Headingley) and 65 in Birmingham.

There is plenty at stake in the women's game earlier in the day too with the two sides level on 12 points, six behind Manchester Super Giants in third. Defending champions Leeds are 4-6 favourites to keep their top-three hopes alive, with the Fire 6-5.

London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix

A playoff place is already out of reach for London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix after a dismal opening six games.

Birmingham smashed 214-4 in their opener but batting has been a problem since, particularly on the road as they have made just 100, 119-9 and 111-6.

With an identical record, the Spirit have not fared that much better but there is enough firepower in the line-up to register a win.

The Spirit passed 200 in a losing cause in Leeds while they made 160-5 last time out against MI London at Lord's and Birmingham are not in the same class.

In the women's game, it is a battle to avoid finishing bottom and the hosts are 8-11 favourites to secure victory.

Sunrisers Leeds vs Welsh Fire odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's matches at Headingley:

Match winner Odds Sunrisers Leeds Men 8-13 Welsh Fire Men 13-10

Match winner Odds Sunrisers Leeds Women 4-6 Welsh Fire Women 6-5

Odds correct at time of publication

London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's matches at Lord's:

Match winner Odds London Spirit Men 8-11 Birmingham Phoenix Men 11-10

Match winner Odds London Spirit Women 8-11 Birmingham Phoenix Women 11-10

Odds correct at time of publication

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