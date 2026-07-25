The Hundred: Sunrisers Leeds vs Southern Brave & Welsh Fire vs MI London predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Sunrisers Leeds vs Southern Brave dates, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, July 25

Starts Women's match 11am; men's match 2.30pm

Competition The Hundred Men & Women

Venue Headingley, Leeds

TV Sky Sports Cricket

Welsh Fire vs MI London dates, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, July 25

Starts Women's match 2.30pm; men's match 6.30pm

Competition The Hundred Men & Women

Venue Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

TV Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix

Sunrisers Leeds vs Southern Brave betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Sunrisers Leeds Men to hit most sixes

4pts Evs bet365

Phoebe Litchfield to be top Sunrisers Leeds Women runscorer

1pt 11-4 bet365

Welsh Fire vs MI London betting tips & predictions

Best bets

MI London Men

3pts 7-10 Hills

Hayley Matthews to be top MI London Women runscorer

2pts 3-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

The Hundred predictions

Sunrisers Leeds Men vs Southern Brave Men

Sunrisers Leeds lost their first game of The Hundred season despite hitting 11 sixes against defending champions MI London.

Leeds openers Mitchell Marsh and Ryan Rickelton, two of the best overseas batsmen in this year's IPL, each struck three maximums at The Oval.

It was six and out for number three Harry Brook, who whacked Rashid Khan over long-on before being caught off the next ball.

But England's Brook cracked 15 sixes in four T20 innings against India this month and the Sunrisers, whose number 11 Abrar Ahmed hit a maximum on Tuesday, should overpower Southern Brave in that department.

The Brave lost a tense, low-scoring opener against Welsh Fire on Wednesday, when their innings of 135-7 featured only two sixes.

Sunrisers Leeds Women vs Southern Brave Women

Sunrisers Leeds Women, then known as Northern Superchargers, beat Southern Brave in last season's final and their rivalry continues at Headingley.

Player of the tournament Phoebe Litchfield scored 26 off 13 balls to help her side chase 116 in the final and the Australia ace started the 2026 campaign well.

Fresh from a breezy 48 against England in the T20 World Cup final, Litchfield made a classy 43 as Leeds eased to victory at MI London on Tuesday.

She struck seven fours and one six in that 26-ball innings – MI London managed only ten fours and a six from their 100 deliveries – and she looks a good bet to top-score for the hosts.

Welsh Fire Men vs MI London Men

Welsh Fire captain Phil Salt scored a battling 47 in Wednesday's six-wicket win at Southern Brave but the Fire could be outclassed by MI London.

Sam Curran's men, chasing a fourth consecutive Hundred title, were impressive winners against the Sunrisers on Tuesday night.

They bowled out a dangerous Leeds side for 143 and recovered from 4-2 to seal a seven-wicket victory with 16 balls to spare.

MI London's top three of Will Jacks, James Vince and Jason Roy fell cheaply before captain Curran and Nicholas Pooran shared an unbroken stand of 93 from just 40 balls.

They won four and tied one of their five games against the Fire, who are unlikely to break their duck on Saturday.

Welsh Fire Women vs MI London Women

Welsh Fire Women slumped from 80-1 to 118-8 in Wednesday's eight-run loss to the Brave after MI London Women had suffered a similar batting collapse the previous day.

Having reached 72-1 from 54 balls against the Sunrisers, MI London limped to 107-8 on their way to a seven-wicket home defeat.

London opener Hayley Matthews started the month with ODI knocks of 159 not out and 100 for the West Indies against Ireland and she struck 33 off 22 balls against Leeds.

The Windies legend played for the Fire in the first five seasons of The Hundred and should enjoy her return to Sophia Gardens.

Matthews' main market rival, opening partner Danni Wyatt-Hodge, has a top score of only 18 from five Hundred appearances in Cardiff, where she was dismissed for three in last month's T20 World Cup warm-up against India.

Sunrisers Leeds vs Southern Brave odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches:

Match winner Odds Sunrisers Leeds Men 4-5 Southern Brave Men Evs

Match winner Odds Sunrisers Leeds Women 10-11 Southern Brave Women 10-11

Odds correct at time of publication

Welsh Fire vs MI London odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches:

Match winner Odds Welsh Fire Men 6-5 MI London Men 4-6

Match winner Odds Welsh Fire Women 6-5 MI London Women 4-6

Odds correct at time of publication

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