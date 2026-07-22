The Hundred: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire dates, start time & TV info

Date Wednesday, July 22

Starts Women's match 3pm; men's match 6pm

Competition The Hundred Men & Women

Venue Rose Bowl

TV BBC Two & Sky Sports Cricket

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Welsh Fire Men

2pts 11-10 general

Freya Kemp to be top Welsh Fire Women runscorer

1pt 16-1 bet365

The Hundred prediction

Southern Brave Men vs Welsh Fire Men

Welsh Fire Men have lost eight of their nine meetings with Southern Brave in The Hundred but punters should ignore that trend at the Rose Bowl this evening.

The Fire, who finished bottom of the standings last summer, have assembled an impressive squad led by England T20 opener Phil Salt.

Joe Root, who made unbeaten scores of 76, 99 and 74 in England’s ODI series against India, joins Jordan Cox, last season’s leading runscorer in The Hundred, in a formidable batting unit.

South Africa paceman Marco Jansen is another top-class signing and he can unsettle a Southern Brave side whose influential skipper James Vince left for MI London.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women

Southern Brave Women won all eight league fixtures last term before losing to Northern Superchargers in the final.

The Brave are 4-6 to make a winning start to the new campaign this afternoon against Welsh Fire, whose England all-rounder Freya Kemp should be backed to top-score for her side.

The 100-ball format means that middle-order batters often get limited time at the crease but Kemp is worth the risk at juicy odds of 16-1.

She struck an unbeaten 44 from 28 balls in England’s T20 World Cup final defeat to Australia this month, having slammed 39 not out off 16 deliveries against Scotland in the group stage.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for tonight's match:

Match winner Odds Southern Brave Men 8-11 Welsh Fire Men 11-10

Match winner Odds Southern Brave Women 4-6 Welsh Fire Women 6-5

Odds correct at time of publication

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