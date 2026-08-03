Sunrisers Leeds vs London Spirit: The Hundred predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Sunrisers Leeds vs London Spirit dates, start time & TV info

Date Tuesday, August4

Competition The Hundred

Starts Women's match 3pm; men's match 6.30pm

Venue Headingley, Leeds

TV BBC Two & Sky Sports Cricket

Sunrisers Leeds vs London Spirit betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Zak Crawley to hit over 0.5 sixes vs London Spirit Men

BBC Two & Sky Sports Cricket, 6.30pm

3pts 13-8 bet365

Annabel Sutherland to be player of the match in Sunrisers Leeds Women vs London Spirit Women

BBC Two & Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm

1pt 9-1 Paddy Power

Sunrisers Leeds Men vs London Spirit Men predictions

Batsmen dominated Sunrisers Leeds Men's first two home matches and their skipper Zak Crawley looks a good bet to hit at least one six against London Spirit.

Discarded from England's Test team, Crawley is eager to showcase his leadership qualities and batting power in the 100-ball competition.

His job is made easier by the presence of Australia and England T20 skippers Mitchell Marsh and Harry Brook, who helped Leeds chase 182 to beat Manchester Super Giants in their last home fixture.

Crawley struck three sixes in an unbeaten 56 in that win, also hitting a maximum in Sunday's five-run defeat at Trent Rockets.

He is batting at number three, ahead of England star Brook, and may well shine in another high-scoring Headingley contest.

Leeds have won both home games but lost their first two away fixtures while the Spirit are under pressure after three defeats in four matches.

Sunrisers Leeds Women vs London Spirit Women predictions

The Sunrisers Women won The Hundred in 2025 but they have lost three of their four games this summer.

Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland had a sensational campaign last season, taking 16 wickets and scoring 206 runs in ten appearances, and she could inspire the holders in their clash with London Spirit.

Sutherland was unfortunate to finish on the losing side at Trent Bridge on Sunday, when she took 2-26 and thumped 59 not out from just 30 balls.

The Leeds number four scored 30, 22 not out and 35 in her first three knocks and has been right on the money with the ball, conceding only 75 runs from 76 deliveries.

Sutherland is worth a bet to be named player of the match against the Spirit, who were bowled out for 80 in their opening game and restricted to 114-8 in the weekend defeat to Southern Brave.

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Sunrisers Leeds vs London Spirit odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches at Headingley:

Match winner Odds Sunrisers Leeds Men 8-11 London Spirit Men 11-10

Match winner Odds Sunrisers Leeds Women Evs London Spirit Women 4-5

Odds correct at time of publication

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