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The Hundred: Sunrisers Leeds vs Southern Brave & Welsh Fire vs MI London predictions, odds and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for today's matches in The Hundred – Sunrisers Leeds vs Southern Brave & Welsh Fire vs MI London
Sunrisers Leeds vs Southern Brave dates, start time & TV info
Date Saturday, July 25
Starts Women's match 11am; men's match 2.30pm
Competition The Hundred Men & Women
Venue Headingley, Leeds
TV Sky Sports Cricket
Welsh Fire vs MI London dates, start time & TV info
Date Saturday, July 25
Starts Women's match 2.30pm; men's match 6.30pm
Competition The Hundred Men & Women
Venue Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
TV Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix
Sunrisers Leeds vs Southern Brave betting tips & predictions
Best bets
Sunrisers Leeds Men to hit most sixes
4pts Evs bet365
Phoebe Litchfield to be top Sunrisers Leeds Women runscorer
1pt 11-4 bet365
Welsh Fire vs MI London betting tips & predictions
Best bets
MI London Men
3pts 7-10 Hills
Hayley Matthews to be top MI London Women runscorer
2pts 3-1 Betfair, Paddy Power
The Hundred predictions
Sunrisers Leeds Men vs Southern Brave Men
Sunrisers Leeds lost their first game of The Hundred season despite hitting 11 sixes against defending champions MI London.
Leeds openers Mitchell Marsh and Ryan Rickelton, two of the best overseas batsmen in this year's IPL, each struck three maximums at The Oval.
It was six and out for number three Harry Brook, who whacked Rashid Khan over long-on before being caught off the next ball.
But England's Brook cracked 15 sixes in four T20 innings against India this month and the Sunrisers, whose number 11 Abrar Ahmed hit a maximum on Tuesday, should overpower Southern Brave in that department.
The Brave lost a tense, low-scoring opener against Welsh Fire on Wednesday, when their innings of 135-7 featured only two sixes.
Sunrisers Leeds Women vs Southern Brave Women
Sunrisers Leeds Women, then known as Northern Superchargers, beat Southern Brave in last season's final and their rivalry continues at Headingley.
Player of the tournament Phoebe Litchfield scored 26 off 13 balls to help her side chase 116 in the final and the Australia ace started the 2026 campaign well.
Fresh from a breezy 48 against England in the T20 World Cup final, Litchfield made a classy 43 as Leeds eased to victory at MI London on Tuesday.
She struck seven fours and one six in that 26-ball innings – MI London managed only ten fours and a six from their 100 deliveries – and she looks a good bet to top-score for the hosts.
Welsh Fire Men vs MI London Men
Welsh Fire captain Phil Salt scored a battling 47 in Wednesday's six-wicket win at Southern Brave but the Fire could be outclassed by MI London.
Sam Curran's men, chasing a fourth consecutive Hundred title, were impressive winners against the Sunrisers on Tuesday night.
They bowled out a dangerous Leeds side for 143 and recovered from 4-2 to seal a seven-wicket victory with 16 balls to spare.
MI London's top three of Will Jacks, James Vince and Jason Roy fell cheaply before captain Curran and Nicholas Pooran shared an unbroken stand of 93 from just 40 balls.
They won four and tied one of their five games against the Fire, who are unlikely to break their duck on Saturday.
Welsh Fire Women vs MI London Women
Welsh Fire Women slumped from 80-1 to 118-8 in Wednesday's eight-run loss to the Brave after MI London Women had suffered a similar batting collapse the previous day.
Having reached 72-1 from 54 balls against the Sunrisers, MI London limped to 107-8 on their way to a seven-wicket home defeat.
London opener Hayley Matthews started the month with ODI knocks of 159 not out and 100 for the West Indies against Ireland and she struck 33 off 22 balls against Leeds.
The Windies legend played for the Fire in the first five seasons of The Hundred and should enjoy her return to Sophia Gardens.
Matthews' main market rival, opening partner Danni Wyatt-Hodge, has a top score of only 18 from five Hundred appearances in Cardiff, where she was dismissed for three in last month's T20 World Cup warm-up against India.
Sunrisers Leeds vs Southern Brave odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches:
|Match winner
|Odds
|Sunrisers Leeds Men
|4-5
|Southern Brave Men
|Evs
|Match winner
|Odds
|Sunrisers Leeds Women
|10-11
|Southern Brave Women
|10-11
Odds correct at time of publication
Welsh Fire vs MI London odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches:
|Match winner
|Odds
|Welsh Fire Men
|6-5
|MI London Men
|4-6
|Match winner
|Odds
|Welsh Fire Women
|6-5
|MI London Women
|4-6
Odds correct at time of publication
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