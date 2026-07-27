- More
Sunrisers Leeds vs Manchester Super Giants: The Hundred predictions, odds and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Tuesday's double-header in The Hundred between Sunrises Leeds and Manchester Super Giants at Headingley.
Sunrisers Leeds vs Manchester Super Giants dates, start time & TV info
Date Tuesday, July 28
Competition The Hundred
Women's match 3pm
Men's match 6.30pm
Venue Headingley, Leeds
TV Sky Sports Cricket
Sunrisers Leeds vs Manchester Super Giants betting tips & predictions
Best bets
Manchester Super Giants Men
2pts Evs general
Phoebe Litchfield top runscorer in women's match
1pt 9-2 Betfair, Paddy Power
Sunrisers Leeds vs Manchester Super Giants prediction
The Hundred's take on the Roses rivalry does not quite have the same history as Yorkshire versus Lancashire – but that won't bother an expectant crowd at Headingley on Tuesday night.
The rebranded Sunrisers Leeds and Manchester Super Giants have made encouraging starts to the men's competition, and the visitors from Old Trafford boast one of only two perfect records after two rounds.
Manchester went big on pace in the auction for this year's revamped competition and it has paid off.
England pacemen Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and Sonny Baker have impressed alongside spinning all-rounder Liam Dawson as the Super Giants first defended a sub-par 138-9 to beat London Spirit by seven runs and then bowled out Birmingham Phoenix for 100 in an 87-run success on Sunday.
Formerly known as the Originals, Manchester were runners-up in 2022 and 2023 but will have a fantastic chance of going one better if they can keep those players fit.
The Super Giants' batting isn't too shabby, either. Captain Aiden Markram is joined in the top four by Tim Seifert, Heinrich Klaasen and Jos Buttler, who smashed a 50-ball 90 against Birmingham, and they have bossed this fixture in recent seasons, winning five of their last seven games against Leeds, who were then known as the Northern Superchargers.
Leeds have won one and lost one of their two matches but, in a typically tight contest, Manchester look value underdogs to extend their dominance of this fixture.
The Yorkshire franchise are the defending women's champions and their core of all-conquering Australians may power them to victory in their meeting with Manchester.
Number three Phoebe Litchfield scored 48 from 35 balls in Australia's T20 World Cup final rout of England at the start of the month and began the Hundred with a match-winning 43 from 26 against MI London at the Oval.
She scored only eight as Leeds lost to the Southern Brave on Saturday but the 23-year-old is a class act and, at 9-2, is a decent price to record the highest individual score in the match.
Sunrisers Leeds vs Manchester Super Giants odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for Tuesday's matches from Headingley:
|Women's match winner
|Odds
|Sunrisers Leeds Women
|10-11
|Manchester Super Giants Women
|10-11
|Men's match winner
|Odds
|Sunrisers Leeds Men
|4-5
|Manchester Super Giants Men
|Evs
Odds correct at time of publication
Read more from Racing Post Sport:
Market Movers: Jamie Griffith looks at the biggest odds changes in the Premier League and EFL ante-post markets
Familiar foes Spain, France and England jostle for Euro 2028 favouritism
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inCricket
Last updated
- The Hundred: Vince can impress for champion MI London against Southern Brave
- The Hundred: Rockets women can soar past Spirit
- The Hundred: Brave bowlers face daunting test at Headingley
- The Hundred: Punters should favour Currie in Edgbaston clash
- The Hundred: Super Giants should show their big-hitting prowess at Lord's
- The Hundred: Vince can impress for champion MI London against Southern Brave
- The Hundred: Rockets women can soar past Spirit
- The Hundred: Brave bowlers face daunting test at Headingley
- The Hundred: Punters should favour Currie in Edgbaston clash
- The Hundred: Super Giants should show their big-hitting prowess at Lord's