The Hundred: Southern Brave vs MI London predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Southern Brave vs MI London dates, start time & TV info

Date Monday, July 27

Starts Women's match 3pm; men's match 6.30pm

Competition The Hundred Men & Women

Venue Rose Bowl, Southampton

TV Sky Sports Cricket

Southern Brave vs MI London betting tips & predictions

Best bets

James Vince top MI London runscorer

2pts 11-4 bet365, Paddy Power



The Hundred: Southern Brave vs MI London prediction

Three-time defending champions MI London will be looking to get back on track after suffering their first defeat of the season in the Men's Hundred when they take on the competition's inaugural winners, Southern Brave, at the Rose Bowl on Monday.

After strolling to a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Leeds to open up this season's competition at the Oval, MI couldn't quite back it up on their first road trip as Rachin Ravindra's blistering 98 propelled the Welsh Fire to 167-5, which proved too much in a 15-run success.

The London side will now be looking to bounce back and arguably have the perfect opponents to do so as they have won their last five games against the Brave. The south-coast side have lost both of their games so far to the same opposition, going down by seven wickets to the Fire before suffering an agonising five-run defeat in a high-scoring clash in Leeds.

While MI perhaps deserve favouritism, neither side has fully clicked, so take James Vince to star for the visitors on a familiar stomping ground against his former team.

The Hampshire Hawks T20 captain smashed 125 off 61 balls in his last match at the Rose Bowl in the Blast quarter-finals, before following up with 59 in the semis.

Vince opened this tournament with an unspectacular 17 against the Sunrisers but his swashbuckling 66 last time out almost got his team home in their pursuit of 168.

The Brave have struggled to take early wickets in their opening two games - Leeds clubbed 111 for their first wicket - and Vince looks good value to lead the way for the visitors.

The bigger dangers look to come from much lower down the order with Sam Curran and Nicholas Pooran having struck fifties in the opening win, but neither was able to follow up and Vince has the first chance at the top of the order.

Southern Brave vs MI London odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for today's matches:

Match winner Odds Southern Brave Men 11-10 MI London Men 8-11

Match winner Odds Southern Brave Women 8-11 MI London Women 11-10

Odds correct at time of publication

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