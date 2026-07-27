Sunrisers Leeds vs Manchester Super Giants: The Hundred predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Sunrisers Leeds vs Manchester Super Giants dates, start time & TV info

Date Tuesday, July 28

Competition The Hundred

Women's match 3pm

Men's match 6.30pm

Venue Headingley, Leeds

TV Sky Sports Cricket

Sunrisers Leeds vs Manchester Super Giants betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Manchester Super Giants Men

2pts Evs general

Phoebe Litchfield top runscorer in women's match

1pt 9-2 Betfair, Paddy Power



Sunrisers Leeds vs Manchester Super Giants prediction

The Hundred's take on the Roses rivalry does not quite have the same history as Yorkshire versus Lancashire – but that won't bother an expectant crowd at Headingley on Tuesday night.

The rebranded Sunrisers Leeds and Manchester Super Giants have made encouraging starts to the men's competition, and the visitors from Old Trafford boast one of only two perfect records after two rounds.

Manchester went big on pace in the auction for this year's revamped competition and it has paid off.

England pacemen Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and Sonny Baker have impressed alongside spinning all-rounder Liam Dawson as the Super Giants first defended a sub-par 138-9 to beat London Spirit by seven runs and then bowled out Birmingham Phoenix for 100 in an 87-run success on Sunday.

Formerly known as the Originals, Manchester were runners-up in 2022 and 2023 but will have a fantastic chance of going one better if they can keep those players fit.

The Super Giants' batting isn't too shabby, either. Captain Aiden Markram is joined in the top four by Tim Seifert, Heinrich Klaasen and Jos Buttler, who smashed a 50-ball 90 against Birmingham, and they have bossed this fixture in recent seasons, winning five of their last seven games against Leeds, who were then known as the Northern Superchargers.

Leeds have won one and lost one of their two matches but, in a typically tight contest, Manchester look value underdogs to extend their dominance of this fixture.

The Yorkshire franchise are the defending women's champions and their core of all-conquering Australians may power them to victory in their meeting with Manchester.

Number three Phoebe Litchfield scored 48 from 35 balls in Australia's T20 World Cup final rout of England at the start of the month and began the Hundred with a match-winning 43 from 26 against MI London at the Oval.

She scored only eight as Leeds lost to the Southern Brave on Saturday but the 23-year-old is a class act and, at 9-2, is a decent price to record the highest individual score in the match.

Sunrisers Leeds vs Manchester Super Giants odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for Tuesday's matches from Headingley:

Women's match winner Odds Sunrisers Leeds Women 10-11 Manchester Super Giants Women 10-11

Men's match winner Odds Sunrisers Leeds Men 4-5 Manchester Super Giants Men

Evs

Odds correct at time of publication

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